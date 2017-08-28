Loans Euro Area Up 2.6 Percent Year-On-Year To EUR 5.81 Trillion In July 2017.

Overall the fiscal flows are very weak at 0.9% going forward.

Positive fiscal flows add to the stock of funds in the private sector and negative flows take them away.

A positive macro picture for a land one is looking at investing in is a real prerequisite, and the purpose of this report is to assess if the EU has a positive macro environment within which to invest.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulae:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities and are true by definition.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - Banks lend more than is repaid in loans. Externally from overseas commerce - Exports bring in more than imports cost. Government spending - More is spent than taxed.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative.

The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks such as defensive sectors like consumer staples and utilities.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector all the while updating our forecast result based on the latest data.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

This is the new data that has just been released, and we can add it to our model and recalculate the fiscal flows.

The chart shows that credit growth is occurring in the EU and remains steady with a growth rate of 2.6%. Credit growth added 1.4% to GDP in 2016 and is on track to do less than that in 2017. The stock of loans peaked in March 2017 and have fallen since. This is not a good trend for the private sector and calculates to being only 0.5% of GDP in 2017.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The EU has a good current account balance with more funds flowing in than out. This year is looking to be less successful than 2016.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below:

The government budget picture is largely positive with a net injection of funds into the private sector. The trend is however for less rather than more due to the fixation with austerity.

Economic austerity measures are to economic growth what applying leeches were to sick people in the 1800's. Not a good idea!

Each country in the EU is a user of the currency and not an issuer. The EU country states are in effect States in a Federal like in America. Each country really does fund itself with tax revenue and bond issues as if it were on a gold standard.

As a whole, the EU is a monetary sovereign, and the ECB can create money by spending in the same way that the government does in America. However, in practice, it does not do this, and all money is lent at interest.

Tax dollars from Germany do not fund Spanish, French or Greek deficits in the same way that American Federal spending could be said to deficit fund weaker States compared to stronger States.

The government budget is tracking to be less or the same as for 2016.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is comprised of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are all in plus and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Summary, and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] Government Sector [G] External Sector [X] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 1.4% 1.5% 3.3% 6.2% NOW 0.5% 1.5% 3% 5%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

The bottom line is that the EU private sector does have a positive income flow allowing all private financial assets in the sector to grow in value. Stocks and bonds trading on the local stock market have fiscal space to expand into at the macro level, as do other private financial assets and one can have a bullish attitude to investing but not expect exceptional results.

The rate of growth of the fiscal flows has decelerated due to a weakening of all three flows, but most notably private sector credit creation. This speaks to the falling confidence of the consumer.

An investor would be better off choosing an ETF from one of the better performing countries within the EU such as Germany or Holland. This would come at the price of less diversification and no exposure to possible "turn around" stories from weaker nation states in the EU.

I say this as some of the less well-performing nations in the EU are at the top of the Seeking Alpha Country ETF table shown below. Weaker members such as Greece, Italy, Spain, and France have stock markets that are doing remarkably well considering GDP is going backward and the high unemployment in each of those lands. Concentrating on just Germany or Holland, one would have missed the above turn around stories.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

One can get investment access long the EU via these ETF funds.

(BATS:EZU) iShares MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) SPDR Euro STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Deutsche X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF

When examining the content of each of the above-listed ETFs one sees that there is a common weighting of largely the same European companies regardless of their country of origin. The stronger countries are over represented and vice versa. Many of the companies are truly global enterprises or transnational enterprises where national boundaries have little or no application other than a postal address. These multinational European firms are enjoying the benefit of a weaker than normal Euro giving their returns an additional boost over and above normal profits.

Most people think that Europe is not doing well, and for many people there that is also the truth, however, there are large multinational corporations in Europe that are doing well despite austerity and "Great Depression" levels of unemployment and GDP decay in many of the EU component lands.

I last looked at the EU in this article back in June 2017, and since that time there has been a modest increase in the price of the ETF and a modest 2.47% dividend as shown in the graphic below.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Taken as a whole the EU is growing and has relatively strong overall fiscal flows, no matter what one thinks of the politics deployed there, and is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.