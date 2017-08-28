Kellogg: Thanks Amazon!

Kellogg (K) has caught our attention today as shares have cratered over 5% in a week on the back of competitive concerns surrounding Amazon (AMZN) introducing Alexa to Whole Foods. Is this reality? Every time Amazon does anything, sectors get walloped. In some cases, this makes sense. In others, the selloff is just silly. We believe this is the latter situation with Kellogg. While Kellogg has faced its own issues, the major concern here is that there will have to be pricing cuts. We know Amazon plans to cut some prices in Whole Foods markets. This may force other retailers to cut prices. Of course, while other retailers will probably feel pressure, the idea that food manufacturers will get crushed is a bit of a stretch. There are thousands of businesses selling Kellogg products, as well as other manufacturers. We see this selloff as opportunity. This is because the company has started to turn the corner and the stock offers a strong yield.

When Kellogg reported second quarter earnings they impressed the Street. Shares flew higher on earnings, bring the stock back above $70. We have felt the name offers value that is too good to pass up should the stock eclipse $65. We are almost to those levels now, and so it is about time to consider the name here. Shares are currently at $66.40, and sporting a 3.3% yield. This brings the name back close to where it was bumping along a 52 week low. With the pullback we are more intrigued by the yield. As the stock drops and the yield rises a long-standing company like Kellogg which is known for its slow and steady dividend growth, the stock becomes more attractive to a dividend growth investor. We invest in value, as well as dividend paying machines. While the name is compelling under $70, Amazon just helped give us more reason to want to own the stock here.

As with other consumer staple stocks, Kellogg is a name that you want to consider when the yield creeps up, ideally around 3.5% or higher. While we are not quite there, the stock has seen strong support at $66, and that is about where the stock was heading today. Once again it has started to bounce off of these levels. The fact is that the share price has downside protection because of the yield, and the name really is a dividend growth machine, as it just hiked its quarterly dividend another two cents to $0.54 per share.

But does performance justify our desire to buy for value? Well in the most recent report earnings were a bit better than we expected. The company reported a top and bottom line beat against analysts' estimates. First, sales came in at $3.19 billion. This beat estimates by $30 million. The larger story is that these revenues are down 2.4% from last year but both net sales and operating profit improved from the sequential quarter. The year-over-year pressure is based on volume softness in the U.S. while sales of the Pringles brand weighed in Europe after pricing issues. However, cost savings and productivity initiatives helped give a boost to gross margin, which rose to 17.2%. What about actual profit thought?

Profit continues to be strong. Earnings per share came in at $0.97 on an adjusted basis, beating estimates by $0.05. This was also up 6.6% from last year. The name is a touch pricey with a somewhat premium valuation assigned to the name at 30 times trailing earnings however. Per share earnings are up they are attributable in part to big share repurchases. In fact, the company spent $390 million in repurchases this quarter, boosting per share earnings, but the yield is attractive and expected to rise with further dividend increases in the future, thus helping justify the stretched valuation.

While we are close to pulling the trigger, the volume pressure in the US remains a concern. With a potential impact on pricing from Amazon related pressures we need to be cautious. Still, we are less concerned with pricing issues and more concerned with volumes. Volume declines are a major risk factor going forward. Shares could face continued pressure with this realization. Even if we are buying the name for income, sales declines are not what we want as pressure to earnings can jeopardize dividend growth. That said, if shares dip below $65, we will initiate a position. We are not there yet, but are patient. We love dividend growth investing in tax favored accounts to help build a comfortable retirement. While the short-term pressure is on, longer-term we think the opportunity to buy shares at these levels will pay off. Thanks Amazon!

