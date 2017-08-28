Annaly Capital Management: Time To Sell?

Annaly has a thin margin of dividend safety, with core earnings just about enough to pay the dividend.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc.'s (NLY) shares are on a tear. An investment in the mortgage real estate investment trust has paid off handsomely for investors that bought the drop in 2016, but future price gains will be much harder to come by in my opinion. Since Annaly's shares are now selling for a sizable premium to the company's last reported book value, I think income investors may want to think about taking some chips off the table and sell into the current strength. It is time to tread carefully.

Like most income vehicles, Annaly Capital Management has seen its shares surge over the last year as income investors recovered from the sharp market drop in the first quarter of 2016, and started to pour money again into the high-yield sector. While I have recommended to buy the mortgage REIT for a combination of reasons (steep fear discount, overly bearish investor sentiment, good core earnings, high cash flow yield) a little more than a year ago, I now think it is time for income investors to consider selling.

New Investors Accept A High Risk Of Overpaying For Annaly

Annaly's shares are no longer a bargain. Far from it.

Annaly Capital Management had a 2nd quarter book value of $11.19/share, down from $11.23/share at the end of the first quarter. Since Annaly's shares sell for $12.38 at the time of writing this article, investors effectively pay an 11 premium to Annaly Capital Management's last reported book value.

Paying an eleven percent premium for Annaly's shares is a BIG deal for dividend investors that have set their sights on the mortgage REIT sector. Annaly's shares haven't sold for a sizable premium to book value for a very long time, and the current valuation surely is high in a historical context. Put simply: There is a significant risk that income investors are overpaying for Annaly's shares at today's price point.

Thin Margin Of Dividend Safety

Annaly Capital Management's core earnings hit $0.30/share in the second quarter. Since the mortgage REIT pays a $0.30/share quarterly dividend, the company effectively distributes all the money it pulled in in terms of core earnings.

Annaly's dividend coverage is not the best, but the mortgage real estate investment trust managed to cover its dividend with core earnings, on average, in the last seven quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

Annaly Capital Management's core earnings payout ratio averaged 100 percent in the last seven quarters. In short, Annaly just about manages to cover its dividend payout, and there is no wiggle room to raise the dividend.

Source: Achilles Research

Long Term Investors Should Wait Until They Can Gobble Up Shares At A Discount To BV

Annaly's margin of dividend safety is thin as I have just demonstrated, and the reward-to-risk combination is no longer compelling in my opinion, given Annaly's high valuation on a P/B basis. Since Annaly's shares have surged 24.17 percent YTD -, the mortgage REIT is far from presenting top value for income investors at today's price point. The best of course of action in light of Annaly's obvious overvaluation is to sell into the current strength, and repurchase shares when they sell for a sizable discount (i.e. 10 percent) to BV again.

Your Takeaway

I think Annaly Capital Management's current cash flow yield of 9.69 percent is not enough to compensate investors fairly for the risk that comes with an investment in the mortgage REIT. I liked Annaly Capital Management at a more sensible valuation a year ago, but not anymore.

The mortgage REIT just about manages to earn its dividend with core earnings and has little headroom, but investors are supposed to pay a sizable premium to the company's book value, suggesting that they are overpaying for a piece of Annaly's cyclical mortgage business. I wait for a drop below $11 before gobbling up a couple of shares for my income portfolio.

