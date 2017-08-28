By How Much Will Philip Morris Raise Its Dividend?

Philip Morris (PM) has enjoyed a breathless rally this year. To be sure, it has rallied 25% while S&P (SPY) has climbed only 9%. As the stock had traded in a narrow range for the last 4 years, this year's rally is remarkably impressive. Even better for the shareholders, the tobacco stalwart is expected to raise its dividend in about ten days. In this article, I will discuss what dividend hike the shareholders should expect.

First of all, the company has been facing some secular threats in recent years. More specifically, youth tobacco use in the US reached an historic low last year while the number of students who smoked fell 17% in 2015. Even the e-cigarette use in high schools declined from 16% in 2015 to 11.3% last year. And while these figures refer to the US, similar trends have been prominent in most developed countries and hence cigarette volumes are in a clear downtrend in these regions. Nevertheless, thanks to the addictive nature of its products, Philip Morris manages to offset its challenges via meaningful price hikes year after year. Therefore, the concerns of some investors over the increasing health-consciousness of consumers are mostly overblown.

It is remarkable that Philip Morris temporarily plunged almost 10% in a few minutes, a month ago, on the announcement of FDA that it planned to reduce the nicotine levels to a point where it would not be addictive. Although Philip Morris does not operate in the US, the market was obviously scared that other countries would probably follow the US with similar moves. While such an initiative might be a game changer for major tobacco firms, it is not likely to materialize in the end due to the strong lobbying of tobacco firms. Moreover, its 5-year horizon greatly increases the uncertainty of its success. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that the tobacco stalwart will be affected by this plan of FDA or potential similar moves of other countries. That's why the stock retrieved all its losses in less than an hour.

One of the most impressive aspects of the recent earnings release of Philip Morris was the great success of IQOS in Japan. While the new product is gaining popularity in several countries, its success in Japan is unparalleled so far. To be sure, its market share in Japan jumped from 2.2% last year to 10.0% in Q2-2017, thus driving the total market share of Philip Morris from 27.5% to 32.0%. Of course the expansion of IQOS partly reduced the sales of conventional cigarettes but still the overall result was impressive. Nevertheless, a single country is too small to move the needle in the overall results of the tobacco giant. Therefore, similar success is required in many other major economies to make a huge difference in the total performance, though this is not infeasible, particularly given that Philip Morris is 24 to 36 months ahead of its competitors in reduced-risk products.

Apart from innovation, the company is about to enjoy another strong tailwind, namely a weakening dollar. During the last two years, the earnings of the company have been pronouncedly hit by the strong dollar. However, the dollar seems to have recorded a solid top and has significantly weakened in the last few months. Moreover, this trend reversal seems to have further room to run, as major central banks, such as ECB, are about to end their QE programs. Therefore, the company is likely to enjoy a positive currency effect for the first time after a few years.

In reference to the upcoming dividend hike, some shareholders may worry about the great amounts the company plans to spend in order to build production lines for IQOS. For instance, the company plans to spend $490 M on its factory in Romania, a similar amount on its factory in Italy and $320 M on its facility in Germany. However, while these amounts may seem burdensome on the surface, they are too low compared to the huge free cash flows of the company. More precisely, Philip Morris generated $7 B annual free cash flows in 2015-2016 while it has generated $8 B during the last 12 months. Therefore, its investment in the manufacture of its new products will be readily funded via its free cash flows and will hardly affect its ability to keep distributing generous dividends.

On the other hand, Philip Morris already distributes almost all its free cash flows as dividends. This is clearly reflected in its elevated payout ratio, which has hovered around 90% in the last two years and currently stands at 92%. On the one hand, a high payout ratio is normal in the tobacco industry, as the latter requires minimal capital expenses and hence almost all the earnings are available for shareholder distributions. However, on the other hand, the high payout ratio limits the potential of future dividend hikes and hence investors should expect limited hikes from now on. It is also worth noting that the company has a negative equity of -12.7 B and hence it has exhausted its options with financial engineering to sustain extremely generous shareholder distributions.

Investors should also note that Philip Morris raised its dividend at spectacular growth rates in the first years after its spin-off but the company has markedly reduced its dividend growth rate in the last two years. In fact, in each of the last two years, the stalwart raised its quarterly dividend by 2% or $0.02 per share. And while most of the above mentioned factors bode well for the future growth prospects of the company, the management expects the reported earnings of this year to be just 5% higher than last year. Of course the management focuses mostly on the currency-neutral results, as it cannot do anything to affect the exchange rates. Nevertheless, dividends are funded from the reported earnings, not the currency-adjusted earnings. Therefore, the shareholders should reasonably expect a dividend hike similar to those of the last two years, i.e., $0.02 per share.

To sum up, Philip Morris is certainly moving in the right direction and is once again far ahead of its competition. Nevertheless, its dividend payout ratio is already too high and hence the upcoming dividend hike should be limited. The most probable dividend raise will be the one evidenced in the last two years, i.e., $0.02 per share, from $1.04 to $1.06.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.