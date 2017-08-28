Energizer Holdings: Charged Up Insiders Buy Shares (Multiple Insider Purchase Alert)

Energizer Holdings (ENR), a company that manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, lighting products and auto care globally, has seen investors sell off its shares dramatically towards 52-week lows. Such shares have sold off by about 25 percent due to many investors' belief that Amazon.com, Inc.'s (AMZN) retail dominance will adversely affect ENR's market share and margins. Investors have also shown concern with pressures on the company's revenue as it repositions its product portfolio, which has also increased inventory levels. Finally, the departure of ENR's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") cast further negativity over it. Despite such adversities, as ENR's shares have traded near 52-week lows multiple insiders have stepped up to purchase the company's shares. To us, such purchases are a signal of such executives' confidence in their ability to innovate to drive revenue/earnings growth over the intermediate and long term. With such background in mind, let us briefly review the company's latest quarterly earnings results. For ENR's latest quarter, the company's earnings exceeded estimates while its revenues fell short of estimates.

ENR recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.43, a 34 percent increase from the year-ago quarter due to gross margin expansion resulting from its continued productivity initiatives, strong cost controls as it continues to simplify and standardize its business, and accretion from its auto care product acquisition took effect. As a result of its performance in the quarter, ENR increased its fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings per share estimate from $2.85 to $2.90. Product category trends for the company remained solid. For example, the global battery category increased 1 percent due to a continued shift towards premium and specialty battery markets and price increases. The company's flagship Energizer MAX product increased volume share due to distribution and shelf space gains. ENR continues to invest behind its strategic priorities of leading with innovation, operating with excellence, and driving productivity gains to position it for long-term growth. The company has created a strong pipeline of innovation across its product portfolio that it intends to introduce in the near and long-term. ENR recognizes how evolving market trends are playing into its strengths. As such, the company continues to strategize to accelerate its ability to harvest gains from such trends.

ENR sees trends with respect to battery-operated devices that include a new class of devices connected to the Internet of Things ("IoT") and how these trends play to the strengths of its broad product portfolio (including lithium and specialty batteries). Given such trends, the company sees an opportunity to realign and simplify its product portfolio to fully capitalize on such trends. As such, ENR has begun initiating a strategy that emphasizes the parts of its portfolio that it believes are best positioned to succeed in each market. For example, in North America the company is simplifying and narrowing its product offerings by repositioning its Energizer Ultimate Lithium to be its primary performance offering. ENR is making portfolio changes to not only capitalize on product category trends but also to simplify its supply chain and streamline inventory which will enhance its ability to deliver long-term growth. The company is also investing heavily in e-commerce to enhance its capabilities to drive growth in its product portfolio across all online and omni-channel retailers in a way similar to the brick-and-mortar retail channel. Such investments are designed to make Energizer and Eveready the preferred branded offerings across all of its retailers by increasing online visibility and delivering digital advertising to drive continued consumer demand.

E-commerce is currently a small part of ENR's sales, but it is increasing rapidly and the company expects that such growth will continue over the next several years. The company believes its iconic brands like Energizer and Eveready will continue to resonate online (similar to traditional channels), and, in 2017 it has doubled online sales so far. With its online efforts in mind, ENR's year-old auto care business acquisition added $0.17 of accretion to its adjusted earnings per share over the prior year, in line with its expectations. The company is moving forward to develop strategies and execute plans to grow such auto care business by: 1) growing its space in existing retailers in the Americas; and 2) leveraging its platform to introduce products in key international markets (with a goal to double international sales by 2020). With such strategies to drive growth in mind, let us return to ENR's latest earnings report. As noted above, the company recorded earnings that increased 34 percent due to improved gross margins, favorable overheads, accretion from the auto care acquisition and tax favorability. The company recorded total net sales that increased 3 percent as the auto care acquisition was offset by decreased organic revenues and adverse currency effects.

ENR's organic revenue decrease occurred due to: 1) investments related to its product portfolio changes; 2) a decrease in promotional activity; and 3) adverse competitive conditions; and 4) an unfavorable product mix in several international markets. Such organic revenue drop occurred in the face of ENR initiating price increases in several markets, including the U.S. The company's gross margins improved to 42.7 percent due to: 1) manufacturing plant productivity initiatives; and 2) price increases across several markets. Some of the favorable benefits to ENR's margins were offset due to the impact of its investments made to support its product portfolio changes. Despite such margin improvements, the company continues to focus on eliminating unnecessary costs and simplifying its structure. For example, ENR is working to decrease its number of stock keeping units ("SKUs") by optimizing constructions, labels, and package configurations. The company believes its SKU reduction project will drive long-term growth by improving forecast accuracy in fill rates, increase supply chain efficiencies, and improve working capital by reducing inventory levels. As noted above, given ENR's strong performance in its latest quarter, it increased its adjusted earnings per share outlook to $2.85 to $2.90.

Multiple Insider Purchases near 52-week lows

One of the most positive signs to a potential investor in a company's stock is an insider purchase of its shares on the open market. Recently, multiple ENR insiders made significant purchases of the company's shares. On August 4, 2017, insider Board of Director member Robert Vitale made a purchase of 7,300 shares at $41.6053 for a total cost of about $292,610. On August 18 and 22, 2017, insider interim CFO Timothy Gorman made two purchases: 1) 5,500 shares at $41.4300 for a total cost of about $227,865; and 2) 6,200 shares at $42.2580 for a total cost of about $262,000. Finally, on August 21, 2017, insider CEO Allen Hoskins made a purchase of 12,112 shares at $41.2800 for a total cost of about $499,983. We believe that such multiple insider purchases are indicative of where such insiders see value in ENR's shares. Since such purchases, the company's share price has increased several percent, but investors may have another chance to buy such shares at a price closer to the prices paid by such insiders during an Autumn overall market sell-off. With that said, be aware that some analysts have been issuing statements that ENR shares represent value now.

Although the likely mandatory nature of two of such insider purchases of ENR's shares diminishes the importance of such purchases somewhat, we believe that the timing of such purchases is nonetheless important. To us, the timing of such purchases represent where those insiders believe ENR's shares begin to represent a value-oriented price. (As insiders, Mssrs. Gorman and Vitale are knowledgeable about the direction ENR is taking with respect to current and future product offerings, the company's financials, and any cost restructuring activities.) Two of the insider purchases at issue were made by executives that are relatively new to ENR (in 2017), and, it is likely that their purchases were likely mandatory purchases required of any new company Board Member/Executive. With respect to Mr. Hoskin's purchase, we see such purchase as more significant as he has been ENR's CEO since July 2015, and, as such, it is likely that his purchase was not mandatory but was motivated as a value-oriented purchase. Ultimately, we see such multiple inside purchases as a sign of such insiders' confidence in the company despite its shares trending towards their 52-week low.

With ENR shares trading at close to such insiders' purchase prices, potential investors with a long-term holding period currently have the opportunity to purchase this company's shares at a price similar to such insider purchases.

Our View

ENR's shares fell to 52-week lows in recent months given the adverse issues set out at the beginning of this article. Similar to many other consumer product manufacturers, the specter of AMZN's retail dominance has spooked investors into believing (absent any evidence) that AMZN will adversely affect ENR's market share/margins. Investors have also shown concern with pressures on the company's revenue as it repositions its product portfolio, which has also increased inventory levels. The departure of the company's CFO (now replaced by an interim CFO) also scared off investors. With such negativity hanging in the air, multiple insiders purchased the company's shares. Such purchases indicate to us that such executives believe that ENR's shares are at a value-oriented level in the low $40s. Such purchases also indicate their confidence in their ability to innovate to drive revenue/earnings growth. As noted above, ENR continues to make disciplined investments in innovation, its product portfolio, and productivity initiatives. In addition, the company also remains focused on improving margins and increasing free cash flow. We believe that investors should carefully consider the company's shares and follow such insider purchases as it works to drive revenue/earnings growth through the above-identified efforts.

ENR has continued to deliver significant earnings growth by excelling in the operation of its battery business and integrating its auto care acquisition. As noted above, the company's performance caused it to increase its full year 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance. The company will continue to position its portfolio of iconic brands to best capitalize on market trends by reinvesting in its business and optimizing its product portfolio. While the company's approach to growing its e-commerce business will evolve, its strategies to grow in the space will be the same. Such strategies are to lead with innovation, operate with excellence, and drive productivity gains to deliver consistent earnings and free cash flow growth. Earnings estimates for ENR for 2017 year is $2.90 and for 2018 is $3.02. We should note that estimates for each year have remained relatively steady. At ENR's current price, its forward price-to-earnings ratio is 15.55 based on the company's estimated earnings for 2017 and 14.75 based on earnings estimates for 2018. The company's shares have a dividend yield of about 2.5 percent. We believe that ENR's shares represent value now, but note that with overall markets at all-time highs it may be possible for investors to buy such shares closer to the purchase prices of the multiple insiders. ENR insiders are telling outside investors the company's shares represent value now.

