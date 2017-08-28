Williams-Sonoma: A Narrow Moated High-Yield Bargain

WSM has carved out a niche moat by effectively leveraging its robust data collection operation, strong combination of brick-and-mortar, in-home customer service and robust internet presence, wide array of offerings targeting each generation, and brand, network, supply chain and economies of scale advantages.

WSM's business model continues to perform well: comps have risen for two straight quarters, operating margins remain well above 9%, and ROIC and ROW are near all-time highs.

WSM is trading near long-term lows in price and PE while its dividend yield is at an all-time high.

Over the past two years, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) shares have suffered a similar fate to struggling peers in the retail sector with share prices down nearly 50% from highs. However, unlike many of its peers, WSM's performance has not faltered, indicating a large price to performance gap for investors to exploit.

Major valuation metrics imply that WSM is significantly undervalued. Its declining share price despite a steadily growing dividend and earnings per share has left its P/E ratio at less than half what it was two years ago and its dividend yield at an impressive high of 3.35%:

The table below (from Morningstar.com) depicts how WSM is significantly undervalued relative to its industry, the broader market, and its own historical average:

WSM Industry Avg S&P 500 WSM 5-yr. Avg. P/E 13.3 44.9 21.9 20.2 P/B 3.2 9.6 3.0 4.5 P/S 0.8 2.5 2.1 1.3 P/CF 7.3 8.5 13.5 13.4

Additionally, with only 4% market share, WSM maintains a solid growth outlook. Analysts project average annual growth of 7.18% over the next five years while the company itself expects to double its net revenues to $10 billion over the next decade by leveraging their rapidly growing online strength (52% of revenues came from online sales in 2016), continuing to improve supply chain efficiencies, using their data analysis prowess to drive organic brand growth through timely product introductions and targeted advertising to drive brand awareness (West Elm has grown at a 30% CAGR over the past 15 years to be a $1 billion brand, yet only has 18% brand awareness), and maintaining strong international growth momentum to reach 15% of total revenue:

WSM's improving comps over the past two quarters indicate that the company's growth initiatives are beginning to re-accelerate its growth rate after a period of steadily declining rates:

WSM Normalized Basic EPS (Annual YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Furthermore, profitability (ROIC, ROE, and Operating Margin) remains strong. EPS and Revenues continue to reach new highs and ROIC/ROE remain near all-time highs. Operating margin has experienced material declines over the past two years due to a heavy promotional retail environment from increasing online competition, likely driving the stock's decline.

WSM Normalized Diluted EPS (TTM) data by YCharts

However, margins still remain well above 9% - a very healthy number - and haven't led to material declines in profitability or prevented the company from growing oversees. Additionally, the company believes its margins will bounce back to around 10% over time as its growing e-commerce business should continue to boost margins moving forward with EBIT margins above 20% (more than double the brick-and-mortar margins) and its growing global supply chain should improve sourcing and distribution costs over time, further boosting margins.

Finally, the company's moat seems to be holding up well against online competition. WSM's reputation for quality and effective use of its decades of industry data (it gathers over 100 data points per transaction) enables it to drive growth, margins, and customer loyalty through targeted marketing and merchandising. Additionally, its PBkids, West Elm, and PBteen brands cater the company's offerings to a wide range of age groups, helping to foster brand loyalty among families. Furthermore, its national scale enables it to achieve network, economies of scale, and supply-chain advantages over smaller competitors. Finally, it has effectively combined its robust brick-and-mortar stores and in-home customer service with its growing online presence to give it a competitive advantage over online retailers like Amazon (AMZN). This competitive advantage was emphasized by company management at the recent earnings call:

And while Amazon does really so many things really well, have you ever tried calling them and asking them if they could please come refurnish your living room? It's a big thing that we do and our customers really love that service.

Investor Takeaway:

The main threat facing WSM is low price competition from online competitors like Amazon that has been eating into margins and slowing growth. However, it holds significant advantages in terms of a loyal niche customer base, a vast data bank that it is getting increasingly skilled at leveraging, an improving international supply chain, and a rapidly growing high-margin online business that, with time, should return margins to historic highs and enable the company to grow at a solid pace over the next decade into domestic and international markets. Recent comp growth indicates that the company's strategies are beginning to have an impact and, if true, show that the company's share price declines are overblown. If the company can meet its own projections of 7% annual growth over the next decade (with which analyst consensus agrees), it will return 17.5% annually to investors at today's prices:

WSM also offers DGI investors a strong immediate income (a 3.35% yield) with tremendous growth potential (supported by consistent share repurchases, a mere 43.66% payout ratio, and a consistent dividend growth record):

WSM Dividend Per Share (Quarterly) data by YCharts

