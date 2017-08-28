As Q2 Earnings Season Closes, Bull-Run Looks Strong

Variety of political risks still in play, but at the moment look unpredictable or uncertain.

Potential tax reform agenda in Congress worth watching in Q3, as it has the potential to boost economy and markets even more.

The S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) has finished out the second quarter earnings season with remarkably strong earnings, with over 80% of companies beating their analyst estimates and as the S&P 500 looks to continue into year 9 of its remarkable bull-run. The S&P 500 is now up 9% YTD and over 12% year-on-year.

As has happened every year since 2009, skeptics have questioned whether this remarkable bull-market can continue. In particular, I believe at the moment the second quarter's results do not show major cause for concern in the near-term for the path of the overall public equity markets.

Rather, there is substantial evidence that the bull-market is more likely than not to continue for the following reasons:

Positive U.S. economic growth expectations

Company earnings growth projected to increase

Regulatory and geopolitical risk under control

I. Positive U.S. economic growth expectations

i. Strong expected growth, albeit with bumpy acceleration

The United States economy is expected to continue to post relatively strong growth numbers in 2017 and 2018. While growth expectations have recently been reduced, they still are on an increased pace as compared to 2016. As of July 2017, the IMF expects overall U.S. growth to be 2.1% in both 2017 and 2018, accelerated as compared to 1.6% in 2016.

(Figure 1: Quarterly Past US GDP Growth, Source: TradingEconomics.com)

Traditional economic metrics and leading indicators show that growth is likely to continue. The economy is showing low unemployment, Americans are saving at decade-low rates that indicate increased propensity to spend, and consumer spending itself looks healthy.

As long as economic growth is on course to grow, let alone continue to accelerate, the equity markets will continue to be strong. While there appear to be some worries on this front, it seems at the moment that overall growth projections are still likely to slightly accelerate more likely than not.

ii. Federal Reserve Policy

Remarkably, monetary policy from the Federal Reserve continues to remain generally accommodating and looks to do so for the near future. A large Federal Reserve rate series of hikes at this point would stand a significant chance of causing the market to start to reverse course.

Current hesitation regarding the market's current valuation with slightly decelerating U.S. growth expectations would be enough to cause a significant outflow of equity investment into low-risk assets if those low-risk assets were to actually start generating significant returns.

This is particularly so with still-low inflation that would almost certainly not increase with a contractionary monetary policy such as increasing interest rates.

The recent series of hikes this past year has already been relatively ambitious, especially compared with monetary policy this past decade. As long as the increases do not accelerate even more, the market looks to price these in healthily.

(Figure 2: Effective Federal Funds Rate, 2013 - Present, Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

II. Company earnings growth projected to increase

U.S. companies beat expectations significantly in the second quarter. This demonstrates that companies are doing better than the sell-side believed they might, and means that future growth might be stronger too than current projections.

(Figure: Percentage of S&P 500 Companies Beating Q2 Estimates, Source: Bloomberg)

Companies have issued earnings guidance for Q3 remains is more positive than average. Analysts have also provided similar positive estimates, with growth not only expected to continue but even slightly accelerate.

Increasing company profitability, undoubtedly buoyed by the U.S. economy's overall health, is likely to keep the market growing. In particular, projected growth in the technology and financial services sectors will both likely lead to increasing credit availability and innovative disruption that provides for new growth opportunities.

While there are some worries regarding the market's overall high-P/E valuation, both current and forward, compared to recent historical averages, as long as growth remains strong and accelerating the market will likely to be continued to be supported for the moment.

III. Regulatory and geopolitical risk under control, though risks remain

Many of the initial geopolitical fears from the Trump Presidency as well as the ripple effect from the Syrian Civil War have not materialized. There still remain some economic risks, such as regarding the Trump Administration's potential conflicts with Mexico over NAFTA and China over their economic practices and cooperation regarding North Korea.

On the domestic front, despite the gridlock on the legislative front in Congress, federal fiscal and regulatory policy appears to continue on a pro-growth path.

In the third quarter, undoubtedly the event to watch will be tax reform prospects. While the particular details of the proposed tax reform agenda remain uncertain, a tax reform policy that both expands individual and company purchasing power will likely result in increased spending and investment, both short-term and long-term.

Whether tax reform is likely to be actually passed remains particularly uncertain, given both the administration's recent inability to pass their health care reform bill, low public approval, and being frequently sidelined due to the host of investigations, scandals, and other distracting events (whether media-driven or not) the past few months.

I believe tax reform remains more likely than health care reform to pass. There is currently broad public dissatisfaction with Americans' current tax liability as well as overall system, with over 73% of Americans believing the tax system needs reform, 58% being dissatisfied with the way Americans are taxed, and 53% believing middle-income people paid too much taxes.

While legislative gridlock remains particularly more likely than normal given the combination of the current administration, Congress, and public opinion, nonetheless at least some kind of tax reform remains likely and looks to be a positive tailwind for company earnings, as well as general spending and investment.

IV. Overall Thoughts

The third-quarter beat projections that company earnings would begin slowing down. Furthermore, the economy began showing signs of true health, as evidenced by the Federal Reserve's willingness to finally hike interest rates in an ambitious but accommodating fashion, that are strong tailwinds for both consumers and American companies.

Undoubtedly the U.S. economy has benefited from both an increasingly fluid environment for risk-taking and investment, as well as a marked decrease in the fears from Great Recession and pessimism of the recovery.

What comes up must come down, and the equity markets are no exception. However at this point, both this quarter and projected forecasts have given little evidence to believe they will be soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.