DOL Proposes 18-Month Delay Of The Fiduciary Rule

By Jon Vogler, Senior Analyst, Retirement Research.

On Aug. 9, the Department of Labor (DOL) submitted a proposal to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to delay the Jan. 1, 2018, applicability date of several provisions of the fiduciary rule to July 1, 2019. This proposal signals that the DOL is considering major changes to the rule and the prohibited transaction exemptions proposed with it.

Assuming the delay goes into effect, it would have the net result of extending the rule's transition period, in which the definition of "fiduciary" is broadened and fiduciaries are required to meet the impartial conduct standards: He or she [a] must act in the best interest of the client, [b] may receive only reasonable compensation and [c] must not make any materially misleading statements.

Opponents will continue to make their case

The delay is not official yet. The OMB technically has up to 90 days to review regulatory actions such as the DOL's proposal, although in earlier fiduciary rule issues, it has typically completed its review in about three weeks. During the review period, the OMB will likely hear from both opponents and supporters of the rule. Rule supporters are likely to argue that delaying full implementation would harm retirement investors.

I believe opponents (including some members of the financial services industry) are pleased by the proposed delay, having contended that the rule, among other things, [a] is too complex, [b] limits the ability of smaller investors to access advice and other services, [c] invites litigation by providing for class-action lawsuits as a remedy for violations of the best interest contract (BIC) exemption, and [d] should be coordinated with the recent fiduciary standard initiative from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In my opinion, the financial services industry is relieved that the full force of the BIC exemption, with its array of warranties, disclosures and other contractual requirements, may be delayed. I believe the industry is grateful that it doesn't have to rush to prepare for complex Jan. 1, 2018, restrictions, given that the DOL is contemplating other rule changes that might override them. In the interim, the hope is that the DOL will work with the SEC to establish a unified, coordinated standard of conduct that will apply to advisors working with both retirement and non-retirement accounts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

The DOL recently issued three new questions and answers that address [a] fiduciary status disclosures under the DOL's 408(b)(2) regulation, [b] recommendations to contribute to a plan or IRA, and [c] recommendations to plans on ways to increase participation and contribution rates.

Though 408(b)(2) generally requires service providers who expect to provide fiduciary advice to plans to disclose their fiduciary status, the DOL will allow such service providers to avoid using the word "fiduciary" during the transition period, provided they accurately and completely describe the services they are providing that would make them fiduciaries. Some experts believe this relief may be somewhat of a trap, since disclosures are often general and lack the specificity that the FAQs seem to require.

In regard to the 408(b)(2) requirement to update disclosures for a change in fiduciary status as soon as practicable, but not later than 60 days from the date on which the covered service provider is informed of a change in fiduciary status, the FAQs conclude that an existing service provider would not have been "informed" of a fiduciary status change that is the result of the fiduciary rule until the rule's initial applicability date (June 9, 2017); since there was uncertainty regarding the substance and timing of the applicability date, the DOL will recognize compliance with the 60-day rule if the change disclosure is provided as soon as practicable after June 9, even if more than 60 days have elapsed. This relief only applies to those who are "new" fiduciaries beginning June 9, or whose service contracts do not describe their services with sufficient clarity.

The FAQs also clarify that communications to plan or Individual Retirement Account participants encouraging plan contributions to meet "objective financial retirement milestones, goals or parameters" are not fiduciary advice, so long as there is no recommendation with respect to a specific investment product or investment strategy. For example, a non-fiduciary recommendation could be made to increase contributions to obtain the full benefit of an employer's matching contributions. Other cited examples include plan enrollment brochures recommending that a participant contribute a certain percentage of pay, targeted emails that suggest a participant increase his or her contributions by a certain percentage each year, targeted emails that suggest an amount to contribute based upon the individual's current plan savings, and call center assistance that suggests a specific overall retirement savings goal.

The FAQs also provide that it would not be investment advice under the rule if a person makes recommendations or suggestions to a plan administrator or other plan fiduciary relating to methods to increase employees' participation in, or level of contributions to, a plan covered under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, provided that the communications do not include recommendations with respect to specific investment products or to investment management of a particular security or other investment property. It is important to note that if the recommendation to increase contributions to a plan is made during a conversation that also includes a discussion of the investments, that could cause the recommendation to be fiduciary advice.

As always, we'll keep you posted on the latest developments surrounding the DOL fiduciary rule.

