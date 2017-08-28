How Have Alternatives Performed?

Part 3 of our "summer school" series on alternatives

By Walter Davis, Alternatives Investment Strategist. Posted on Expert Investment Views: Invesco US Blog.

In this chapter of my "summer school" blog series, I take a look at what investors might expect from alternative investment performance. (Part 1 reviewed what alternative investments are, and Part 2 explained why investors should consider adding them to portfolios.)

Historical performance of alternatives

In my last blog, I used the first chart1 below to compare the historical performance of alternatives to that of equities, fixed income and the traditional 60% stock/40% bond portfolio.

This chart does a good job comparing the long-term returns and key risk measures of alternatives to those of traditional investments. But as we all know, there can be shorter-term performance trends - both good and bad - within long-term time frames. In this blog, we're going to dig a bit deeper into how alternatives performed in different equity market environments. As we'll see in the chart below,1 the performance of alternatives has differed considerably from equities during different parts of the market cycle.

When comparing the performance of alternatives to stocks during different parts of the market cycle, it becomes clear that there is a tortoise and hare relationship between the two.

During bull markets, alternatives have historically generated positive returns, but those returns have lagged those of stocks.

During bear markets, alternatives have historically generated superior returns relative to stocks. For example, during the two-year bear market following the bursting of the tech bubble, alternatives generated a positive return. During the global financial crisis, alternatives posted a negative return, but didn't lose as much as stocks did.

Returning to the tortoise and hare analogy, alternatives have behaved like the tortoise, taking a slow and steady approach by generating more consistent returns with less volatility than stocks. On the other hand, stocks are more like the hare - they may generate significant returns quickly, but they can also move sharply downward in a very short period. Only when examining the entire market cycle did the returns for equities and alternatives end up in a similar place.

For investors considering alternatives, it is critical that they understand the potential nature of returns during different parts of the market cycle. Specifically, they might expect alternatives to underperform equities during periods of stock market strength, outperform equities during periods of stock market weakness, and generate equity-like returns in the long term.

Important information

How have alternatives performed? by Invesco US