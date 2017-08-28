Kite Pharma Acquired - bluebird bio Remains Undervalued

While the spotlight for the moment is on anti-BCMA candidate bb2121, Bluebird has other promising assets that should be considered.

Today Gilead investors finally got the news they had been waiting for so long- a transformational acquisition. The firm put their cash hoard to good use gobbling up Kite Pharma for $11.9 billion or $180 per share. Even after the acquisition the larger company would still have well over $25 billion in cash, leading me to believe further deals are possible. Even if Gilead does not acquire again in the near term, there are plenty of other cash rich biotech and large pharmaceutical companies with the firepower to do so. I expect the tailwind has the potential to last into the fourth quarter and beyond (especially if other acquisitions occur), boosting the biotech sector to new heights of optimism as well as positively affecting the Runner of the Year model account.

IBB data by YCharts

Figure 1: Is $330 the next stop? (source: YCharts)

The Current Picture

After the stock had already risen over 40% since my original article, I revisited bluebird bio at the beginning of July after a secondary offering in which they hauled in around $350 million with pricing at $105.

I noted that data for Lenti-D in Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy was positive and approval likely, with peak sales of around $200 million in this indication appearing tiny but pointing out that the real boost would come from the added credibility for getting its first treatment across the finish line.

As for Lenti-Globin in transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) and severe sickle cell disease, I stated that in the first condition new data from the HGB-205 study revealed that three patients experienced transfusion independence for up to 3 1/2 years and have discontinued iron chelation therapy, showcasing the durability of benefit of the drug candidate. In regards to the latter indication, I remained optimistic as stabilization of in vivo VCN compares favorably to that of patients from HGB-206 initial cohort.

Spotlight on Anti-BCMA Candidate bb2121

It is my firm belief that there will be plenty of funds rotating into Bluebird as the new CAR-T play of choice after the acquisition of Kite. Impressive data consisting of strong efficacy and a differentiated safety profile make this one somewhat of a no-brainer. To date no dose-limiting toxicities have been observed.

To recap, early data revealed that 100% of patients (n=18) with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma achieved objective responses. This was even more impressive when one considers that patients were heavily pretreated (median 7 lines of prior therapy and all previously underwent autologous HSCT).

Figure 2: ASCO data (Source: Corporate presentation)

In my prior piece, I noted that "a correction into the low $90s (which did occur) could be a solid buying opportunity for long-term investors while compelling data from the phase 1 study of bb2121 should provide a decent floor to the share price."

Final Thoughts

At this point it appears quite likely that bb2121 will successfully navigate the maze to approval, with all the usual caveats. Take into account that under deal terms with partner Celgene the smaller company is set to receive high single digit royalty on sales in the European Union and around half of profits from sales in the United States. At this point Celgene taking out its partner, retaining profits for itself and getting Lenti-Globin to boot doesn´t sound too far out of the realm of possibility. According to Celgene approval could come for bb2121 by 2020 with peak sales potential falling easily into the blockbuster category.

Updated data at the American Society Hematology in December is an important upcoming catalyst. The average analyst price price target of $108 will be easily surpassed in the near term in my opinion, and I expect upward revisions will be in short order.

Risks to the story include setbacks in current and late-stage clinical trials, as well as the potential for disappointing data. After the recent secondary offering risk of dilution in the near to medium term appears to be low to none, with quarterly net loss of $68.7 million comparing favorably to the current cash position in excess of $1 billion. Regulatory approval is also a significant hurdle, no matter how promising the data risk remains here as well.

For readers interested in the story who have done their due diligence, I suggest holding onto your shares for the long term and adding on dips.

