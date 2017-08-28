These 3 High-Yield, Fast Growing Stocks Are The Best Ways To Cash In On The Clean Energy Gold Rush

But, of course, there are always risks you need to keep in mind before investing your hard earned money.

Learn why NextEra Energy Partners, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Pattern Energy Group are the best yieldCos to own, each with decades long growth runways, and stunning total return potential.

However, as recent events have shown, you have to be VERY selective about what you invest in.

The immense growth of these hydro, solar, and wind means that smart investors can potentially make fortunes in the coming years and decades.

The rise of renewable energy is one of the greatest mega-trends of the 21st century.

When it comes to investing in renewable energy, especially solar, wind, and hydropower, the opportunities are vast, thanks to the massive amount of future investment in the industry which has sent (and continues to send) the costs of solar and wind power plunging.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners

Even post 2020 to 2022, when the current renewable energy tax credits phase out, the cost of solar and wind + storage is expected to be competitive with gas, coal, and nuclear power generation.

This is why the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects US solar and wind capacity to grow like a weed in the coming decades, partially helped by nearly 30 states with renewable portfolio standards (% of power coming from renewables).

Source: Energy Information Administration

Of course, just because the long-term future of energy belongs to renewables, it doesn't mean that it's easy for investors to profit from this fast growing industry.

^SPTSRNCT data by YCharts

After all, over the past four years, clean energy ETFs have not exactly been setting the world on fire. But there is a much better way to invest in clean energy, which is why I want to introduce you to the yieldCo.

YieldCos: The MLPs of Renewable Energy

Basically, you can think of yieldCos as renewable energy utilities but ones that are pass-through stocks and fund themselves like MLPs.

Like master limited partners, the majority of this cash flow is paid out as generous, secure, and fast growing distributions, with growth funding coming from external debt and equity capital markets.

The way it works is that a sponsor and general partner of the yieldCo, a company that owns renewable energy projects, will sell or "drop down" a project to the yieldCo and thus recoup the cost of construction.

The sponsor/GP of the yieldCo also generally owns a majority of the limited units/shares (what retail investors buy), plus the incentive distribution rights or IDRS.

IDRs are fees that grant the sponsor more of the marginal cash flow as the dividend/distribution rises. They generally max out at 50%, although as I'll later explain, 25% is becoming the new industry norm.

This creates a potentially strong symbiotic relationship between sponsor and yieldCo, in which the sponsor can not just monetize (in a highly tax efficient manner) its renewable assets but can also continue benefiting from the cash flows they generate.

The yieldCo meanwhile gets a cash producing asset, because the power generated by the solar/wind/hydro is sold under very long-term (20-25 year) power purchase agreements or PPAs, which pay a fixed price per Kwh, with annual inflation adjustment built in.

And, because the growth (drop down) pipelines for the best yieldCos are staggeringly large, each new acquisition results in growth in cash available for distribution or CAFD, (yieldCo equivalent to free cash flow and what funds the payout) per share/unit.

In other words, yieldCos are designed to generate generous, highly secured yields, that, thanks to decades' worth of acquisition potential, can grow their payouts at high single to low to mid-double-digit rates.

In fact, they have the potential to become truly "buy and hold forever", something that MLPs with their focus on fossil fuels can never be (the age of oil is ending after all).

Trouble In Paradise

However, in recent years, the yieldCo business model has been tarnished by the unfortunate example of SunEdison (now bankrupt) abusing its two yieldCos, TerraForm Power (TERP) and TerraForm Global (GLBL) by forcing them to buy overpriced assets and take on dangerous amounts of debt.

This brought both yieldCos to the brink of bankruptcy, forcing them to eliminate their dividends and be bailed out by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM).

TERP Total Return Price data by YCharts

Partially because of the TerraForm disasters, investors have generally stayed away from yieldCos, resulting in weak share prices that made it hard for them to grow profitably (cost of equity became too high).

This in turn has triggered a wave of sponsors jumping ship and announcing they were getting out of the industry.

Abengoa (ABGB) is considering selling its entire stake in Atlantica Yield (ABY)

First Solar (FSLR) and SunPower (SPWR) are likely to sell their stakes, thus ending their sponsorship role for 8Point3 Energy Partners (CAFD)

NRG Energy (NRG) recently dropped a bombshell that it was going to sell its entire renewable portfolio, including its stake (and sponsorship) in NRG Yield (NYLD).

With so many sponsors now abandoning ship, investors could be forgiven for thinking that renewable energy yieldCos are a broken and dying industry.

However, that couldn't be further from the truth. Because while the weak hands are being shaken out, there are also three industry giants that are doubling down on green energy and have the potential to make income growth investors a fortune in the coming years and decades.

Let's take a look at why NextEra Energy Partners (NEP), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), and Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) are the only three yieldCos worth buying today, and more importantly, why today's tectonic industry shifts could end up being huge wins for these three fast growing, high-yield stocks.

Why These 3 YieldCos Will Be The Last Ones Standing And Own The Future Of Clean Energy

The key to successful yieldCo investing is to be careful to only buy yieldCos with very strong sponsors, specifically ones whose core businesses are in the renewable energy space.

For example, NRG Energy is a utility whose core energy fleet has historically been focused on coal and gas.

However, in 2012, David Crane, the CEO of NRG Energy, decided that the future was in renewables, so he bought Goal Zero, a maker of solar products, as well as numerous solar and wind projects.

NRG Energy then kicked off the modern yieldCo industry by launching NRG Yield, which was designed to become a source of exponentially growing, highly predictable cash flow and growth for the utility.

However, in recent years, NRG's core business has struggled under rising debt that has resulted in activist investors Elliott Management and Bluescape Energy Partners pushing for the sponsor to do a total 180.

In other words, abandon clean energy, sell off the stake in NYLD, pay off a ton of debt (NRG Energy is a distressed company), and double down on fossil fuel power plants.

Thus, while NYLD's assets are high quality and the yieldCo is one I used to own and recommend, today, it is stuck in limbo, about to lose its sponsor and growth pipeline.

Meanwhile, 8Point3 Energy Partners is in the same boat but for slightly different reasons.

Specifically, its sponsors, First Solar and SunPower, two of America's largest solar panel makers (and largest solar project builders), were hoping that CAFD would be able to attract enough investor capital to buy up all of its sponsor's massive development pipeline.

And, had things gone a bit differently, specifically, TerraForm now ruined the party for everyone, 8Point3 Energy could have been the ultimate pure play solar utility.

However, because of an inability to raise cheap enough equity growth capital, First Solar and SunPower have decided that they don't want to remain in the solar project game at all.

In other words, rather than build utility scale solar projects, which they then own, obtain PPAs with 3rd party utilities, and drop down to 8Point3, both companies are planning to just focus on suppliers to solar project makers.

That means both are looking to sell their stakes in 8Point3 Energy, and thus, while that yieldCo has a solid and still fast growing dividend, the growth potential is now in limbo as well.

Now, keep in mind, this doesn't mean that either NYLD or CAFD is in trouble financially. Their PPAs are intact, their cash flows strong, and their dividends are secure.

However, it's likely that sometime in the near future, both NYLD and CAFD are likely to be sold, with potential buyers being other major utilities, such as AES (AES), Duke Energy (DUK), or more likely, other yieldCo sponsors such as NextEra Energy or Brookfield Asset Management.

The bottom line is that this fast growing and very promising high-yield industry is about to undergo some major consolidation, and when the dust settles, there are likely to be three mega yieldCos left standing.

Let's take a look at who they are and why they may be just the thing your diversified, high-yield, dividend growth portfolio needs.

Brookfield Renewable Partners: Bluest Of The Blue Chips

Source: Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

Brookfield Renewable Partners is sponsored by Brookfield Asset Management, the world's largest ($250 billion in AUM) and oldest (115 years) hard asset (infrastructure/utility/real estate) manager with 70,000 employees operating in over 30 countries.

Source: Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

Brookfield Renewable is America's oldest (and largest by market cap) yieldCo, having IPOd in 2008, during which time, it's generated 380% total returns for investors (19% CAGR).

Over that time, the yieldCo has built up a might empire of wide moat, cash rich assets in seven countries, on three continents, including:

218 hydro electric dams on 82 rivers with 8.5 GW of capacity

36 wind power facilities with 1.5 GW of capacity

This has made Brookfield the world's largest publicly traded hydro power provider.

And, thanks to 92% of cash flow being secured by long-term (average remaining contract is 16 years) inflation-adjusted contracts with strong counterparties (large scale utilities), BEP has been able to generate very consistent and strong (for a utility) distribution growth over the past half decade.

Better yet? Brookfield Renewable's growth runway is immense, with 7 GW of potential projects under consideration, including 323 MW of projects that are either under construction (169 MW) today, or construction ready (154 MW).

These shovel ready projects are expected to boost annual funds from operations or FFO (BEP's equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the distribution) by $45 million to $50 million or 6.8%.

You'll note that 50% of the growth backlog is wind, indicating that BEP is aggressively diversifying its business, both from a cash flow safety perspective (hydro power is sensitive to drought) and because wind energy is a much faster growing market.

Also, note that the above 7 GW backlog doesn't include TerraForm Global, which BAM is acquiring in a $1.34 billion deal from bankrupt SunEdison. Because of the complexities of closing that deal (SunEdison just recently received final approval on its Chapter 11 filing), it may take some time for Brookfield to gain those assets, but once it does, BEP is in line to acquire them via dropdowns.

Source: TerraForm Global

These dropdowns would increase BEP's reach to 13 nations on five continents and grow the yieldCo's annual revenue and FFO by approximately $250 million and $80 million, or 10% and 12%, respectively.

The bottom line is that Brookfield Renewable Partners is set to become a green energy distribution powerhouse, courtesy of the massive access to low cost capital that being sponsored by BAM provides.

Source Of Capital Capital Weighting Cost Of Capital Retained FFO 19.0% 0% Debt 32.4% 4.5% Equity 48.6% 6.6% Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 100% 4.7% FFO Yield On New Investments (Last 5 Years) NA 14.5%

Sources: Investor Presentations, Earnings Supplements, Fast Graphs

In fact, currently, Brookfield Renewable has about $2 billion in available liquidity, which is three to four years worth of management's long-term $500 million to $600 million annual investment goal, which underpins its target of 5% to 9% long-term payout growth and 12% to 15% total returns.

Of course, given the fact that after the TerraForm Global acquisition closes, BEP's growth pipeline will expand to 8 GW of new capacity, I'm confident that Brookfield will invest far more aggressively than it has in the past, resulting in accelerating payout growth and continued market beating total returns.

That's especially true given that BEP's liquidity continues to grow quickly (nearly doubled in the past six months) as it continues to expand its renewable empire.

NextEra Energy Partners: Wall Street's YieldCo Golden Boy Is Destined For Growth, Growth, And More Growth

Source: NextEra Energy Partners Investor Presentation

NextEra Energy Partners is America's second largest yieldCo with 3 GW of solar and wind generation capacity (plus seven natural gas pipelines with 4 billion cubic feet per day of capacity).

Like BEP, its cash flow is underpinned by long-term PPAs (and long-term take or pay contracts for its pipelines) with very strong counterparties.

And thanks to its sponsor, NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), the world's largest publicly traded supplier of renewable energy (more than all of France, Canada, or Brazil), NextEra Energy Partners' growth prospects are truly staggering.

In fact, Energy Resources, NextEra Energy's renewable energy business unit, just can't drop down its solar and wind projects to NEP fast enough.

For example, when NEP IPOd with 1 GW of solar and wind projects, NEE had 10 GW of potential drop down projects to sell it. Since then, NEP has purchased 2 GW of projects, while NEE has completed 5 GW and now has 13 GW of solar and wind projects remaining.

But wait, NEE is just getting started. In fact, by the end of 2020, NextEra Energy expects to build another 10.1 GW to 16.5 GW of renewable projects, which would bring NEP's total potential growth backlog to as high as 29.5 GW.

That represents a potential 11-fold increase in its cash producing assets and is why management is now guiding for 12% to 15% distribution growth for at least the next five years.

Of course, at the rate NEE is going, between 2020 and 2022, it could potentially add another 10 GW to 20 GW of solar and wind projects to that backlog. That's especially true given that the overall size of the MLP and renewable energy industry is a staggering $2.25 trillion (and growing quickly).

Which ultimately means NEP's growth is only limited by its access to low cost capital.

Fortunately, for investors, NEP is a Wall Street darling, as you can see from the latest issuance of its preferred shares at a remarkably low fixed 4.5% yield, far lower than most of its peers.

In fact, thanks to NextEra Energy's recent VERY investor friendly restructuring of its corporate agreement, as well as cutting its incentive distribution rights or IDRs in half (to 25% the same level as BEP's), investment sentiment has soared and taken the unit price right along with it.

That's because lower IDR fees mean that unit holders get to keep more marginal cash flow, making each new acquisition more accretive to cash flow available for distribution or CAFD (NEP's FCF equivalent)/unit.

It also helps to lower the cost of capital and make for stronger, long-term growth overall.

NEP Total Return Price data by YCharts

Wall Street has reacted extremely positively to these changes and sent NEP's unit price soaring, which now grants it the lowest cost of capital of any yieldCo in the world.

Source Of Capital Capital Weighting Cost Of Capital Retained CAFD 23% 0% Debt 47.7% 2.8% Equity 29.3% 7.6% Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 100% 3.5% CAFD Yield On New Investments NA 9.5%

Sources: Earnings Releases, Conference Calls, Simply Safe Dividends, Fast Graphs, Gurufocus

And, thanks to the new lower IDR fees, NextEra's cost of capital will likely decline even more, resulting in some of the industry's most profitable acquisitions.

Combined with the industry's largest growth pipeline, NEP is likely to be able to grow its payout at the top end of its guidance range (15% per year) for far longer than just 2022, potentially even for decades.

Pattern Energy Group: A Little YieldCo With Huge Potential

Most people have never heard of Pattern Energy, but rest assured that this is not some new, fly-by-night operation. In fact, its executives have an average of 25 years of industry experience.

Pattern Energy itself has been in business over 10 years, in which it has developed over $12 billion in 4.5 GW of wind energy projects in the US, Canada, and Chile.

Today, Pattern Energy Group (the yieldCo) owns 20 solar and wind projects with a capacity of 2.7 GW.

Source: Pattern Energy Group Investor Presentation

91% of the yieldCo's CAFD is secured by long-term PPAs with very strong counterparties (such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)), which have an average of 15 years remaining.

Best of all, there is plenty of growth opportunity, courtesy of Pattern's 1 GW ROFO (right of first offer) pipeline, all of which are backed by 20-25 year PPAs.

However, the real story is that Pattern Energy has launched a major long-term growth project it calls Pattern Development 2.0, part of the Pattern 2020 strategy that aims to double the size of the yieldCo in the next three years.

Of course, the actual development pipeline that Pattern Energy is working on is enough to nearly quadruple Pattern Energy Group's renewable capacity, thanks to aggressive expansion into Mexico and Japan.

To help fund this, Pattern has teamed up with Riverstone Holdings (a private equity firm) and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investments, (Canada's largest pension manager) to raise $1 billion towards the growth efforts.

That includes the PSP taking a 9.9% stake in PEGI, which means that the yieldCo now has strong financial backing from some very long-term focused and committed institutional investors.

And, just like NEP and BEP, PEGI enjoys low costs of capital, far below the cash yield on its new investments.

Source Of Capital Capital Weighting (2017 Guidance) Cost Of Capital Retained CAFD 3.8% 0% Debt 41.4% 4.5% Equity 54.8% 7.1% Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 100% 5.8% CAFD Yield On New Investments NA 10%

Sources: Earnings Releases, Press Releases, Gurufocus, Management Guidance, Fast Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends

This ensures that each new investment results in rising CAFD/share, which is what makes for a secure and steadily growing dividend.

Strong Balance Sheets Make For Safe Dividends And Steady Growth

YieldCo Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Brookfield Renewable Partners 6.88 3.0 40% 0.51 BBB+ NextEra Energy Partners 5.19 8.8 64% 1.78 BB Pattern Energy Group 7.08 3.1 43% 1.03 BB- Industry Average 7.86 NA 72% 1.25 Junk

Sources: Morningstar, Simply Safe Dividends, Fast Graphs, Investor Presentations

Given that yieldCo's operate in highly capital intensive industry, and the business model requires paying out the majority of cash flow as dividends/distributions, high debt levels are to be expected.

However, as we saw with TerraForm, excessive leverage can spell doom for a yieldCo and its payout. For example, TerraForm Power's leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) is currently a sky-high 15.8.

Fortunately, all three of these yieldCos have far more conservative debt levels, courtesy of long-term focused and disciplined management teams that avoid the desire to grow too quickly, which was the downfall of SunEdison and TerraForm.

That being said, with only BEP having an investment grade credit rating, investors in these yieldCos will want to monitor these metrics going forward to make sure that they don't deteriorate, especially in a rising rate environment.

Dividend Profiles: Huge Profit Potential Ahead

YieldCo Forward Yield Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return Brookfield Renewable Partners 5.3% 81% 5% to 9% 10.3% to 14.3% NextEra Energy Partners 3.9% 83% 10% to 15% 13.9% to 18.9% Pattern Energy Group 6.8% 96% 7% to 10% 13.8% to 16.8% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.9% 9.1%

Sources: Earnings Releases, Earnings Presentations, FactSet Research, Fast Graphs, Multipl.com, Moneychimp.com

Ultimately, dividend investing is all about the payout (total return) profile. That means we need to look at three things, the current yield, payout security (payout ratios, balance sheet, counterparty risk), and long-term dividend/distribution growth potential.

All of these yieldCos offer a generous payout, especially compared to the S&P 500. As importantly, these dividends/distributions are safe, even PEGI's, despite the high CAFD payout ratio that management is guiding for in 2017.

That's due to the upfront cost of the yieldCo's share of the Development 2.0 investment, which will take a few years to become accretive to shareholders.

However, the bottom line is that all of these yieldCos represent excellent renewable energy utilities, with long-term total return potential far in excess of the S&P 500's 9.1% historical return since 1871.

Valuation: Even After Strong Rallies All Three Are Worth Buying Today

NEP Total Return Price data by YCharts

2017 has been the year of the yieldCo, with all three of these stocks crushing the broader market. So, naturally, investors are nervous about whether it's a good time to invest new money today.

YieldCo P/OCF Historical P/OCF Yield Median Yield Since IPO Brookfield Renewable Partners 14.4 10.9 5.3% 6.0% NextEra Energy Partners 8.1 3.2 3.9% 3.6% Pattern Energy Group 10.8 11.2 6.8% 6.2%

Sources: Fast Graphs, Gurufocus

However, when we take a closer look, things don't look all that frothy.

Yes, on a price to operating cash flow basis, especially compared to their median values since IPO, BEP and NEP look a bit expensive.

But when we consider the most relevant valuation metric to income investors, the yield, things look far more appealing.

In fact, both NEP and PEGI are trading at discounts to their historical norms, with only BEP looking a bit rich at the moment.

However, remember that a major component of the investment thesis behind yieldCos is future growth, so we need to take that into account as well.

YieldCo Forward Payout Projected 10 Year Payout Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked In Margin Of Safety Brookfield Renewable Partners $1.87 5% $35.73 4.5% 1% 7% (most likely) $39.38 10% 9% $44.31 20% NextEra Energy Partners $1.52 10% $37.46 10% -4% 12% $42.64 9% 15% (most likely) $51.81 25% Pattern Energy Group $1.68 7% $35.47 -1.4% 31% 8.5% (most likely) $38.25 36% 10% $42.06 41%

Sources: Gurufocus, Earnings Releases, Management Guidance, Fast Graphs

Using a 20-year discounted dividend model, in which we calculate the present value of each yieldCo's payouts over the next two decades (discounted at the market's historical 9.1%), we actually find that none of them are overvalued.

Now granted, BEP's current 10% discount to fair value means that it's not the best time to add to an existing position. But if you don't yet own it, then buying an initial stake still makes sense, assuming you have a long enough time horizon.

Meanwhile NEP, who is up the most this year, actually looks undervalued enough to recommend to both new and existing investors, thanks to its industry best growth characteristics.

And PEGI, the yieldCo with the smallest rally of 2017 comes off looking highly undervalued, thanks to shares that are pricing in negative dividend growth, which is ludicrously pessimistic, given the stock's enormous growth catalysts.

Risks To Consider

While I'm a big fan of all three yieldCos, there are nonetheless three risks to keep in mind.

First, because the business model is dependent on external debt and equity markets, whether or not a yieldCo can live up to its potential isn't always up to management.

And, while I am VERY confident that Brookfield, NextEra Energy, and Pattern Energy are dedicated to renewable energy for the long term and thus won't be ditching their yieldCos, that doesn't mean that investor sentiment doesn't matter.

After all, debt and equity markets can be fickle, and so it's possible for some catalyst to arrive that could make it hard to raise cheap capital and maximize their growth potentials.

One such catalyst could be rising interest rates, which would hit yieldCos in two ways. First, borrowing new debt (and refinancing old bonds) would become more expensive.

Second, the yield starved income investors that have thus far supported these stocks could potentially abandon them should risk free Treasury yields rise high enough.

Fortunately, that isn't likely to happen unless 10-Year yields rise substantially to around 5% to 5.5%. That being said, unlike REITs, which are also interest rate sensitive but have the benefit of being able to buy new properties cheaper (high cap rates) when rates rise, the yieldCo industry can't necessarily count on that.

That's because the cost of constructing new solar and wind projects isn't going to necessarily decline if interest rise, thus potentially narrowing the net investment spread (cash yield - WACC) on new dropdowns.

That in turn could result in slower FFO/CAFD growth per unit/share and result in slower payout growth than investors are expecting.

The final risk is unique to the industry and is ironically a result of one of the factors that is boosting renewable energy growth right now; falling energy production costs.

Specifically, when a solar/wind/hydro project is built, the PPAs are negotiated based on the prevailing local power costs.

But since those contracts can be 20 to 25 years in length, when they finally do expire and the assets are still in good functional shape, the yieldCos will need to renegotiate new PPAs at potentially far lower prices per kWh.

That in turn could result in a kind of contract cliff in 15 to 20-year time in which the yieldCos face a substantial decline in FFO/CAFD that could force slower payout growth or even halt it all together.

Bottom Line: These Are The 3 Best Ways For Dividend Lovers To Profit From The Clean Energy Gold Rush

Many dividend lovers have been disappointed by yieldCos, which haven't quite lived up to their promise. And, with so many sponsors now calling it quits on the industry, it's understandable that investors may have their doubts about the future of the sector.

However, just because a few weak hands, whose core businesses were never directly involved with renewable power decided to bail, it doesn't mean that there isn't clean energy gold in these yieldCo hills.

NextEra Energy, Brookfield, and Pattern Energy are three very strong sponsors, and their yieldCos are backed by massive financial resources and institutional support with which to fund their extraordinarily long growth runways.

Which is why I'm confident that, by the time the industry shakeout is over, Brookfield Renewable Partners, NextEra Energy Partners, and Pattern Energy Group will not just survive but potentially be the only yieldCos left in America.

Each is likely to end up towering over vast cash rich empires of renewable energy assets and wind up making income investors very happy in the coming years and decades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEP, BEP, PEGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.