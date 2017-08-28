Tesla: Price Slashing Underway

They have 34 days until the end of Q3. With over 8,000 inventory units around the globe sales should be good, but margins will take a beating.

With just 34 days left in 3Q17, Tesla (TSLA), on Friday, launched a worldwide discount campaign to blow out existing inventory. Why they waited until now is open for debate as inventory has been piling up for the last 3 quarters. My guess is the numbers are looking so bad in Q3 they had no choice. I wrote about this situation here early last month.

(source: thedrive.com)

In Q2 the sitting inventory grew by more than 123% over Q1 increasing by more than 4,800 units. Tesla appears to be hell bent on continuing to produce more cars than they can sell at regular prices. This is sure to anger recent buyers, and even force those with orders in the pipeline to cancel, and pick a unit from inventory. No matter how you slice the news it will have negative results for Tesla's bottom line in Q3.

In a chat just now with my local sales center, Jerad confirmed the discount program applies to EVERY new unit in inventory.

In a review of inventory counts at EV-CPO.com that "aggregates" its vehicle counts from the Tesla website, we find the following numbers of new vehicles in inventory.

COUNTRY MODEL S MODEL X TOTAL USA 227 367 594 EUROPE 168 200 368 CANADA 20 19 39 ASIA/PACIFIC 5 2 7 TOTAL 420 588 1,008

The numbers are absurd on their face. Anyone who believes there are only 1,000 new Teslas on the ground for sale worldwide has not been keeping up. In the last conference call management blamed lower sales on a shortage of 100kWh battery packs because they were placing thousands of these same models into service as test drive and service loaners. Why would they not be listed as inventory and available for sale to customers looking for a particular unit with particular features?

Tesla lists every new car as having a minimum of 50 miles. I have previously documented that new, still "in the protective wrap" units have been shown as having 50 miles. With that fact, we can now review the number of pristine new cars in inventory that have not been driven. In watching inventory mileages, it is clear the cars are downloading their mileages on a daily basis. For example, a P100D Model S VIN 200762 has jumped from 50 miles to 96 miles indicating it has now been placed into service with customers. Whereas VIN 200907, also a P100D Model still sits with 50 miles. Despite not having been placed into service, this unit has now been discounted $26,700, which is the largest discount of any pristine 50-mile car listed. Every 100D Model S has been discounted at least $6,500. All 75kWh cars have discounts up to $3,488. All new pristine units globally have had discounts placed on them except one, a Model X here in the USA. VIN 065113 is a brand new unit just off the assembly line this month with version 2.5 hardware.

During my discussion with Jerad, he confirmed any new unit that has either Enhanced Autopilot or FSD listed on the window sticker can have those charges removed from the purchase price. Further evidence of the unpopularity of the FSD option can be seen by the fact that only 6 of 367 of the Model X units in U.S. inventory list this option, and only 3 of 227 Model S units list FSD.

But it is the absurdity of the very low number of listed units that is puzzling. I just visited my local showroom and delivery center. I took inventory of each VIN and my results are that only 2 of 7 Model X units show up and none of the Model S units are found online. So again, why do none of these units show up on Tesla's website? How effective can a discount program be if it only applies to a select few units?

Just to prove how disconnected the Tesla website is from reality if I do a new car search for my zipcode here in Jacksonville, FL it shows only one Model S unit is available. Just a single blue 75D Model with 605 miles so it is probably in use as a service loaner. The units actually sitting at the sales and service locations today are not listed on the website.

In a call back to the sales office another rep shared that there are more units that could be available than what is listed on the website "as Tesla moves units on and off the website". No kidding.

I just received an email listing two new 2017 Midnight Silver Metallic Model S units with tan Nappa leather. One VIN 202476 is an S75 with 378 miles and the other is VIN 199736 a 75D model with 50 miles. Both are in Maryland and neither is listed on the Tesla public website. So in order to learn about these units I had no choice but to contact a salesperson. Sounds pretty "old school" to me.

All of the older units have been removed from the website. New Model S units listed are just inventory posted between May and August of this year. The units that were first posted in 2016 have all been removed. This is proof the website only reflects a portion of the actual inventory Tesla wants to display at a given time.

Conclusion

What I find really annoying is without full public disclosure of a car by car discount amount the sales staff is at liberty to claim the discount is less then it might be.

Tesla's inventory management continues to puzzle me. What would be the problem of listing all inventory? I thought the whole idea was to not be like a traditional dealer. So forcing customers into a showroom for a "consultation" on what they are looking for seems counter to the message. In the end from a customer's perspective, I see little difference between Tesla and every other dealer. Well, except that traditional dealers have much better and more accurate inventory reports online for all to see. It seems Tesla has decided to take several steps backward in the sales process.

This late into the third quarter Tesla needs to move fast to make these discounts effective. I also learned that the 0.99% 6-year financing will expire on Sept 30th at the end of Q3. That will not help Q4 sales unless it gets extended.

News of the discount should have been a reason for me to have been called by a Tesla rep since my name and phone number are in their database as an interested party for a new Model S. But no, I ended up having to call them. This is just one more reason why Tesla will ultimately fail. Their sales force has not even received basic sales training that would normally require them to keep in contact with "prospects" until they die or buy a vehicle. Seems odd since these "Customer Experience Specialists" are not paid a salary. Which is exactly how dealership sales personnel are paid, by a commission. So tell us again, how is Tesla different from traditional dealerships?

Disclosure: I am/we are short VIA PUT OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I try to make my articles thought provoking which hopefully will inspire you to comment. It is this exchange of ideas and opinions that make SA a great resource. Whether you loved, enjoyed, disliked, or even hated this article click the "follow" button up near the article title to be notified of each of my article releases. Maybe you will like the next one even more.