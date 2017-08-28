Eventbrite Continues Execution Pace In Face Of Uncertain IPO Market

2017's results are expected to 'profitable', which may be important as the prospects for an IPO remain uncertain.

The firm is acquiring companies to fuel its expansion in the long tail part of the event market.

Eventbrite is an online ticketing and event management system that has reached the $1 billion private market valuation mark.

Privately held technology company Eventbrite (Private:EBTE) provides event online ticketing and management services to more than two million events worldwide.

The company has made a string of acquisitions in recent years and has expanded to Australia and New Zealand.

Its recent acquisition of competitor Ticketfly from Pandora (P) has solidified its reach as a worthy competitor to Ticketmaster (TMCS).

San Francisco-based Eventbrite was founded in 2006 to make it easy for offline and online events to sell tickets and provide additional related event services.

Management is headed by husband and wife co-founders CEO Julia Hartz and Executive Chairman Kevin Hartz. Kevin was CEO until stepping ‘up’ to the Chairman’s seat in late 2015 citing health reasons.

Below is a brief overview video of Eventbrite’s on-demand platform (2016):

(Source: Eventbrite)

The company’s technology is composed of numerous aspects, including ticketing, event planning, conference management, venue booking & management and event promotion.

Its services cover music events, food & drink, parties, art events, classes, professional networking, and sport & wellness categories.

As a privately-held company, Eventbrite has raised $200 million in venture capital funding. In connection with the recent acquisition of Ticketfly, it may have raised additional funding to acquire the firm at a reported price of $200 million.

According to a 2016 report by market research firm Technavio on the Top 3 Trends Impacting the Global Ticket Market Through 2021, the three trends it forecasted are:

Increasing number of sporting events

Analysing consumer behavior through mobile ticketing apps

Evolution of mobile ticket sales

The word “mobile” stands out in its analysis. Ticketers that provide value-added services such as robust analysis of buyer behavior purchasing tickets, activity during the event and after by providing post-event engagement.

Secondly, making it easy for users to purchase through a mobile app and store the ticket in the user’s smartphone to avoid having to download and print is a big improvement. Additionally, allowing individuals to resell tickets to others securely via the app provides added functionality and convenience.

Major competitive vendors that provide online ticketing services (non-movie) in the U.S. include:

Ticketmaster

Gametime

Stub Hub

Eventleaf

Cvent

Numerous others

There are also various international ticketing companies that wish to enter the lucrative U.S. market.

Revenue numbers for Eventbrite are not publicly available, but in a late 2016 interview, CEO Julia Hartz predicted that the company would be profitable in 2017.

It’s an interesting statement given that venture-backed companies typically focus markedly on growing revenues at the expense of profitability.

Hartz may be responding to a chillier pre-IPO financing environment by indicating a path to profitability.

If so, that’s a smart, proactive move given the unpredictability of the IPO market in recent quarters.

A 4Q 2016 publicly-disclosed valuation by investor T. Rowe Price pegged the firm’s valuation at approximately $1 billion.

(Source: WSJ Startup Stock Tracker)

If the company can continue to grow revenues at a significant pace while becoming profitable at the same time, that would be atypical for a pre-IPO tech firm.

Eventbrite strikes me as the ‘little firm that could,’ in the sense that it has grown rapidly in the online ticketing space by appealing to smaller business users, what I would call the ‘long tail’ end of the market.

However, for its part, industry giant Ticketmaster (TMCS) has been expanding internationally, with partnerships and acquisitions in numerous regions worldwide.

Eventbrite doesn’t have time to waste. It offers its services to 20 countries and needs to continue international expansion if it is to defend the long tail of smaller businesses and venues which is its bread and butter.

It will also have to move quickly to integrate its Ticketfly acquisition, which promises to improve its fortunes in the live music space. Perhaps its post-acquisition partnership with seller Pandora will give Eventbrite a leg up in this space which is currently dominated by Ticketmaster.

Eventbrite certainly has its work cut out, especially as it needs to post revenue growth numbers amid a push to profitability. The current IPO environment has proven brutal in dealing with tech companies that don’t deliver results.

