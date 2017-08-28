The Endless Expansion

The length of this expansion has more to do with its lethargic pace than anything else.

The objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

Anecdotal

My wife and I were notified last week that there are not enough bus drivers available to drive all students home from the middle school that our son attends, as of the beginning of the school year. There would be no issues for the early morning pick-up. This has never been an issue in years past. Does this have any economic relevance? On one hand, it could mean that some of these bus drivers must work second jobs in the afternoon and evening hours in order to earn a livable wage. On the other hand, it could be viewed positively from the standpoint that more jobs are available.

Additionally, the cost to participate on a sports team at my daughter's public high school rose from $100 last year to $125 this year. That's a pretty dramatic increase from one year to the next.

Existing Home Sales

In what was the slowest pace of 2017, existing home sales declined 1.3% in July to 5.44 million on a seasonally adjusted annual basis. Sales are still up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis, with the median existing home price rising 6.2%, while the inventory of homes for sale is down 9%. The bottom line is that housing is not contributing to the rate of economic growth. Affordability and availability are both headwinds.

New Home Sales

New home sales sank in July to a 570,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate, which was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis, but there were upward revisions to the prior two months totaling 33,000. Still, this pace of sales is down from the first- and second-quarter averages. Inventory rose to 5.8 months, based on the July sales pace, which is now approaching what is considered a balanced market. There continues to be an under-supply of lower priced homes for first-time home buyers.

Flash Composite PMI

The initial read from Markit's survey of the manufacturing and service sectors for August showed a measurable improvement in economic activity, led by the service sector. The Composite Index rose to 56.0 in August from 54.6 in July, as significant strength in services offset weaker manufacturing activity. The Composite index reached a level not seen since May 2015, indicating we may see an acceleration in the rate of economic growth for the third quarter. If we see similar strength from ISM's service sector index, which surveys a different group of companies, it will confirm this strength. The manufacturing sector continued to grow, albeit as a weaker rate, as production, output, and new order growth slowed.

The weak spot in this report came from exports, with foreign orders falling for a second consecutive month. This can't be blamed on a strengthening dollar, so other factors are clearly at play.

Durable Goods

Orders for durable goods plunged 6.8% in July, reversing the 6.4% surge we saw in June, but the details of this report were far more encouraging. When we exclude the transportation sector (aircraft), orders rose a solid 0.5%. Orders were up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The best news came from orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, otherwise known as capital expenditures or business investment, which rose 0.4%. Even better were the shipment of these goods, which is used to calculate GDP, rising 1.0%. This offsets last week's weak factory orders report, indicating a strong start to the third-quarter rate of economic growth.

Conclusion

There was some encouraging data in last week's reports, but what continues to stand out in the third longest economic expansion since World War II is our lethargic pace of economic growth. This lethargic pace is the main reason there are no identifiable excesses in the real economy at this late stage of the expansion. The one exception is the debt we continue to accumulate at the government, corporate, and individual level to continue fueling our growth. If interest rates rise measurably, or credit quality deteriorates significantly, it could mark a turning point.

