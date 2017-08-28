Bristol-Myers Squibb's Dividend Growth Story Marred By Limited Drug Pipeline

By S.Mitra, MBA (ISB)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) has an over 30-year track record of increasing dividend payments. While dividends have been consistently growing, the stock itself has shown flat performance, dragging the overall performance of your investment down. The company also suffered a roadblock with Opdivo, one of its star performers. Bristol-Myers Squibb, like many of its peers, is looking at declining or even negative growth rate for its main products. At the same time, the rate at which the company has churned out new products leaves a lot to be desired. The stock thus presents a very limited appeal, although the company’s latest endeavors to get multiple label expansions for its promising drugs may alter the scenario at a later date.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is going through a rough phase as the company recently reported a setback with regard to its lead drug candidate Opdivo. Its late stage CheckMate-214 clinical trial evaluating a combination of Opdivo and Yervoy as a first-line treatment for renal cell carcinoma failed to show statistically better progression free survival rate vis a vis Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) Sutent approved for the same indication. However, it needs to be kept in mind that the trial was not a total failure. It met one of its primary points related to tumor shrinkage. While it actually showed better progression-free survival rate of 11.56 months in comparison to Pfizer’s 8.38 months, the difference is not statistically significant. Opdivo is one of the biggest revenue generators for the company and is expected to boost its role further in the portfolio with label extensions. The drug is also being tested in combination with chemotherapy for treating non-small cell lung cancer. The latest debacle is not the end for Opdivo as a treatment for renal cell carcinoma, but it certainly put a kink in the timeline for the drug. The failure becomes more pronounced as the company’s late stage drug pipeline is not very robust to begin with. The results not only delayed the potential revenue flow, but the drug is now expected to face tougher competition in the market as the delay will allow competing pharma companies to develop their alternatives.

While organic growth seems problematic on account of the company’s sparse product pipeline, Bristol-Myers Squibb is taking the merger and acquisition route to boost its position in the market. The company recently announced the acquisition of IFM Therapeutics. which also underscored its focus on cancer immunotherapy. IFM currently has two preclinical programs, STING and NLRP3, that are likely to benefit from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s comprehensive expertise in the areas of oncology and immunology. These programs are claimed to be a step up from current cancer immunotherapies by focusing on the innate immune system of the body. This focus will potentially allow the therapies to detect tumors in earlier stages. The acquisition will help the company’s cancer portfolio, which already has star performers such as Opdivo.

A look at the company’s recent second quarter results provides further insight into its likely future course of action. The company reported a 6 percent increase in its quarterly revenue to $5.1 billion. Despite the increase in revenue, the company’s GAAP diluted EPS took a 19 percent dive to touch $0.56. Its gross margin also dipped from 75.2 percent to 69.6 percent, straining the company’s profitability. The company’s half yearly milestones centered around Opdivo and Yervoy, further highlighting the company’s over-reliance on these two products. One major highlight of the quarterly numbers is the performance shown by the company’s latest product Eliquis, which surpassed the growth rate of Opdivo and Yervoy by posting a 51 percent year over year increase. With $1.17 billion in global revenue, the drug is only second to Opdivo with regard to its contribution to the overall revenue score. However, even with this impressive growth rate, Bristol-Myers Squibb is going to have a difficult time compensating for the declines shown by its established brand. The company’s Hepatitis C franchise revenue dipped 79 percent to $112 million while its Sustiva franchise reported a 31 percent decline to $188 million. Bristol-Myers Squibb runs the risk of seeing further slowing growth rate unless it can come up with enough substitutes for its ageing brands.

Bristol-Myers Squibb scores moderately on both the dividend yield front and capital appreciation. The stock’s current dividend yield of a shade above 2.5 percent is certainly attractive, but nowhere in the league of the top dividend yield performers. Similarly, the stock itself has shown highly choppy movements in the market with its overall 12 months performance flat while Year to Date performance shows the same trend. Looking at the price chart of the stock, Bristol-Myers Squibb seems more suitable to short term traders rather than to investors with a long term time horizon. While the company has a solid track record of dividend payment with robust growth rate, the gain is more or less nullified by the lagging performance of the stock. With its rather limited product pipeline and growth prospects, Bristol-Myers Squibb is not high on my list right now.