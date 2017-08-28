Cominar REIT: A Bold New Plan?

Cominar REIT (OTCPK:CMLEF) got through a difficult Q2-2017 with analysts questioning their strategy in light of the DBRS downgrade and the dividend cut. The hints from management were that an update would happen on the next quarterly earnings, but they did a surprise news release followed by a scheduled conference call on August 25, 2017.

Key highlights of new plan

1) Sale of about $1.2 billion of properties outside of core markets to focus on its home turf.

Source: Cominar Presentation

This has been one giant topsy-turvy exercise by Cominar. Its earlier empire-building strategy creates a broad, geographically diverse portfolio. It had difficulty selling many of these properties in the past as the rating agency DBRS kept insisting it needed to be geographically diversified to maintain an investment grade rating. With that boat having sailed, Cominar has now decided to sell everything outside of its key markets.

2) Resulting portfolio will be mainly Quebec with a touch of Ottawa

Cominar will diversify by property type, but the geographic concentration will be quite extreme.

3) Proceeds used to reduce debt, buyback shares and for development

Cominar will be starting the buyback soon, prior to selling the properties. This "front-loading" will allow it to significantly increase the buyback impact. They are committed to the full $125 million in buyback. The 9 million unit count suggests an average price of $13.88. Normal issue course buybacks (NCIB) have daily limits for purchases and unless automated, also cannot be carried out during certain blackout periods. Regardless, we think Cominar will start the process soon.

Timeline and Impact

The plan will take 18-24 months to execute, so those worrying about a drop in AFFO in the interim should breathe easy. In fact, since Cominar is conducting the buyback first, which would be from bank line of credit and refinanced mortgages, they should be able to increase their AFFO per share quite nicely in Q4-2017. Modeling an extreme case where the buyback is completed by end of Q3-2017, the change in AFFO for Q4-2017 even after accounting for additional interest charges is quite good. This is possible now as Cominar has to no longer appease DBRS and can have their leverage ratio temporarily move up.

Source: Author's calculations and estimates

We think the impact on NAV will be more muted as Cominar said that they might be marking down a few properties in the "for-sale" portfolio. Longer term whether or not this new dividend can be maintained will depend a lot on two factors: one, what kind of value they get for their portfolio and two, what kind of inflation and rent increases we get in Quebec in late 2017 and 2018. In the shorter run in Q4-2017, the AFFO payout should move to 70-75% and FFO payout ratio closer to 60-65%.

Conclusion

One of the analysts asked as to what Cominar has learned from all of this. We thought that was probably the best way to remind management that its foundering strategy has not been forgotten by the markets. The response from management was that in hindsight they would not stray from their core markets. The better response would have been that pursuing "growth" for "growth's sake" and "empire-building" seldom result in good returns for shareholders. Hopefully the CFO will also learn from the amateur attempts to maintain investment grade rating for one year, which resulted in selling many good properties and actually causing the dividend cut. Had the CFO simply told DBRS that they were not interested as they had access to secure mortgages, very likely even the dividend could have been maintained. That said, we still see good value in the shares primarily because we are aware of the sentiment on Cominar and are unequivocally bullish on Quebec's economy.

On our now very famous scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate CMLEF a 7.5.

Note: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. All amounts expressed in Canadian dollars. This article was written with CUF.UN trading at $13.46 CAD on the TSX.

