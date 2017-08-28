Gilead: A Strong Buy At The Current Price

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) have been on a turnaround rally for the last couple of months. Gilead stock closed the last trading session at a price of $73.79, up 15% from its June 16 close of $64.12 a share. The stock has handsomely outperformed the broader market, with the S&P 500 rising by 0.6% in the same timeframe. More importantly, the company announced its Q2 results last month, which was indicative of improving fundamentals. This raises the question whether Gilead stock is a good turnaround play?

The HCV Pain Nearing An End?

Gilead's revenue/earnings have declined steadily with each passing quarter. A lot of this decline can be attributed to the decline in Gilead's HCV (Hepatitis C) revenue. Harvoni, sales of which fell 46% in the latest quarter has been the biggest driver of this decline. However, as we had previously noted in our Gilead earnings review, the drop in the HCV segment seems to be slowing down, which could mean that Gilead revenue/earnings could return to growth soon.

The HCV pain could also ease due to some favorable recent rulings. The European Council recently extended the 'suitable patients' list for Harvoni to include adolescents, which should help to increase the target market for the drug and slow down the earnings/revenue decline being inflicted by rapidly falling Harvoni sales. In addition, HCV sales will also benefit from the European Commission's approval of Vosevi, Gilead's once-daily, single-tablet regimen for the treatment of adult patients with genotype 1 - 6 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection.

Epclusa, sales of which came in at $1.17 billion in the last quarter, partially offset the decline in sales of Harvoni and Sovaldi, helping the HCV segment post improving results on a QoQ basis. And well, Epclusa sales could receive a boost from a recent FDA approval which extends the use of the drug to HCV patients coinfected with HIV.

Will Oncology Be Answer To Gilead's HCV Pain?

In news that's just come in, Gilead will reportedly acquire Kite Pharma (KITE) in a $11 billion deal. There are two sides to this acquisition. One, what impact does the price have on Gilead? and two, what does it offer the company in terms of future revenue/earnings?

Gilead closed the June 2017 quarter with over $36.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Hence, the cash acquisition would cost Gilead a nearly a third of its cash pile, which is no small number, but not something which will push Gilead's cash position to dangerous levels. With under $8.5 billion worth of current liabilities, it's safe to assume that Gilead should be comfortably able to meet its near term obligations even after shelling out the price for this acquisition. And what could be the potential benefits?

Fellow SA contributor Jonathan Weber has offered some insightful analysis into what the Kite acquisition could mean. Quoting from his post, "Peak sales of axicabtagene ciloleucel are expected to hit $7.9 billion in 2022 -- this alone would be equal to almost 30% of Gilead's current annual sales. Axicabtagene ciloleucel, which is estimated to be the most valuable CAR-T candidate right now could replace almost all of Gilead's HCV sales alone, as those are forecasted to hit $9 billion this year." So, while Gilead isn't really risking its balance sheet, the acquisition could make up for the entire HCV revenue segment, which has been the biggest cause of the pain for Gilead investors.

EPS Trends

Wall Street's EPS trends clearly reflect improving sentiment among Wall Street analysts as estimates have been climbing steadily over the last 3 months.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Given the big earnings surprise the company delivered in its latest quarterly report, the rising estimates aren't much of a surprise. With improving HCV business and a growing HIV business, any gains in Oncology will be incremental revenues, which could push actual earnings higher than the current estimates. Putting aside the possibility of improving earnings, Gilead stock makes for an attractive buy even at the current price levels and current earnings estimates.

Attractive Valuations

The bullish Gilead investment thesis is driven, in a large part by the attractive valuations. Gilead stock currently trades at a TTM price-to-earnings multiple of 8x. For comparison, the S&P 500 currently trades at a PE ratio of 24.35x. In other words, Gilead trades at a 67% discount to the broader market. And well, the stock is also trading at a steep discount to its historical valuations.

Gilead PE ratio, over the last 5 years, has ranged from a high of 45.9x to a low of 6.4x, with an average PE ratio of 18.7x its TTM earnings.

Source: Amigobulls

Given the current valuation levels, Gilead stock trades at the lower end of its historical valuation range, and less than half the average.

Gilead stock currently trades at 9.9x the FY 2018 estimate, which is also a steep discount to the broader market valuations as well as the historical valuations range for the company. Even at a 15x forward multiple (a 20% discount to its 5-year average), Gilead could be worth $114.3, implying a nearly 55% upside from the last close price. This doesn't factor in any further improvements in earnings estimates, which are very likely, given the recent news around the company's HCV segment. And all of this is in addition to the 2.68% dividend yield that the stock currently offers.

To put it another way, Gilead stock trades at a steep discount to the broader market as well as its historical valuation range, implying that entry at the current price levels will help investors benefit from a potential re-rating if the company can come out of the sales/earnings decline it currently finds itself in. Hence, long term investors looking for exposure to the Pharma sector should look to buy Gilead stock to accumulate shares on the cheap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Virendra Singh Chauhan, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post.