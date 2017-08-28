Expedia: Losing The CEO Isn't The Problem

Before the open, the news reports is that long-time Expedia (EXPE) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is leaving to take the job at Uber (UBER). The general thought is that the CEO has had an exceptional run since taking over in August 2005.

The stock has had a strong run recently, but the history suggests a different level of success. Should one worry about the exit of the CEO?

Looking at stock returns doesn't always tell the full story though a 12-year history in the top position leaves little question regarding the results. The initial view is that Khosrowshahi has had an exceptional term at the helm of Expedia with a gain in excess of 200%. After all, the stock has doubled the return of the S&P 500 during that period.



EXPE data by YCharts

Throwing Priceline (PCLN) into the equation though changes the view of the performance. Expedia has consistently lagged the gains of the now dominate player in the industry. This view suggests that Expedia benefitted from a secular trend and rode the tails of the industry leaders as much as strong execution from the CEO.

Benzinga states that the departure is a "major loss" while Cowen maintains a $170 target on the stock with an Outperform rating. Expedia ended the day down nearly 5% to $142.50 suggesting nearly 20% upside on the price target.

The real issue is that the CEO is departing the traditional online travel booking industry for a position in the sharing economy. Expedia has seen a decade of massive growth with revenues now approaching the $10 billion mark.

The shift in positions could suggest that the sharing economy in the form of Airbnb (AIRB) for hotels and Uber (UBER) for car rentals is set to take market share away and cause growth to stall at Expedia. After all, the new CEO will use his extensive experience in the travel industry to help Uber further take share from the likes of Expedia and Priceline.

While nothing fundamentally suggests that Expedia won't continue achieving the set financial targets, this move could be the tip of the iceberg. Expedia has already seen EPS estimates for next year trimmed significantly and the forward PE ratio rise.

The key investor takeaway is that the exiting CEO didn't do an exceptional job as much as ride a wave in the sector. The data points including his shift towards a CEO position in the sharing economy suggests investors should exercise caution for a stock where expectations continue to decline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

