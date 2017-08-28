Ain't No Sunshine For The Dollar Yet

The EUR/USD surpassed the 1.19 mark and hit its highest level since January 2015 after Mario Draghi and Janet Yellen delivered speeches at the central bank symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. However, none of them used the opportunity on Friday to comment on their future monetary policy stance. So why the market reacted so strongly to the silence?

It seems that the larger part of the market participants was hoping for at least moderately hawkish commentary from Yellen and the lack of delivery showed that she is still not firmly convinced that the Fed will hike rates one more time this year. Otherwise, she would have used this opportunity to start preparing market accordingly. The latter is not surprising given the recently disappointing inflation releases and is no wonder that the Fed wants to use all the time they can afford in order to decide is another rate hike this year really suitable. After all, their next meeting on 20th September will be used to communicate a reduction of the balance sheet. The meeting in November will be without the press conference and is thus highly unlikely that the Fed will use it as an opportunity to hike rates. All in all, Fed’s next opportunity for a rate hike is on 13th December and they have plenty of time and data releases until then to decide whether or not to deliver another rate hike.

The latest ECB minutes from their meeting in July showed that some members of the Council are worried about the recent euro appreciation (back then the EUR/USD traded around 1.14 mark). However, in the press conference after the meeting in July, Draghi gave no signs of worries regarding the euro. Actually, it was the other way around. The latter acted as the starting point of the substantial EUR/USD upside that followed afterwards and pushed the exchange rate above the 1.18 level. As Draghi didn’t use the opportunity to comment on the current euro strength, the euro faced substantial appreciation pressures after his speech. However, Draghi’s silence should be taken with caution. After all, he was at the central banks symposium and his colleagues would probably not be very fond of using this opportunity for a verbal intervention. Moreover, the next ECB meeting is scheduled for 7th September and Draghi will have an opportunity to comment on the euro in the press conference after the meeting. While the move from 1.18 to 1.19 or even 1.20 matters to traders, from the ECB’s point of view it is quite irrelevant where the exchange rate will stand in the next week or two. Indeed, it doesn’t matter how far the euro goes in the near term as long as they now they can bring him down when necessary. With that respect, the market had a much stronger reaction to the Draghi’s silence than to the lack of commentary from Yellen. The reason is quite simple. The market already priced out December’s rate hike way before the Jackson Hole but is still tip-toeing in dark about the ECB’s stance on the euro appreciation.

All in all, in the next two weeks we might see further euro appreciation. The EUR/USD levels will very much depend on this weeks’ euro zone inflation and US employment releases with the former probably being even more relevant. The market consensus currently implies 0.1pp increase in the euro zone headline inflation in August to 1.3% while the ‘core’ rate is set to stay unchanged at 1.2%. In case this occurs, the EUR/USD might even surpass the 1.20 level, especially if combined with soft US labor market data. Let us not forget that the market expects for hourly wages growth to slow down from 0.3% to 0.2%. While all this might seem as just minor cosmetic changes to what we already now, they might have a strong impact on the market.

However, I see the euro depreciating after the ECB’s meeting on 7th September. If the Council was worried about the EUR/USD levels of around 1.14, they will most certainly be worried about 1.19-1.20 levels. After all their biggest concern is subdued inflation and the strong euro will bring inflation even lower. Therefore, Draghi will most likely use the press conference after the meeting to give the market a clear signal that they will not tolerate further euro appreciation. Furthermore, while Draghi did sound optimistic on the euro zone economy in Jackson Hole, he still argued that there is no “sustained convergence” of inflation to the Bank’s medium term target and therefore a substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed.

