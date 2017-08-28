Shell Continues To Be Undervalued

Most investors that keep an eye on the oil market automatically follow Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B). And if you have done so, you cannot have missed the significant improvements that the company has seen over the past year. Last quarter was no different as the giant continues to see an increasing financial performance. The significant uptrend in its cash flows will sooner rather than later result in a higher share price.

The improvements continue

The story of the past year has been all about improving revenue, cash flows and creating a healthier balance sheet. Last quarter was no different as revenue increased sequentially yet again, albeit a slight $0.34 bln. YoY, the growth was a lot higher as revenue increased 23.5% to $72.12 bln. But the revenue was not the star of the quarter. Shell's cash flows are what shareholders are mostly interested in. And here, too, the company manages to shine. While at first glance it seems like the operating cash flow declined sequentially, if we exclude changes in working capital, the uptrend clearly continues.

Source: Shell Q2 Presentation

This has resulted in a free cash flow of $5.6 bln for the latest quarter vs. $5.2 bln a quarter earlier. If the uptrend in cash flows would suddenly stop and the quarterly free cash flow remains at $5.6 bln, this would be a free cash flow yield of 9.8% at the current share price. This sounds like a decent yield and definitely is good enough to pay out its dividend yield of 6.9%, but it is very unlikely that Shell will not see its cash flows improve even more as we go forward.

Divestures on track

Raising $30 bln between 2016 and 2018 remains a priority for management in order to improve its debt position. And it executed on this once more in the second quarter. In July, the sale of the stake in the Corrib gas venture was announced for up to $1.23 bln, bringing the total divestments completed, announced and in progress to $25 bln, very close to the goal of $30 bln. $15 bln has been completed and $11.5 bln in cash has been received thus far, of which $9.6 bln was received in the second quarter.

And there's no need to worry about Shell getting rid of assets that improved its financial performance in this past year. The assets that are being sold are businesses with a lower than average return on capital, effectively leading to higher returns going forward. So we can still expect a significant amount of cash flow derived from these divestments going forward. The proceeds will most likely be used to lower the debt on the balance sheet, which is getting a lot of attention by management. Last quarter, $3.8 bln was already used to lower Shell's debt.

New projects

Shell always stays focused on the future. Thus, there are a lot of projects that are expected to contribute to cash flows in the near to distant future as production is expected to increase drastically, yet another reason not to worry about the divestments. They are being replaced by projects that are expected to generate better returns.

These new projects are expected to add an additional $1 mln barrels of oil/day or $10 mln in operating cash flow in 2018 alone. $5 mln of this additional cash flow is expected to contribute to results in the current fiscal year. As per the company:

And the projects still under construction are either at an advanced stage, like Prelude that I mentioned earlier, or they are replicating an already successful model such as in Brazil. So, I'm confident that we are on track to deliver these projects and expect half of that $10 billion of extra cash flow already to contribute to our financial results in this year.

So the uptrend of cash flows is expected to increase significantly, even in the relative short term. Note however, that these assumptions are based on an average Brent Crude price of $60/barrel.

Investors remain skeptical, keeping dividend yield high

Despite the fact that Shell's performance has improved drastically with the ability to easily pay out its dividend to shareholders, its shares still have not moved much. Because of this lack of positive price action, the dividend yield still stands at 6.9%. The only real explanation for could be that investors are afraid of yet another collapse of the oil prices. But this is very unlikely, as I explained in this article.

Outlook until 2020

Management's own outlook for the oil price seems quite clear. While remaining quite cautious in talking about it, this slide from the second quarter presentation shows that they expect an average Brent crude price of $60/barrel.

Costs and capex have been lowered in order to get the most out of the slight recovery in oil prices and revenue. Because of this, an average free cash flow of $20-$25 bln is expected between 2019 and 2021. In my opinion this is a quite conservative assumption as the company already managed to generate a free cash flow of more than $5 bln for the past two quarters, which would translate in the low end of the guidance range on an annual basis. And during these two quarters, Brent has not even touched $60/barrel, let alone average on that level.

But even if we should believe the seemingly conservative guidance provided by management, we can expect a free cash flow yield of 8.7% to 10.9%. Either one would still be more than enough to pay out the dividend, while sparing some money as well.

Conclusion

Cash flows generated by Shell remain strong and continue their uptrend. The company has more than just weathered the storm of the falling energy prices since 2014. It has improved its business and cost structure and started to ramp up production, resulting in a significant improvement of results. Its high-dividend yield remains easily payable. For those who are looking for an addition to their long-term portfolio, Shell is a great investment.

