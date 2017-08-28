Taylor Swift Vs. Price Of Fame: Glu Mobile's Royalty Drag

At the time it was announced on 3 February 2016, Glu Mobile’s (NASDAQ:GLUU) deal to make a “new, “one-of-a-kind digital gaming experience” with Taylor Swift was just another celebrity license for the mobile gaming outfit.

In January 2016, it had signed a deal with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, while the previous year had seen movie hardman Jason Statham, pop stars Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears and Katy Perry plus celebrity sisters Kendall & Kylie (Jenner) joining its roster.

The reason for this talent sweep was the incredible success of Glu’s June 2014 release Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

Three years on, it’s still one of the company’s biggest titles and looks certain to break the $200 million lifetime revenue barrier by the end of 2017.

Yet, with the exception of Gordon Ramsay (lifetime sales of $30 million to-date) - and to some extent Kendall & Kylie ($20 million) - Glu’s decision to try to build on Kim Kardashian: Hollywood’s success with a deluge of celebrity games proved unwise.

Katy Perry Pop, Britney Spears: American Dream and Nicki Minaj: The Empire all bombed. This was expensive both in terms of opportunity costs and real cash, as these deals contained minimum guarantee royalty clauses.

Glu was forced to write-off $29.8 million in such guarantees in FY16 Q3.

Yet, nine months on, Glu Mobile is in rude health.

For the first time in three years, the majority of its GAAP revenue comes from games such as Design Home and Covet Fashion, which are based on its original intellectual properties, not external IP that comes with royalty strings attached.

In terms of fundamentals, for the past two quarters GAAP revenue has been strongly up year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, while non-GAAP bookings in FY17 Q2 were $1.1 million off the company’s all-time high of $83.6 million from the first full quarter of revenue from Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

No surprise its share price is up 50 percent year-on-year.

In that context, a well-timed Taylor Swift mobile game, which will no doubt launch around the singer’s much anticipated sixth album Reputation on 10th November, is the icing on the turnaround cake.

And this may very well be the case. But dig through Glu’s recent financial history, and it’s clear whether the Taylor Swift “gaming experience” is a success or not (of which more later), external IP and royalties remain an under-reported drag on the company’s profitability.

Slice of the cake

The first thing to note is, as with all mobile game companies, one of the largest single costs Glu Mobile has to deal with is the non-negotiable 30 percent cut Apple and Google take from gross revenues collected through their respective app stores.

Every so often, industry complaints are raised about whether this is fair, but with the failure of more open app ecosystems to offer scale or monetization, there’s very little anyone can do about it.

Historically, Glu Mobile also has been a big licensor of external IP for its mobile games. Before the era of App Store and smartphones, it made games based on licenses ranging from Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? to World Series of Poker, Ice Age, Transformers and Call of Duty.

To this extent, the fact that excluding impairments, royalties have accounted for 10 percent of GAAP quarterly revenue for the past 10 quarters isn’t a surprise, although this is high compared to competitors such as Zynga, EA Mobile and Activision Blizzard’s King.

At least, external IP now accounts for less than 50 percent of GAAP revenues.

What is significant, though, is the current royalty level of 8.5 percent (of total GAAP revenue) isn’t expected to change much during the rest of FY17.

Ignoring the Taylor Swift game, this is due to the continued performance of royalty-bearing games such as Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay and MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2017. Glu also willlaunch a royalty-bearing WWE game in 2018.

Running some numbers

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2017 is an interesting example to consider more deeply as its predecessor Tap Sports Baseball 2016 wasn’t a licensed game.

It generated $31.8 million in lifetime revenues, while MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2017 has already generated $15.4 million in its first quarter. Clearly it will outperform the 2016 edition, perhaps by as much as $15 million. But the fact Glu is paying out royalties to MLB and Chicago Cubs’ Kris Bryant will make the game less profitable than it first appears.

Glu doesn’t break down individual deals but says its average royalty rate in FY17 Q2 was 19.8 percent, which we assume would be on net revenue.

On this basis, some rough math shows that while MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2017 might outperform the 2016 version by 40 percent in terms of gross revenue ($45 million to $32 million), it would only outperform it by 13 percent in terms of net revenue ($25.2 million to $22.4 million) once app store shares and (average) royalty rates are taken into account.

Indeed, given Glu spent $4.8 million on marketing the game in FY17 Q2 - much more than the 2016 version - the profit margin shrinks once again.

This isn’t to say the MLB deal wasn’t sensible. The above numbers are likely a worst-case scenario. Good licenses can and do boost games in a highly synergetic manner, especially within the winner-takes-all economics of the app stores.

It needs to be pointed out, however, even good deals come with strings attached, and it doesn’t take much for such strings to entangle.

Chinese whispers

The prime example of this was Glu Mobile’s 2015 deal to work with Chinese gaming giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) to bring a version of its popular WeFire shooter to western markets.

Given Tencent was - and remains - the largest shareholder in Glu, the deal should have been straightforward.

Terms which had Glu paying Tencent subsidiary Red River $10 million as a guaranteed minimum royalty when its version of WeFire - called Rival Fire - launched, as well as a $5 million license fee proved disastrous, though. Rival Fire flopped and $14.5 million was written-off as part of Glu’s $29.8 million impairment.

The remainder of the sum was due to the underperformance of the Katy Perry, Britney Spears and Nicki Minaj games.

Hopefully, this sort of situation is now in Glu’s past.

Certainly new CEO Nick Earl appears to radically changed company thinking in terms of corporate efficiency and a focus on live operations which has helped boost the performance of Glu’s wider game portfolio.

Earl talks about Glu’s 80 legacy games - titles which are supported but not updated - and its 60 evergreen titles, such as Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, Restuarant Dash with Gordon Ramsay and Deer Hunter 2017, which are actively updated with new content and events.

In terms of Glu’s turnaround, it’s the two games gained through the November 2016 acquisition of Crowdstar that are the stars. Covet Fashion has generated over $30 million to-date for Glu, while - thanks to $14 million of UA spending in FY17 Q2 - new game Design Home has generated over $41 million, and with no royalties to pay.

The result has seen Glu’s annual guidance twice uprated. Full-year bookings currently stand at between $307 to $312 million, up from $215 to $225 million at the start of 2017.

Glu remains firmly loss-making though.

Its last quarter of GAAP profits - all of $158,000 - came in FY15 Q3, although thanks to Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, it was fully profitable in FY14 to the tune of $8.1 million. (If that game had been based on internal IP - i.e. no royalties were paid - Glu would have made over $20 million.)

But while royalties drag down Glu’s profitability, even if they are discounted, the company still wouldn’t have been profitable for the past six quarters.

The situation is somewhat better if we just consider cash flow to/from operations. Aware of its historic and ongoing situation with royalties, Glu has recently split this out into separate lines for cash used in/generated from operations and cash paid for royalty advances.

From this we can see that for three quarters in FY16, the company was cash flow positive in terms of operations. It was the almost $26 million of royalties payments in the year - likely a mixture of accrued royalties and upfront payments - which had the major negative impact.

That stated, in the first two quarters of FY17, cash flow from operations has been strongly negatively too. Throw in those royalty payments, and negative cash flow from operations was over $29 million in FY17 Q1 and $6.2 million in Q2, giving a H1 total of over $35 million.

Of course, Glu’s turnaround remains just two quarters old, and has been fuelled by increased marketing to support long term revenues from Design Home and MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2017.

When this, and the delayed reaction of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles - Glu typically defers its bookings over nine months - are taken into account, FY18 should see the company approaching breakeven.

In the most recent earning call, CFO Eric Ludwig said he expected “a slight loss in Q4” and “sustained profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis starting in Q1."

The main attraction

Clearly this is the momentum driving Glu’s share price and is the context in which we need to place the Taylor Swift game, which is due for release in late 2017.

In terms of any concrete information about the game, there is none.

Previously Nick Earl said he was excited to talk about its “innovative game design” during the FY17 Q2 earnings call but “decided to hold off until a full launch announcement, given the potential impact of this title."

He added, “We are working closely with Taylor and her team to position this title to capitalize on its unique potential.”

In the light of media excitement around new single and album reveal, this makes sense.

The ability to launch a co-branded game alongside what is likely to be one of the biggest album releases of the year is guaranteed to generate millions of downloads.

Notably none of Glu’s previous celebrity games had such activity to hook their launch to.

But, the nature of the game is also important. With the exception of Gordon Ramsay - based on Cooking Dash - and the Jason Statham shooter, Glu’s previous celebrity games were heavily based on the Kim Kardashian: Hollywood template.

Given their failure, the Taylor Swift game’s “innovative design” will certainly need to offer something new, although the rivalry theme that plays through Glu’s celebrity games looks like it will match the reputational focus of Taylor Swift’s album and first single.

The vital question is will the audience spend any money?

Thanks to its older demographic, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood players were prepared to buy in-app purchases to progress faster. It’s not certain Taylor Swift’s fanbase will be so generous (or even have access to credit cards), although given potential for in-game advertising, Glu could generate sizeable amount of indirect revenue.

The company’s growing experience of working with real-world fashion brands, in Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, Kendall & Kylie and Covet Fashion should prove important in this respect.

Profitability matters

As for guidance from the company, Glu says it’s only “modestly forecasting” in terms of Q4 revenue from its new games - Taylor Swift and zombie shooter Last Day Alive.

This is sensible.

No matter how much hype Taylor Swift’s Reputation album launch generates, the fact the Taylor Swift mobile game will get a lot of downloads doesn’t mean Glu will generate a lot of revenue.

Even if it does, the lesson of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood is strong revenues can be strangled by licensing terms.

Glu has, no doubt, learned much from its previous experiences but when Kardashian tweeted in March 2016 “Sorry I’m late to the party guys I was busy cashing my 80 million video game check...” Glu shareholders rightly questioned that game’s revenue share model.

Even on the current projection of $200 million, $80 million seems an impossibly high figure, of course.

Assuming an average 20 percent royalty rate (likely low in this case), Glu would have taken $112 million as net revenue, post-app stores ($60 million) and royalties ($28 million), whereas if it actually had paid Kardashian $80 million (a 57 percent royalty rate), it would have been left with a mere $60 million.

And this is the context for the Taylor Swift game, at least for anyone who wants to hold Glu stock for a prolonged period.

Given its release date, it’s unlikely to have much impact on FY17’s financials, and while it may generate upside opportunities in 2018, these will be more focused on revenues than profitability, which - to my mind - remains Glu’s underlying issue.

Either way, traders will continue to have fun playing with opportunities in the run up to the game’s launch.