Delta Air Lines: Ready To Take-Off?

There are many indications that the cheaper oil will remain longer and as such the current price offers an excellent buying opportunity.

The current price of Delta Air Lines (DAL) offers a great buying opportunity. The shares have been one of Warren Buffett’s top picks this year as Berkshire Hathaway accumulated 53 million shares. In addition, the shares trade at cheap valuations and have a strong balance-sheet. Delta currently trades at a ratio of 8 price to last year earnings, offers 2.6 dividend yield and have a balance sheet with a debt to EBITDA of 0.9. Last year, the company generated enough cash to cover regular capital expenditures, paid dividends, repurchased stock and repaid some of the debt. Yet, after all those payments, the company operated with a cash surplus of $790 million. Perhaps, the reason why it trades so cheaply is that the market does not believe the current oil price is sustainable. However, in my opinion, there is a high probability that the cheaper oil is here to stay for longer.

Share Performance

Delta has been in a significant uptrend during the last 9 years. The shares reached a low of $3.51 in March 2009 and high of $55.71 in July this year. This is a fifteen-fold increase over the past 9 years and still, the company trades at cheap valuations of 8 price to earnings. Currently, the shares had a corrective pullback of more than 15% from July highs and so I think it is a good entry point for a next bullish wave.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

Most of the stock’s appreciation happened between 2012 and 2015. In September 2012, the shares reached a low of $8.42 and then rose to a high of $51.06 in January 2015. A six-fold increase over the two and half year period. Since then, the shares have been trading sideways most of the time, trying to breach $50 numerous times. First in January 2015, then in December 2015, December 2016 and lastly this summer in July.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

I think it is just a matter of time when $50 is breached. There are numerous reasons why shares could appreciate but the most significant one is that the benefit of cheaper oil is not entirely priced in.

Benefits of cheaper oil

Delta shares appreciated to a high of $40.69 by May 2014. At that time, the company had a market capitalization $33 billion. (price $40 times 844 million shares outstanding reported on 24th April 2014) The enterprise value including debt less cash and short-term investments was $40 billion. On latest earnings release, the company reported 728 million shares outstanding and therefore has a market capitalization of $33.8 billion with a price of $46.5 which is a mere $800 million higher than in April 2014. Also, the company paid down a debt and so the enterprise value is $39.8 billion which is lower compared to April 2014. In addition, the company had 747 aircraft in 2014 whereas it has 847 in 2017.

Source: Delta Air Lines, 10Q 2017

Source: Delta Air Lines, 10Q 2014

Even though regional carriers’ aircraft decreased by 50, it is still an increase of 50 aircraft. With more aircraft and lower debt, the balance sheet is much stronger than it was in April 2014. The reason why I picked April 2014 is that at that time the oil was trading in a range between $95 and $100.

Source: www.bloomberg.com

In fact, the price reached a high in June 2014 of $107.26. Because the price of oil declined, the company could increase the profitability and gain a lot of cash. Part of the cash was used in share buy-backs, debt repayments and buying additional aircraft resulting in a company that is now stronger than in 2014. In fact, the savings incurred from cheaper oil was in 2015 $6 billion and in 2016 7.5 billion compared to 2014. Also, I would expect similar savings for this year and perhaps for 2018 as well. This may easily translate into savings of $25 billion over the 4 years.

Source: Delta Air Lines 2016 10K

In my opinion, this should limit a possible downside since the company trades at the same valuation as when oil was at $100s. And yet, the current price offers a great upside potential if cheaper oil will remain longer. Perhaps the market questions the sustainability of cheap oil price.

Where is Oil Heading?

A million-dollar question is what will be the future price of oil. I do not have a crystal ball but I am going to share a couple of observations that lead me to believe that the cheaper oil price is here for longer and rebound to $100 is unlikely.

Firstly, Warren Buffett sold all his stake in ExxonMobil in 2014 even though he is famous for investment with an almost infinite long-term horizon.

Source: The Telegraph, 17th February 2015

This is a bearish signal for oil price as Warren’s strategy was always to focus on new industry trends that will dominate the future. Selling shares in ExxonMobil (XOM) could mean that he does not believe the rebound of oil price is likely. Also, the recent purchase of airlines companies may be a bet on a cheaper oil for longer since the price of oil is the biggest contributor to airlines profitability.

Secondly, Saudi Arabia wants to bring Saudi Aramco to IPO. This should be the highest valued company in the world with an expected value of $1 - $1.5 trillion.

Source: Reuters

Saudi Arabia has always been an economy that was predominantly closed to outside world. Particularly with respect to the national treasure, the oil. And if Saudi Arabia is willing to share future profits of Saudi Aramco, it is a long-term bearish signal for oil.

Perhaps Warren Buffet and Saudi Arabia see a new trend in the car industry as a game changer for oil. The industry is undergoing a massive structural change as it shifts away from gas fueled to electric-driven vehicles.

Source: The Economist

Many car companies (f.e. Ford, Volkswagen, Volvo) outlined the commitment to produce more electric-driven vehicles in the future at the expense of gas fuelled. Also, governments in many European countries (f.e. Britain, France, Norway) gave a bold prediction that they forbid fuel-driven cars in the future. China would like to focus on electric cars to fight the air pollution. The above article in The Economist mentions that two-thirds of the oil consumption is consumed by cars. Fewer gas-fuelled cars will result in lower demand for oil putting a limit on the oil price. As a result, the airlines' companies should be the biggest beneficiaries of cheaper oil and so I think it is just a matter of time when Delta will breach that $50 level.

Takeaway

Delta Airlines shares have been trying to breach $50 level unsuccessfully for three years. In my point of view, this level will be breached soon, giving a room for a next impulsive move in Delta shares. At price of $46.5, the shares trade at very cheap valuation and have strong fundamentals behind it. During last two years, the company saved $13.5 billion because of cheaper oil which seems to me is not incorporated in the price. The company does have 50 more aircraft, lower debt and yet it has a lower enterprise value compared to 2014. Also, there are many indications that this time is different and the price of oil will remain low for a longer period. Thus, the current price of Delta Air Lines shares offers an excellent buying opportunity as the benefits of cheaper oil translate in further cash savings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.