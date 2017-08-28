The EPIC Server Market: AMD Is Cutting Intel's Grass

A week ago I took a bearish stance on AMD, questioning company’s ability to sustain the momentum of its latest offerings beyond this product cycle. The core investment thesis was AMD lacks operational, technological and financial advantage over NVIDIA and Intel. Hence, AMD’s current valuation reflects unrealistically high expectations about the revenue and profitability trajectories going forward.

Unsurprisingly, the comment section was stormed by furious bulls. While a good portion was an outright emotional spam, a recurring theme resonating throughout the well-articulated theses was EPYC’s potential to disrupt Intel’s hegemony in the high-end server processing space, driving lucrative business to AMD. At first I was skeptical as the most likely outcome of such development would be a price war AMD stand no chance in. Moreover, EPYC’s adoption will be challenged by the fact architectures perform better in homogeneous environment – Intel-to-Intel communication is superior to Intel-AMD. Hence, clients should have a really strong incentive to switch to new manufacturer. Nevertheless, I admitted I have overlooked the segment and got back to the drawing board. As the week unfolded, a strong bullish catalyst materialized, forcing me to quickly unwind my short position at least until the dust settles. Market’s ignorance combined with the emergence of a few short-term tailwinds made me the 180 degrees. I am now long AMD.

Wednesday morning

During a pre-scheduled event, AMD announced two new data center customers – Tencent and JD.com. While the report is light on scale of adoption and timeline, it is the ultimate catalyst bulls are looking for. Tencent is the second/third largest Chinese cloud player (depending on the source you’re using) and amongst the fastest growing blue chips worldwide. The sole fact a company of such magnitude is willing to give a shot to an alternative architecture should materially improve the chances of industry-wide adoption. Given AMD’s collaboration with Microsoft on their new console, one could speculate the former will swiftly follow if Tencent’s experiment is successful. Out of the big four cloud providers, Azure is the fastest growing infrastructure. If Microsoft trades its Xeons for EPYCs, AMD could surpass Intel overnight. Before getting to excited, however, one could check out Microsoft’s latest hardware pick.

On the flip side, bulls should be questioning the absence of Alibaba and the other dominant cloud players on the conference. Back to Tencent, the press release states

By the end of this year, Tencent Cloud will launch AMD EPYC-based 2P cloud servers, with up to 64 processor cores and superior single system computing capability, to provide the industry with a more diverse portfolio of cloud products and services.

which could be interpreted as “we will buy a few processors for our cheapest service offering; if customers don’t complain much we might add a few more”.

Intel and the value EPYC is unlocking

For years, the CPU market has been an effective monopoly controlled by Intel. Conspiracy theories are claiming AMD was kept on life support so the giant can avoid pricing probes and regulatory pressure over its practices. Now, when the outsider demonstrates ambitions for meaningful market share, Intel seems caught off guard.

The processor business is Intel’s bread and butter. The data center business is of particular importance for company’s growth and profitability. As substitutions (GPUs and ASICs) and decelerating infrastructure investments are threating Intel’s golden hen, the management is left with no room for errors. The company must play its A game here.

Economics 101: revenue equals price times volume. If AMD endangers a bare 2-5% of the total market with its cheaper, yet comparable server processors, Intel might be better off giving away some share while keeping the pricing as it is. However, due to the natural preference for homogeneous environment discussed above, the giant faces a risk of a snowball effect. Hence, it will most likely start cutting prices way before the marginal benefits of retaining market share exceed the lower profitability. In other words, EPYC’s adoption and probability of a price war increase in a non-linear fashion. Examining the differences between AMD and Intel should give us a better view on who is better prepared for the upcoming pricing confrontation.

Stating the obvious, Intel enjoys significant economies of scale. Company’s lure margins, however, does not come at the expense of lighter research and development activities. In fact, Intel’s R&D spending as a percentage of revenues are comparable to AMD’s figures. Yet, AMD has its attention split between GPUs and CPUs, while Intel is more concentrated on its core business. In absolute terms, Intel’s annual R&D budget exceeds AMD’s enterprise value even following the strong rally. While Lisa Su and co deserve admirations for the results achieved under resource constraints, relying on an assumption AMD will be 10-20 times more efficient than Intel for a prolonged period of time is a bit risky to say the least.

A major variation between the competitors is the way they handle manufacturing. In an attempt to recapitalize and improve its financial positions, AMD span off its production facilities and is currently fully reliant on third parties. As opposite, Intel maintains in-house operations. While none of the two strategies is distinctively superior, there are key differences to be acknowledged. AMD is presumably more flexible in scaling up and down its operations; it could shop around for cheapest contractors worldwide and rent out the machinery it currently needs. Intel, on the other hand, should be thoughtful when committing equipment upgrades. While a sizable infrastructure might be a serious drag during industry downturns, it could materially improve company’s profitability in times when the contractors’ capacity become scarce. Intel’s strategy predisposes economies of scale, while AMD is prone to quality issues and delays during busy periods. In fact, AMD is experiencing these problems first hand right now.

The bottom line is Intel could sustain significantly higher operational margins than its smaller counterparty. In theory it can squeeze its margins so much AMD's operations become unprofitable. In practice, however, such move will translate into a 50%+ decline in Intel's net income; company will be better off outright purchasing AMD no matter what the premium is.

Throwing bold claims without quantifying their financial implications is an utter waste of time. It should be clear to everyone AMD poaching 20% market share from Intel does not instantaneously translate into $20b market cap. Without further ado, let’s consider several scenarios:

The broad model assumptions are: server processing opportunity is completely defined by Intel’s TTM data center revenues (currently controlling 90%+ of the market); AMD’s effective tax rate is set at 28%; cost of capital is 8%.

In the first scenario, EPYC fails to make the splash. It gradually becomes a niche solution for selected customer group. Relieved from competitive pressure, Intel continues to act as a monopoly while both companies enjoy rich margins. Robust broad market growth is fuelled by increasing volumes and price inflation.

As EPYC gains traction in the Far East, however, the second scenario becomes a base. Threaten by the new entrant, Intel engages into an aggressive price war while retaining its profitability within a desired range. AMD is quickly pushed back to a market share the giant is more comfortable with. The sole beneficiaries of the development are companies’ customers who enjoy lower equipment prices. Volumes are spurring but deflationary pressure remains within the industry. In such case, the segment justifies 30% of AMD’s enterprise value.

The third scenario is bulls’ wildest dream. AMD’s superior technologies and resilient management are chopping and retaining a half of the high-end processor market while margins remain in attractive territories. Current market significantly understates company's potential.

What these figures suggest is, while AMD is certainly not the cheapest stock on the market, the sum of parts analysis justify its valuation while leaving room for growth if Intel missteps. Going back to my previous valuation, past revenue interpolation might be applicable for company's GPU business, but CPUs should be handled separately and with regards to Intel's actions. AMD's limited business lines' disclosure does not make this apparent.

Why I bought AMD?

While I still believe Intel and NVIDIA will most likely smash AMD like a cockroach it is, there are a few factors that made me change sides at least until the next earnings report. First and foremost, I closely examined my underlying thesis following the Tensent/JD news; I perceive market's ignorance as an inefficiency and try to take advantage out of it. Besides, there are a few short-term tailwinds supporting AMD’s Q3 results and share price:

Final Thoughts

While I have hardly changed my view on AMD's future, in the short-term I do believe the bulls' corner is the winners' corner. AMD still stand no chance against the dominant players in technological, operational or financial terms. However, it could capitalize on a mistake made by the other two. A clear implication of the analysis is Intel will most likely further reduce its margins going forward, possibly leading to negative earnings growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short INTC