Yield Channel Charts: A Tool For Dividend Growth Investors

This article presents a tool for dividend growth investors (DGIs) called yield channel charts. These charts provide a way to assess market valuation relative to a stock's historical yield patterns.

Yield channel charts are suitable for high-quality dividend growth stocks with long histories of paying higher dividends every year.

Yield channels can be seen as safety zones for stock prices. As long as the stock price remains within the yield channel, the stock can be considered fairly valued. Once the stock price moves outside the yield channel, the stock is either overvalued or undervalued relative to historical yields.

Specifically, if the stock price moves outside the yield channel to the upside, the stock is overvalued and the yield is low relative to historical yields. Conversely, when a stock price moves outside the yield channel to the downside, the stock is undervalued and the yield is high relative to historical yields.

Here is a 12-Year Yield Channel Chart for 3M Company (MMM):

Data Source: Dividend.com

On three occasions, MMM's stock price moved outside the yield channel. Twice, in 2006 and in 2007, the stock price moved outside the yield channel to the upside (indicated with red circles) and once, in 2009, the stock priced moved outside the yield channel to the downside (indicated with a green circle).

In the chart, the topside of the yield channel is indicated by the red line, which corresponds to an overvalued yield of 2.08%. Similarly, the downside of the yield channel is indicated by the green line, which corresponds to an undervalued yield of 3.75%.

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is defined as a stock's annual dividend expressed as a percentage of the current stock price:

dividend yield = 100 × annual dividend / current stock price

The current stock price is the last price at which the stock traded, but what is the annual dividend? Except for companies that pay annual dividends, the term annual dividend is unclear.

Since there is no guarantee that future dividends will match past dividends, some analysts prefer to use only paid dividends in yield calculations. Variations are the total dividends paid in the last calendar year, the last fiscal year, or the trailing twelve months.

As a DGI, I expect future dividends to exceed past dividends! Therefore, I annualize either the last paid dividend or an announced increased dividend in order to calculate dividend yield. A dividend yield calculated this way is called the forward dividend yield.

Note that the annual dividend stays constant unless the company increases (or decreases) the dividend. Furthermore, there is an inverse relationship between dividend yield and stock price. If the stock price increases, the dividend yield decreases, and vice versa.

Below is a 1-year chart of the dividend yield and stock price history of MMM:

Source: Dividend.com

The inverse relationship between dividend yield and stock price is clear.

In November 2016, MMM's dividend yield topped out at about 2.71% when the stock price dropped to $163.85, the 52-week low on the chart. Conversely, in June 2017, MMM's dividend yield dropped to 2.20% when the stock price hit $214.57, the 52-week high on the chart.

Average Dividend Yield

Some DGIs advocate using average dividend yield in selecting dividend growth stocks. The idea is to compare a stock's current dividend yield to its average dividend yield and only consider buying shares if the current dividend yield is higher.

One DGI tracks about 100 dividend growth stocks with a spreadsheet analyzing every stock's 5-year average dividend yield along with Graham Number and CAPE Ratio analyses. Another DGI, one of the Dividend Diplomats, also compares a stock's current dividend yield to its 5-year average dividend yield. But he uses this metric to complement other metrics in a basic stock screener.

A Seeking Alpha contributor, The Part-time Investor, monitors the percentage above average yield (or PAAY) for stocks he owns and uses it in reinvesting dividends. PAAY is calculated from weekly closing yields, which are based on the weekly closing prices of a stock. The current PAAY is simply the most recent weekly closing yield divided by the 52-week moving average of weekly closing yields.

I like the notion of comparing a stock's current yield to its own historical average yield. If the current yield is higher than the historical average, then it may be a good time to purchase shares (all other factors being equal).

Dividends Still Don't Lie

A few months ago I bought a copy of Kelley Wright's book, Dividends Still Don't Lie (published in 2010 by John Wiley & Sons, Inc). Wright recaps the dividend-value strategy first detailed in the 1988 classic by Geraldine Weiss, Dividends Don't Lie. This strategy uses dividend yield patterns to guide buying and selling decisions.

Simply put, a dividend-paying stock is most attractive when it offers a high dividend yield. According to Wright:

As the lure of securing a high yield attracts investors, the price of the stock begins to move higher. As price and yield have an inverse relationship, climbing stock prices result in declining yields. When the yield declines to a level where it is no longer enticing, investor interest, and therefore buying, disappears. Without investor demand, the price of the stock will begin to decline until it reaches a price point where the yield is again sufficient to attract new buying interest.

Essentially, according to Wright, "dividend-paying stocks fluctuate over time within a range of low dividend yield—establishing a peak of overvalue—and a high dividend yield—establishing a valley of undervalue". The peaks and valleys indicate areas where a stock should be bought or sold.

While I thoroughly enjoyed the read, perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the book is the charts.

Presented almost matter-of-factly, the charts overlay the price history with stair-step lines representing undervalue and overvalue yields. As explained, "horizontal lines represent the price levels at which specific areas of dividend yield are reached".

Here is an example chart for TJX Companies (TJX) from Investment Quality Trends, a newsletter founded by Weiss and now managed by Wright:

Source: IQ Trends

Notice how each of the yield lines adjust in stair-step fashion when the dividend is increased. If the dividend is decreased, each of these lines will move down in a similar fashion.

The similarities between the stair-step charts of IQ Trends and my yield channel charts are not incidental, and I fully credit Wright's book for the inspiration.

However, the book does not explain how the charts are created and, crucially, how the levels of undervalue and overvalue yields are determined.

Yield Channel

To recap from earlier:

An inverse relationship exists between dividend yield and stock price.

Comparing current yield to historical averages is useful for stock valuation.

Dividend yield patterns can be used to guide buying and selling decisions.

DGIs expect regular dividend increases from the companies they invest in.

Forward dividends are annualized dividends based on the last paid or announced dividend.

Given these ideas, I wanted to create a yield channel that can be seen as a safety zone for the stock price.

As with the charts of IQ Trends, the yield channel would be delimited by lines representing undervalue and overvalue dividend yields. However, unlike the charts of IQ Trends, I wanted the lines to be smooth (and not stair-stepped) to reflect my expectation of future (and regular) dividend increases.

Smoothing the yield channel lines is advantageous. It is possible to calculate undervalue and overvalue dividend yields and, correspondingly, yield channel lines, that provide "ample" space for the stock price to move without constantly bumping against or crossing either of the yield channel lines.

Undervalue and Overvalue Dividend Yields

To calculate undervalue and overvalue dividend yields, I collect stock price and dividend data from Dividend.com. Below is a snapshot of my spreadsheet showing the data so collected:

MMM pays quarterly dividends in March, June, September, and December. The current quarterly dividend is $1.175, so MMM's forward annual dividend is $4.70.

To capture a comprehensive picture of historical dividend yield patterns, I collect and use at least 12 years of stock price and dividend data. This period more than covers the average length of a business cycle, which is estimated to last about six years.

Note that the spreadsheet lists the forward dividend yield (column B) for every closing price (column C).

The essence of the approach is to sort all available yields (say in ascending order) and to choose those that correspond to the 95th and 5th percentile ranks as my undervalue and overvalue dividend yields. In other words, yields in the top 5% are considered undervalue yields and those in the bottom 5% are considered overvalue yields.

Of course, I can easily "tighten" the yield channel by choosing "looser" percentile yields.

Charting the Yield Channel

The final step is to chart the undervalue and overvalue dividend yields to form the yield channel.

First, consider how the stair-step lines of IQ Trends would be drawn, say the one corresponding to the undervalue dividend yield. Since we want to solve for the stock price that would correspond to the undervalue dividend yield, rearrange the dividend yield equation:

dividend yield = 100 × annual dividend / stock price

by dividing each side of the equation by dividend yield and multiplying each side of the equation by the stock price:

stock price = 100 × annual dividend / dividend yield

So, the stock price that corresponds to the undervalue dividend yield is simply calculated by dividing the annual dividend by the undervalue dividend yield.

Smoothing the yield channel lines is somewhat more involved, but the basic idea is to do a piecewise linear regression using a sufficiently wide "window" straddling each plot point. (As a hint, the Google Sheets forecast function simplifies this task a lot!).

Concluding Remarks

Yield channel charts provide a way to visualize a stock's price relative to the stock's historical yield patterns. Specifically, a yield channel can be constructed that mimics a "safety" zone for the stock price. As long as the stock price stays in the yield channel, the stock is considered fairly valued.

While inspired by the charts I saw in Dividends Still Don't Lie, the yield channel charts I create are primarily suited for high-quality dividend growth stocks with long histories of paying higher dividends every year. I create smooth yield channel lines to reflect the "anticipation" of regular dividend increases.

I plan to create yield channel charts for the dividend growth stocks in my DivGro portfolio. While I do determine fair value estimates monthly and therefore have a fair warning if stocks in my portfolio become undervalued or overvalued, it would be informative to see just how undervalued or overvalued those stocks are.

In time, I'll create yield channel charts for dividend growth stocks on my watch list. I believe yield channel charts will prove to be a great tool for identifying undervalued stocks.

Perhaps I'll even use yield channel charts to guide sell decisions.

Finally, in addition to covering the dividend-value strategy, Dividends Still Don't Lie discusses the importance of implementing this strategy through high-quality stocks. The author presents six tried and tested criteria used to identify so-called Select Blue Chips, IQ Trends' designation for the highest-quality blue chip stocks:

To qualify, a stock must meet at least five of the six criteria.

The reason I conclude with this piece is to emphasize that high dividend yields should never be your only consideration when selecting stocks.

The underlying assumption is that yield channel charts will be used with high-quality dividend growth stocks that have long histories of paying higher dividends every year.

Thanks for reading!