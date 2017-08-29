High Yield Showdown: Medical Properties Trust Vs. Omega Healthcare Investors

Medical Properties Trust (MPW), one of the bigger healthcare REITs, offers a juicy and, for the foreseeable future, secure dividend to its owners. Let's take a look at how the company compares to its bigger peer Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI).

Business overview

Medical Properties Trust is putting its focus on acute care facilities, renting its assets to hospital operators. The company operates facilities in many US states as well as in some other countries such as the UK, Italy, Germany and Spain:

source: medicalpropertiestrust.com

Medical Properties Trust is focused on general acute care facilities, which make up three quarters of the company's asset base, with inpatient rehabilitation facilities making up the second biggest portion of the company's operations.

source: medicalpropertiestrust.com

Medical Properties Trust continues to invest heavily into new assets, mainly in the acute care business that already is responsible for the majority of the company's revenues -- this was signified by the recently announced plan to acquire ten acute care hospitals in a deal valued at $1.4 billion. This deal is expected to close by the end of September, and will likely be accretive to Medical Properties Trust's FFO per share by $0.10 next year -- this would mean a boost of roughly seven percent to the company's funds from operations per share, which would be very compelling, as a higher FFO per share number allows for ongoing dividend growth, and makes the company's current dividend payout more secure.

Dividends

This brings us to Medical Properties Trust's dividends, which are a main reason for many investors to own shares of the company:

MPW Dividend data by YCharts

The company's dividend of $0.24 per share per quarter has been raised annually for a couple of years now, and the yield is 7.5% going forward. In times of low interest rates and with the broad market trading close to all time highs such a yield is especially attractive:

SPY Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The yield investors can get from an investment in Medical Properties Trust is almost exactly four times as high as the yield of the broad market, and more than three times as much as what investors can get from treasuries -- with the added bonus that Medical Properties Trust's payout has been rising (and will likely continue to do so), whereas treasuries do not increase their payouts, thus the income investors receive in real terms is actually declining (due to inflation).

Over the last four years Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend by five percent annually, which isn't an especially high dividend growth rate, but which still mean ample income growth due to the company's high starting yield. If the company continues to raise its dividend by five percent annually for the next five years, the yield on cost for someone buying here would be 9.6% -- when we factor in dividend reinvestments (at an average yield of 7.5%), the yield on cost would grow to almost fourteen percent though. We see that even mid single digit dividend growth rates can lead to huge income streams when the starting yield is high enough, which is especially true when dividends are reinvested.

For income investors it is always important to look for a safe payout, on that front Medical Properties Trust is holding up well:

source: Q2 earnings release

When we look at the company's guidance for this year's FFO as well as for next year's FFO per share, we see that with an annual dividend payout of $0.96 per share, the dividend payout ratio based on this year's expected FFO per share is 74%, whereas the payout ratio based on next year's FFO per share is 67%. If Medical Properties Trust raises its dividend by $0.01 again (which the company has done in each of the last couple of years), the dividend payout ratio for next year would be 69%, which still is a quite low payout ratio for a REIT.

Since Medical Properties Trust's cash flows and earnings are not cyclical, but rather quite easily foreseeable, a payout ratio around 70% is nothing investors should worry about too much.

Valuation

Medical Properties Trust is trading at $12.80 per share right now, which is equal to slightly less than ten times this year's FFO per share. When we take a forward look based on management's guidance for 2018, we see that shares are currently trading at 8.9 times next year's funds from operations, which is not a high valuation at all.

MPW FFO Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

Four years ago Medical Properties Trust was trading at the same share price as the one it is trading at right now, despite the fact that the FFO per share number was substantially lower back then. This shows that Medical Properties Trust's shares are not only looking inexpensive on an absolute basis, they are also inexpensive relative to how the company was valued in the past.

MPT vs. Omega Healthcare Investors

For many income investors Omega Healthcare Investors is a prime holding, due to a strong dividend growth history and a high dividend yield. When we compare Medical Properties Trust to Omega Healthcare Investors, we see that the dividend growth history is better at OHI:

OHI Dividend data by YCharts

Omega Healthcare Investors has the better dividend growth rate, and unlike Medical Properties Trust it also did not have to cut its payout during the last financial crisis. Over the last year Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its dividend by 6.7%, which is better than the dividend growth rate of 4.3% that Medical Properties Trust has produced. On top of all of that Omega Healthcare Investors offers a higher dividend yield of 8.2% right now.

Medical Properties Trust has some things going for it as well, though: The payout ratio based on forward estimates is a little bit lower at MPT, which means its dividend is likely a little bit safer as well. Medical Properties Trust also does not have the problems with its tenants that Omega Healthcare Investors is having -- two of the company's tenants are behind on their rent payments, which worries some investors.

Due to the fact that management has recently increased its guidance for the current year I don't believe that things at Omega Healthcare Investors are looking dire, but I believe that Medical Properties Trust has the safer dividend on a relative basis right now.

Takeaway

Medical Properties Trust is a high growth REIT that continuously expands its asset base, and which offers a big and relatively safe dividend. Its dividend yield as well as its dividend growth rate are not as strong as those of Omega Healthcare Investors, but things are looking a bit better regarding the company's tenants. Overall I believe that neither of the two companies is vastly superior to the other, and both seem like a solid income investment to me at the current price.

