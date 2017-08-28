Natural Gas Demand Impacted By Harvey But Not As Bad As Forecasted

The Big 4 is expected to push total natural gas production higher in the years to come.

Supply dropped was larger than we forecasted, while demand drop was less than we forecasted.

Natural gas balance, despite our preliminary forecasts, turned out to be better than expected.

Welcome to the not as bad edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices took a hit last Friday as traders though the impact on demand from Hurricane Harvey would have been material, while the loss of supplies would have been less.

(For oil update on Harvey, see today's OMD)

Fast forwarding to today, the impact on demand was less than we thought, while the impact on supplies were higher than we expected.

Here's a look at the implied daily balance:

Source: HFI Research

Expectations were for a much looser balance, but as you will see in the charts below, demand drop from power burn was offset in part by higher than expected LNG exports.

Source: HFI Research

In addition, the supply drop was much more severe than we expected on Friday. Lower 48 production fell almost ~2 Bcf/d since Thursday.

Source: HFI Research

So in light of concerns over Hurricane Harvey, we didn't see the physical balance get thrown out of place for the week ending 9/1.

Looking at the bigger picture...

Over the weekend, we wrote a weekly natural gas recap, where we said that we expect Marcellus and Utica to push production higher by 3.37 Bcf/d.

In a special report we wrote to HFI Research subscribers over the weekend titled, "Shattering The Complacent View, US Shale Oil And Natural Gas Production Growth Forecasts Are Nowhere Near As Optimistic As People Think." We gave readers a basin by basin breakdown of where Permian, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville natural gas production will grow to by 2020.

The most interesting thing we found during our research was the fact that the analysts, including ourselves, have ignored the increasingly higher "ex-shale" production decline rates.

While our analysis over the weekend indicate very strong production growth out of the Big 4: Marcellus, Utica, Haynesville and Permian associated gas production. The consensus's neglect on "ex-shale" is a very telling sign of why everyone has missed production forecasts for 2017, and why even our production forecast turned out to be even too bullish.

