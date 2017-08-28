How To Get To 100% Renewable Energy - Fast

It started on Sept. 28, 2016, with a huge storm that knocked over more than 20 power pylons with consequent widespread blackouts. This was followed on Feb. 10, 2017, with a second blackout caused by a gas provider keeping a facility offline (to cause a price spike, but relying on an inaccurate weather forecast leading to a miscalculation about supply needed to avoid blackout). Then the fossil fuel industry and Federal Australian government launched hysterical campaigns about the disaster of South Australia's switch to renewable energy. This prompted the South Australian government to take control.

In this article I will update their latest actions, which at modest cost to the government will lead to substantially more than 50% renewable energy power in the short term. This has profound implications for both fossil fuel investors (stranded assets) and those interested in participating in the switch to renewable energy.

In April of this year, perhaps with an eye on an election next year, the South Australian State government announced dramatic and urgent actions to get the situation in South Australia back on track. Initially the plan was threefold: i) to build a Government owned gas plant as a backup, ii) to install a large battery (100 MW/100 MWh) to address grid stability, and iii) to provide urgent backup for the coming 2017/2018 summer. Funding involved $A360 million for a gas plant and $A150 million for a Renewable Technology Fund, $A20 million of which would support the battery purchase.

I've documented the events leading up to a joint proposal by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and French wind company Neoen to build the world's largest lithium ion battery by December 2017. While the details of the government funding are not clear it seems probable that ~$20 million of the Renewable Technology Fund is allocated to this program.

An interesting decision was made to cope with urgent backup for the coming South Australian summer (installation and operation in place by December 2017). The South Australian government chose a short-term lease of 9 GE (NYSE:GE) TM2500 gas/diesel mobile plants to provide 276 MW of diesel/gas backup. This setup will be powered by diesel (to avoid any issues about supply of gas) for the next two years and only units needed will be operated. Hence, this is insurance if there are problems.

Two weeks ago, the next step in the South Australian energy plan was announced. This involved commitment from Californian company SolarReserve to build the world's biggest molten solar thermal power plant (150 MW, costing $A650 million) to provide substantial dispatchable power. In a twist, the project relies on $A110 million of federal government funding (which was a complicated political deal with an independent senator) plus a 20-year power off-take contract by the South Australian government. Construction starts in 2018 for completion in 2020. This facility is a substantial investment in dispatchable solar power. Note that this project seems not to have required direct investment by the South Australian government.

Next steps, another tender

In today's news the South Australian government isn't resting on its laurels as it is calling a tender for the "next generation" renewable energy technologies. It addresses three areas of interest for ~$A130 million remaining in the Renewable Technology Fund: i) firming current and anticipated wind and solar projects, ii) substantial energy storage and demand management, and iii) bio-energy projects. Multiple developers are expected to achieve funding under this round although it isn't clear how the funding will be allocated among the three areas.

A key feature of the funding is to kick start projects that can be replicated, so that the funding will provide proof of concept for subsequent projects. And the plan is to support and stimulate South Australian companies and supply chains. Job creation and new investment within South Australia are key issues to be addressed. The proposals must explain technical details relevant to connection to the National Electricity Market. The focus is on fast implementation, so barriers to planning approvals, network connection constraints and land access need to be addressed. The proposals must be sustainable in the long term without additional assistance.

The firming area is to increase system security through storage, synchronous inertia or fast frequency response to be aligned with existing or planned wind or solar developments. There is also a focus on improved affordability for South Australian consumers (no more price gouging!).

The bulk energy storage (at least 400 MWh) and demand management area is directed at a number of proposals in various stages of development. These include pumped hydro (e.g., EnergyAustralia (owned by Hong Kong based CLP Holdings (OTCPK:OTCPK:CLPHY) consortium), compressed air storage, thermal storage (e.g., Solastor) and Virtual Power Plants (e.g., AGL Energy (OTCPK:OTCPK:AGLNY)(ASX:AGL)). It will be interesting to see what happens in this area to help provide stability for periods of low wind and solar PV. The above proposals are a selection of well credentialed and ready to be implemented projects; see also brief descriptions of project proposals from Lyon Group, ZEN Energy and Carnegie Clean Energy (ASX:CCE)(OTCPK:OTCPK:CWGYF).

The bioenergy area addresses grid scale (minimum 15 MW) dispatchable bioenergy, which will help build a bioenergy industry in South Australia. Only projects in advanced development will be considered. The requirements for application are so specific that they clearly relate to one or more projects that are in advanced planning and perhaps need additional support to get started. Note that as for the other categories, the bioenergy project(s) must be financially viable after the initial funding stimulus.

One gets the sense that South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill is increasingly confident that he is on the right track to be a leader in getting to 100% renewable energy, even though South Australia is a relatively small and isolated system. He is benefiting from a lot of enthusiasm from expert groups and a federal government (unsuccessfully) discouraging renewable energy developments in favour of big coal projects. You can see where the momentum is. And the South Australian government is helping by seeking tenders with a short time frame. All of the above proposals have a closing date of Sept. 28, 2017. It seems almost certain that a number of well defined projects will get seed funding to get them off the ground.

Given all of the above action, it is not clear that building a $360 million gas plant is any longer on the agenda for the South Australian Government.

Conclusion

There is a lot of hand-wringing about how the transition from fossil fuels to distributed renewable energy can't be done quickly and that the world must go through a 20-year gas bridging phase. The remarkable thing about the South Australian story is how quickly change can be wrought in the renewable energy area when a government shows focus and commitment to do something about it. In less than six months, South Australia has gone from being perceived by the fossil fuel industry and Federal Australian government as a basket case, to contemplating 100% renewable energy and not 20 years in the future. Of course, it is doing this off a base of ~50% renewable energy, but the situation is nevertheless riveting for investors trying to figure out if/when to take the shift from fossil fuel-based power to distributed renewable energy seriously.

While South Australia is an extreme case, it is not isolated as there are many similar programs underway around the world, including with much bigger economies such as California. The time to pay attention is clearly now.

