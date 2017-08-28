4 Reasons Why You Should Consider Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum is offering a dividend yield of almost 5.2%, which is not only greater than its historical average but also the highest in the E&P space.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY), like most of its peers, is under pressure. The company’s shares are hovering near 52-week lows, but this has taken its dividend yield to more than 5%. I think this might be a buying opportunity.

Dividends

Historically, the Houston, Texas-based Occidental Petroleum has been one of the highest dividend paying stocks among oil and gas producers. The company usually offers a yield of around 3% to 4%. But recently, its shares have come under pressure, due in large part to the persistent weakness in oil prices. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has found it difficult to break the psychological barrier of $50 a barrel. The commodity was at $47.87 at the time of this writing, down 9.7% drop on a year-to-date basis.

This has taken Occidental Petroleum stock down to $59, close to 52-week lows of $57.20, which has pushed its dividend yield to 5.2%. In the last five years, Occidental Petroleum stock has rarely offered a dividend yield of close to 5%. Besides, the current yield is also the highest among all independent oil and gas producers and also compares favorably against the S&P-500 average yield of 1.93%, 10-year treasury yield of 2.17%, utility industry’s average of 3.38% and REIT’s average of 3.9%.

Asset base

Occidental Petroleum benefits from having a high-quality asset base. The company typically gets a little less than half of its production from ongoing operations from the US. Nearly all of the company’s US production comes from the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, which is the most prolific and lowest cost oil play in the country. Occidental Petroleum’s crown jewel is that it is the largest operator at the Permian Basin. Here, Occidental Petroleum owns a large inventory of 2,855 horizontal drilling locations that break-even at less than $50 oil.

The remaining production comes from its operations in Latin America and the Middle East. Here, the company mainly owns interest in low-cost assets located in Colombia, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE that generate strong returns and free cash flows, even in a weak oil price environment. In fact, Occidental Petroleum’s international oil and gas business largely remained profitable throughout most of the downturn and provided crucial support to the company’s bottom-line during this difficult time. The unit has reported quarterly losses just twice since the start of 2015, and those losses were driven by one-time charges.

Occidental Petroleum also has a lucrative chemicals business which generates strong levels of free cash flows as well as some of the highest margins in the industry, with a pre-tax profit margin of 12.8% seen in 2Q17. In addition to this, Occidental Petroleum also runs a small midstream business which complements its core oil and gas operations.

Financial health

Occidental Petroleum also benefits from having a strong balance sheet, with low levels of debt. At the end of the second quarter, the company carried a net debt of $7.6 billion which translates into a net debt ratio of just 26.6% - one of the lowest among independent oil and gas producers. By comparison, most of its peers, such as Apache Corp. (APA), Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), Continental Resources (CLR) and ConocoPhillips (COP), have net debt ratios of between 30% and 50%.

In addition to this, I believe Occidental Petroleum has ample liquidity to meet any funding gap. At the end of the second quarter, the company’s liquidity stood at $4.2 billion, including $2.2 billion of cash reserves and $2 billion available under the revolving credit facility. On top of this, the company has also said that it can raise an additional $500 million, at least, through portfolio management if the business environment turns sour.

So far this year, Occidental Petroleum has generated strong levels of free cash flows. Consequently, the company has been able to self-fund nearly all of its capital expenditure and dividends with internally generated cash flows. In the first six months of 2017, the company generated $974 million of free cash flows (op. cash flows in excess of capital expenditure), which was enough to cover nearly all of the dividends of $1.17 billion, leading to a small deficit of $194 million.

In the second half of 2017, I think the deficit might climb since the cash outflows as capital expenditure will likely increase by 35% from $1.53 billion in 1H2017 to $2.07 billion in 2H2017. In this case, the company might face a cash flow deficit of less than $700 million in 2H2017, as per my rough estimates which assume a small (2%) increase in operating cash flows, which can be easily met with the existing liquidity. However, if the company's cash flow operations improve significantly in 2H2017, then the deficit will likely come in lower.

Future outlook

Occidental Petroleum looks well positioned to improve its earnings and cash flows in the coming quarters. The company has focused on becoming cash flow neutral, by self-funding its Capex and dividends, at $40 oil while keeping production flat. At $50 oil, which is closer to the ongoing price level, it aims to grow production by 5% to 8%, on an adjusted basis, while remaining cash flow neutral.

The improvement will be driven by strong production growth of shale oil and gas in the Permian Basin. The company expects to exit 2017 with around 30% higher production volumes of shale oil and gas at the Permian Basin. This will likely fuel a majority of the cash flow growth in the short term. I believe the smaller Chemicals and Midstream segments will also lift the company's cash flows as new projects come online (e.g. the start up of the new Ingleside ethylene cracker will give a boost to Chemical cash flows from 3Q17).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.