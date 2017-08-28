Veeva: A Small Company Going Somewhere

Veeva’s quarter: Making sense of the beat and raise

Veeva (VEEV) reported the results of its fiscal Q2 Thursday evening. The results and the guidance were both positive. The share price reaction…substantially less so. The shares closed down about 14% on Friday on typically heavy volume that usually comes with that kind of share price move. Total volume was more than 7% of the float. The purported reason for the move is that the company’s guidance, when parsed a certain way, suggests slowing growth to less than 20% on the top line in Q4 this year. Were that actually to be the case, the share price movement would be understandable and reasonable. But simply put - it seems to this author-and investor - highly unlikely that the company was trying to foreshadow any such growth slowdown.

This company has had a long history of providing guidance that really doesn’t represent the company’s outlook, but which is some kind of a bogey that will be beaten quarter after quarter. Veeva first reported results as a public company was as far back as the end of 2013. The guidance it provided at that point was handily exceeded the next quarter. Since that time, the company has trebled its revenues and increased its EPS by 4X. I am not too sure why it might be that someone considering the record of this company of beating its forecasted results on both the top line and the bottom line consistently, for several years, and listening to the latest conference call would conclude that growth was a problem for the company and would likely deteriorate substantially over the coming quarters. Rather than reading the product of my poor keyboard, it seems better to let the company CEO present his take on growth expectations: “So we are really not giving guidance beyond this year. Of course we are still ahead of our targets for our 2020, billion-dollar revenue run rate. Then we have our long-term targets of building a multi-billion company. That hasn’t changed. And I like that word you said about shots on goal…” I think the math is relatively straight forward here. The company is forecasting that it will achieve $673 million of revenue in this current fiscal year. So that leaves two years until fiscal 2020 and requires more than a 20% CAGR. How much more, and how will it happen are certainly subjects for discussion. But the idea that this guidance was supposed to represent some kind of turning point toward slower growth seems - well foolish comes to mind. It simply was no such thing. In fact, listening to the conference call presented the spectacle of a group of individuals trying to contain their enthusiasm and to put it within the confines of the specific numbers that were willing to forecast.

At the end of the day, the company exceeded its revenue expectations modestly, its GAAP operating margin performance was exceptionally strong as I will explain below, and it increased its full year expectation of revenue by about 1% compared to what had been forecast the prior quarter. Veeva started this year forecasting that it would generate revenues of about $657 million. It has now increased that expectation to $673 million. I assume, based on just looking at historical relationships between forecast and execution, that the year will wind up with revenues of $680-$690 million. Veeva forecast its Q1 this year would generate $152 million of revenues. It wound up generating $158 million of revenues. It had forecast at the time of the Q1 earnings release that it would generate $163 million of revenues. It wound up reaching $167 million of revenues. The results of Q1 were considered to be exceptional and the shares climbed by no less than 10% the next day. As it happens, Veeva shares are now lower than they were prior to the Q1 earnings release. At the start of the year, Veeva forecast EPS would be $.79. It has now increased that forecast to $.87. In looking through the details of the earnings forecast, there is little that would lead one to believe that the forecast will not be over attained in each of the following quarters.

It is certainly true that the result of the math, using the company’s forecasts as provided in their press release, would yield an expectation for Q4 revenue growth to slow to 17%. And at that level, it would be difficult to make a credible case that the shares might represent a decent investment. But it seems very difficult to imagine a scenario in which Veeva’s business would actually decelerate in that fashion - and then remarkably see its growth speed up significantly in the following fiscal years as it heads toward its current articulated goal of reaching $1 billion in revenue by fiscal 2020. As I will discuss below, there were certainly more green shoots with regards to future growth opportunities for Veeva and no signs of deterioration of the company’s “legacy” CRM business.

The rather violent reaction of Veeva shares, on relatively heavy volume, suggest somehow that investors have a perception that this company’s growth will slow substantially both this year and in the future. The substantiation of that contention is based on the math and the myth of slowing growth portended by guidance for the next two quarters. There are times when using math in ways that were not intended can produce a view of expectations that misses the real set of expectations for growth. It might be easier for many if the company’s guidance was based on something other than math. But the fact is that expectations for Veeva really shouldn’t have compressed in the wake of the earnings release - and indeed, as I will be at pains to point out, it could reasonably be argued that expectations for this company’s future should be expanding. It is, I think, well to consider the rest of the quote from the CEO regarding the company’s opportunity. "CTMS (Clinical Trial Management System), very large market. We just have seven customers. I don’t know exactly the number of ppotential customers in CTMS but it’s probably in the area of 700, not seven. And then, we actually have new applications we could build on Vault too, and then we have the whole (opportunity) outside of life sciences. So yes, I am confident (about achieving the 20% long-term growth goal). Although we are not going to give guidance on specific growth rates beyond this year, I am confident we are on a path to grow this company into a multibillion-dollar company in the Veeva way, which means good profit margins also as we are growing.” If that is supposed to be the commentary of a CEO who is concerned about the growth opportunities for the company, there are bridges in my portfolio for sale. The fact is that the company, as the CEO went on to comment, has "many (potential) shots on goal" and as he put it, that’s important. Again, to conclude the quote, “If you have an innovation engine that’s something we have really been working on over the last five, six, seven years as a company. To build a big company you need lots of shots on goal. So I feel we are in good shape. We just have got to execute.”

Some years ago, the argument against this company was that its TAM was restricted and it had already sold most of its opportunities to the 20 large biophamaceutical vendors who could use its sophisticated CRM solution. That is often the issue with many high-growth companies who start in a particular space. The key isn’t the initial space, but what the company can do beyond that space. This company now has a TAM that is arguably several times the size it was a couple of years ago and the TAM keeps getting larger as the new products are introduced. The argument that this company has articulated expectations for slowing growth simply doesn’t comport with reality.

A look at the details

Many investors want to see growth and margin expansion at the same time. That can prove to be a difficult combination to pull off. As it happened, this company was able to exceed both its revenue expectations and its margin forecast at the same time. And the company went on to lay the table for sustained growth based on early success within some of its newer product categories. Going through the numbers carefully can be a tedious undertaking and there is little I can do to make the presentation of the numbers fascinating. But the one over-arching conclusion to be drawn is that nothing bad or negative emerged from the results this quarter. Again, I have no way of examining the motivations of buyers and sellers on any given day. But the substantial share price reaction of last Friday made little sense, logically. Veeva’s actual results and its outlook continued to show consistent progress of the kind that investors have come to anticipate.

For readers not familiar with Veeva, the company has what might be described as a legacy business, Veeva CRM, and it has a rather broad set of initiatives built on its own platform, called the Veeva Vault. Since its introduction a couple of years ago, that platform has enjoyed what can fairly be described as spectacular growth and last quarter it reached 38% of the company’s revenues.

In essence, the platform is based on content management technology - although very sophisticated and very specific technology that has few competitors with a full suite of comparable capabilities. The elaboration of the Vault product has allowed Veeva to launch its first solution targeted outside of the bio-pharmaceutical space. The company has gotten its first order from one of the largest consumer package goods vendors for a Vault product that relates to quality/compliance management.

Last quarter’s results were above expectations, more or less across the board. Calculated bookings had been forecast to be $145 million. Billings actually came to $152 million, a decent beat. In fact, the beat in Q2 was a little steeper in percentage terms than the beat of that metric in Q1. The CFO cautioned that quarterly bookings growth is not a metric to consider in evaluating quarterly performance because of the influence of duration on the metric. That said, the company does forecast it, it was a beat, and the company raised expectations for full year bookings by another $5 million after raising bookings expectations significantly in the prior quarter. The company historically secures 35%-40% of its billings in the last quarter of its fiscal year.

As mentioned, to a certain extent, Veeva these days is a tale of two products lines - its legacy SFA products that were built on the Salesforce (CRM) platform while the Vault products, have used technology entirely developed by Veeva. The growth in Vault revenues was over 10% sequentially. For some time, as mentioned earlier, there has been concern about the growth potential of this company’s SFA products, but in fact they are still showing low double-digit growth with revenues rising about 3% sequentially and about 13% year on year.

Vault revenues continue to expand at a very rapid pace, albeit from a relatively small base. Last quarter, Vault revenues grew by over 60% year on year, although it seems that at some point that rate will slow, if only because a lack of current trained sales resources. That said, the plethora of product announcements and greenfield opportunities, would seem to support growth fof 40% or more, consistent with the sequential growth seen last quarter, for some time into the future. The fact that Vault revenues have reached 38% of total revenues at Veeva, and the proportion of Vault revenues is rising about 200 bps each quarter should provide some comfort that Veeva’s growth run is nowhere near over. It is all of the products that are being released on the Vault platform that provide Veeva with the “multiple shots on goal” that are likely to lead to rapid long-term growth greater than the high teens number feared by some.

All of the numbers cited below are GAAP which is more useful for comparison purposes I believe and represents a more accurate picture of the trajectory of expenses. The company achieved a gross margin on subscriptions of 80%-plus which increased 200 bps year on year and marginally sequentially. The gross margin increase is a function of the mix swing to Vault which has higher gross margins than SFA products where a royalty is due to Salesforce for use of its platform. The CFO is forecasting that gross margins will be consistent in the second half of the year as the company migrates its Vault platform to AWS (AMZN) infrastructure. Services gross margins reached 33% last quarter above the company target but flat with a year ago. The CFO said that demand for services had reached a level where the company is hiring aggressively and because of that services margins would recede from the levels of the recent past. This may be the fifth quarter in a row the CFO has made that forecast - and at some point it might happen, but presumably services growth would speed up with more consultants available to perform work.

The company is aggressively hiring and anticipates that it will step up the pace of hiring. One of the factors that suggests to me that the controversy regarding future growth is a chimera are the plans that this company has to hire both service personnel and infrastructure staffers aggressively. That is usually not what companies do if they are really anticipating slackening growth.

Overall, last quarter saw operating income rise to 22% of revenues compared to 18% of revenues last year. In looking at Veeva’s expenses carefully, it is interesting to see just how low sales and marketing expense has been. Last quarter, sales and marketing costs were 19% of revenues compared to 22% of revenues in the year earlier period. Sequential spend on sales and marketing was flat. That level of spending is far below the level of spending most other enterprise IT companies spend and is the basic reason for this company’s profitability…and dare I say its valuation. For example, Salesforce has revenues that are no less than 15X greater than Veeva as of the last reported quarter. But its GAAP sales and marketing spend was no less than 46% of revenues. That is not an atypical level for most enterprise IT vendors, and certainly is consistent with almost all of the other high-growth vendors who base their offerings on cloud delivered solutions.

Salesforce has been able to maintain a far greater growth rate far longer than many had and still fear. But its growth rate is somewhat below the growth rate of Veeva. To maintain its growth, it has invested substantially in research and development to allow it to develop new capabilities such as Einstein. But part of its strategy is material investment in sales and marketing. Veeva could conceivably make the same trade-off. It is simply not the way the company is run and in part accounts for the relatively high EV/S that the shares have enjoyed…until this latest sell-off.

Veeva spends significantly on research and development. Last quarter research and development expense was 19.6% of revenue, up from a bit less than 18% of revenue the prior year. It is unusual to see a company spend more on research and development than on sales and marketing. But that is Veeva's strategy and one that has worked well in delivering products that users buy without excessive sales and marketing effort.

Veeva shares seem expensive on an EV/S basis but the company is and is likely to remain far more profitable than almost all of its peers. It can spend less money on sales and marketing because of its strong competitive moat and its plethora of product introductions that have made the company into the gorilla of the life sciences IT space. It has chosen to operate with moderate investments in sales and marketing in order to achieve profitability and cash flow. Presumably, should it so choose, it could accelerate its growth substantially given all of its many new product opportunities, at the cost of operating margins.

As mentioned, Veeva dominates both the SFA and several other areas of life sciences IT spend. That hasn’t changed since the last time I wrote about the company a few months ago. It is able to achieve high growth and from that vertical because its products are well received and because the life sciences space is substantially underinvested in the kind of solutions that Veeva offers. It is more than possible that Veeva will choose to ramp sales and marketing spending to accelerate growth.

The company spent 8.8% of its revenues on general and administrative costs compared to 9.8% on general and administrative expense in the year-ago quarter. General and administrative expense showed a very modest sequential increase. Again, at less than 9%, Veeva’s general and administrative expense metric is far below that of most of its peers. For comparison, Salesforce spent 11% of its revenues on general and administrative costs.

The CFO specifically called out expectations that operating margins in Q4 would be at the lowest levels for the year at 27% after forecasting a decline in operating margins to 29% this quarter. I think it would make sense for the company to spend more on sales and marketing and to continue to augment its research and development capabilities given how productive they have been. But that said, to reach Veeva’s spend target, it is going to have to be able to hire far more people, far more rapidly than was the case in the most recent quarters? Whether that will really happen is something about which I have doubts. The kind of people this company wants to hire are not easy to find and it is in competition with many other vendors to find qualified developers and sales people.

The company reported a GAAP tax rate for the quarter of about 5% and that was comparable to the first quarter tax accrual. The company reports the earnings that make up headlines by using a 35% non-GAAP tax rate and then potentially adjusting tax rates at the end of the year. Might this be a source of hidden earnings. I really do not know. Last year, the company wound up accruing a non-GAAP tax rate of 29% because of a higher level of research and development tax credits than had been planned. I would not be surprised to see that trend reprise in the current fiscal year given the very high spend on research and development thus far in the current fiscal year.

The company reported cash flow from operations of $58 million this past quarter, a cash flow margin of 34%, significantly greater than the company had projected. The CFO called out that CFFO had benefited from strong collections and particularly benefited from strong collections of July invoices. Historically, more times than not, that kind of performance is a function of a company deliberately processing end of quarter orders at a slower than normal cadence to avoid substantial over-performance. It is hard to credit that a company that collects revenue on a subscription basis would suddenly see faster payments on the same invoices it regularly sends to customers. That said, receivables were actually down by 46% since the start of the year and they dropped by 14% sequentially in dollars despite rising revenues. At this point, the DSO metric has dropped to 64. The CFO forecast that CFFO would be essentially zero for the balance of the year and thus would be around $200 million for the full year. Again, the constituents of CFFO for this company are mainly GAAP net income, changes in deferred revenue, stock based comp and changes in receivables. I would find it surprising to see CFFO aggregate zero the next two quarters based on current trends in the specific components that move CFFO for this company.

The company does employ stock based comp and it has risen modestly. At this point, stock based comp is about 8% of revenues compared to 7.6% of revenues in the prior year. Stock based comp was 23% of reported CFFO this year and was more than 90% of that metric last year. Stock based comp was 36% of reported non-GAAP income this year compared to 45% the prior year.

Valuation

After looking at the operating results in what might be considered by some as painful detail, I will not reprise the company’s multiple product offerings and their potential TAM’s. As mentioned, I have done that in a prior article. Much of the material in the prepared script of the CEO related to the so-called “many shots on goal” opportunities. Some of these such as the add-ons in commercial cloud may be surprising. The company suggested that their new customer pipeline in SFA (now called commercial cloud) is increasing. About the most negative commentary from the company on this call had to do with the progress of the company’s OpenData offering. OpenData is an add-on to the commercial cloud that is really an information management product customized and useful as part of a CRM solution in the bio-pharmaceutical space.

Veeva and IMS have been quarreling about Veeva’s hiring of IMS employees. Ultimately, Veeva wound up suing IMS alleging that the company was using anti-competitive behavior to monopolize the market for customer master data solutions. It is hard to handicap an arcane lawsuit such as this but Veeva’s earnings release claimed that the growth of OpenData had been retarded by IMS.

This quarter the CEO chose to focus on two specific areas of Vault technology, quality and clinical. The quality solution was described as growing at a remarkable pace and the company added 10 customers on top of a base of 20 in the last quarter.

Clinical trial management is a major opportunity for Veeva. The most widely deployed system today was initially brought to market by Siebel which has been part of Oracle (ORCL) for more than a decade now. Clinical is a major opportunity and major focus for Veeva and it encompasses 4 different product sets. It is said to be half of the TAM that is available in Life Sciences for this company. Last quarter saw the launch of the Veeva CTMS (Clinical Trial Management System) and the company secured seven customers of whom two have gone live.

Before leaving this discussion, it is probably of interest to highlight the success the company has had in taking the Vault to other industries. The company has one top five consumer packaged goods company as an early adopter who is using the Vault for quality projects. QualityOne as the offering is called certainly has the potential to be a major revenue generator in what is today a very nascent space. Management talked about a building pipeline and some substantial opportunities in this space.

I would say that it is these kinds of opportunities, rather than the focus on specific quantitative guidance, that might better animate a realistic view of this company’s growth opportunity. I think it is fair to say that Veeva has more growth opportunities (“shots on goal”) than it has since it started.

Veeva, after some share price snapback today, has a market capitalization of about $8.8 billion. With a current cash balance of just over $700 million, the company’s enterprise value is about $8.1 billion. Forward sales are probably expected to be around $730 million. It is hard for me to imagine the set of circumstances that would create a sales level quite so low. That said, the calculated EV/S on consensus expectation is now 11X. Yes, that is a number that frightens some investors and has led to a fair amount of negative commentary on the shares. Half of the analysts who report their ratings to First Call have the shares rated a hold, and most of those holds relate to valuation. The issue is one of growth and profitability. The consensus numbers which call for 18% growth next year certainly do not support a valuation of 11X EV/S. A growth rate consistent with the company’s current performance coupled with its high level of profitability does support a purchase recommendation.

Based on the consensus, Veeva’s forward P/E is about 61X based on non-GAAP estimates. That is actually not all that much of an outlier given the P/E’s amongst SaaS software vendors. But the issue, at least to this writer, is that the P/E that is published in the consensus is probably significantly less than a reasonable expectation. The idea that margins for this company will shrink and that growth will be in the high teens has no rational basis and seems completely unlikely.

The company has forecast that its CFFO for this year will wind up to be around $200 million. The company has had no material capex in the first half of the year and indeed it reported that metric to be negative. As mentioned earlier, it seems somewhat unlikely that the company will actually not generate any operating cash flow in the entire second half. At $200 million, the free cash flow yield for this year’s results would be around 2.5%. That is hardly a level that would induce readers to buy the shares. On the other hand, if CFFO continues on the track it has most recentlyh seen, the metric will also exceed company projections and could well be at a level that would lead investors to rethink the valuation of the shares.

To sum up, Veeva shares seem expensive, because the consensus is based on assumptions that all in seem unlikely. The company has more revenue opportunities than in the past. It continues to beat numbers on a very consistent basis. It continues to have a business model that far surpasses the profitability of its peers. And the fact is there were no metrics in this past quarter that might lead to a conviction that the company was approaching some cliff.

Shares that appreciate by 54% in a year are always going to be vulnerable to whims and rumors. I think taking advantage of the current share price pullback makes lots of sense and the company will produce results that will lead to plenty of positive alpha going forward