Cleveland-Cliffs Likely To Breach $8 Soon

I've been asked several times for an update on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF). Here's what I think of the recent developments.

Technical

As I write this, Cliffs' shares continue to trade in the $7.00 to $8.00 range. I've previously stated that I expected significant resistance at $8.30. Now I have to change my stance -- I believe that Cliffs' shares will be free to increase substantially when they are able to breach the $8 level. Technical analysis is by no means an exact science, so key levels could change as the situation develops.

In my view, here's what happened here. Many short-term traders were aware of the significance of the $8.30 level, so they put their sell orders "in front" of the levels, hoping to secure their profits ahead of other market participants. Once the $8 level is breached, it's not likely that the stock will encounter the same level of resistance just 30 cents above.

Iron ore

Source: cmegroup.com

Iron ore prices remain at healthy levels. I believe that the weakness of the U.S. dollar is a contributor to this strength, besides the resilience of Chinese economy.

Current iron ore prices are significantly above my base-case expectations. Whether iron ore prices will be able to stay above $70 remains a question. A rebound in the U.S. dollar or any signs of weakness in the Chinese economy could hurt the current rally. However, the current iron ore price strength is hardly baked into Cliffs' stock price, so any downside in the case of iron ore price downside might be limited.

Tariffs

I'm not a political expert, but also I'm not basing my long thesis in Cliffs on additional protective tariffs. I believe that at their current valuation, Cliffs shares are attractive even if no additional protective tariffs are imposed. Of course, political news can heavily influence stock trading, so any good news on this front will lead to a significant rally in Cliffs' shares. Recently, political challenges were the reason for the downside in many steel-related names. I believe that too much emphasis is put on government help, while the industry is slowly going in the right direction by itself.

Bottom line

Both the fundamental and the technical pictures look good for Cliffs at this point. The market is a bit slow to take into account the strength of the domestic steel market, the strength of the iron ore market, and the resulting pricing that Cliffs is now enjoying on the domestic front. However, these positive changes will sooner or later be reflected in Cliffs' stock price. I believe that Cliffs shares will breach the $8 level and have room for further appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.