Straightforward Tesla Valuation

Although we have incorporated rather optimistic assumptions, we find a present value per share of $250 compared to over $350 at the time of this publication.

Expectations are high for Tesla. One only needs to look at the company’s exponential stock price growth to see the market's optimism. Investors are expecting a great many things from the company including the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, stating he expects to sell 1 million cars by 2020. Given this excitement, we wanted to ask the question, "How much optimism could we incorporate into a valuation model of Tesla?" We will value Tesla like any fundamental investor and thus believe the value of a company is the present value of its future discounted cash flows.



Present Value = Discounted Future Cash Flows



In determining Tesla’s future cash flows, we will need to make several assumptions and estimates about the company. This includes assumptions on Tesla’s business model, future revenue growth, operating margins, future fixed capital expenditures and future working capital expenditures.



We will use a discounted cash flow model to value Tesla. Therefore, we will also need to make assumptions on risk to help compute our required return or discount rate. In helping us model this return, we will use the capital asset pricing model. Throughout this investment analysis, we will try to justify each of our assumptions as it relates to the variables in our valuation model.

The Automotive Company

Our first assumption will be to value Tesla as an automotive company. While others may argue Tesla should be valued as an energy or technology firm, Tesla's current revenue is largely a component of auto sales. In Tesla’s most recent 10-Q statement, auto sales represented the largest share of revenue at nearly 90%. We believe this will continue to be the case going into the future. Further evidence of this perspective can be gained from Tesla’s own investments and product goals. Elon Musk’s Tesla announcements have largely been automotive related as opposed to energy related or other, this includes announcements on vehicle features and sales. For example, Elon Musk has stated his future plans for the transportation industry include investments in a new semi-truck and smaller sports utility vehicle.



We also believe Tesla will be confined to the same physical constraints as any other automotive company. This includes fixed capital needs such as building infrastructure, heavy machinery and factory equipment. In our valuation, we make the assumption that Tesla is not a technology company. It, therefore, should not be compared to a phone app making company, a search engine advertising company, or a mobile data analytics company. All of these companies require completely different fixed capital and working capital investment. Thus, given this perspective, we assume it is best to look at Tesla’s future as largely automotive and any other product is supportive or a by product of this revenue segment.



It should be noted that a valuation of Tesla as anything other than an automotive company would greatly change our valuation model and would justify future research articles.

One Million Electric Vehicle Sales in 2020



In estimating our future discounted cash flows, we must begin with a projection of future revenue. This will allow us to solve for the other components in our free cash flow to the firm equation. We will go along with Tesla’s projections of future vehicle sales, specifically Elon Musk’s forecast of 1 million car sales in 2020. We will assume this is the optimistic scenario the market is expecting of Tesla. We further believe Tesla will be able to double this forecast in 2025.



Thus, Tesla will be able to produce 1 million vehicles by the end of 2020 and subsequently 2 million vehicles by year end of 2025. We will assume the bulk of these 1 to 2 million vehicles, about 80%, are manufactured as a model 3. The remaining 20% will comprise of model S and model X sales. This 20% may seem arbitrary given that there were only 31,003 large luxury car sales in 2016. Tesla delivered just over 76,000 model S and X’s in 2016. Therefore, it seems to us that a model S and X should really be compared to midsize luxury cars sales, which accounted for 168,466 units sold in 2016. Small luxury car sales accounted for 262,278 units in 2016.



The proportion of luxury midsize car sales to both luxury midsize and luxury small car sales in 2016 was roughly 39% = 168,466 / (168,466 + 262,278). If we take the proportion of large luxury car sales to all luxury car sales, we calculate, 31,003 / (31,003 + 168,466 + 262,278) or only 7% of sales in 2016 to be large luxury cars. Given this range of anywhere between 7% and 39%, our arbitrary 20% estimate seems reasonable.





Tesla Model 2020 2025 Model 3 Units 800,000 1,600,000 Model S and X Units 200,000 400,000 Total Units 1 million 2 million Model 3 Revenue* $32 billion $64 billion Model S and X Revenue* $16 billion $32 billion Total Revenue $48 billion $96 billion



*This assumes an average selling price of $40,000 for the model 3 and $80,000 for both the model S and X.

Competitive Advantages on Operating Margins



The first major component we must solve for in our free cash flow to the firm equation is operating profit. We will assume operating profit will have a positive relationship with revenue and thus project the ratio between operating profit and revenue, a.k.a. operating margin. In making projections on operating margins, we will need to evaluate Tesla’s current and future competitive environment.



Economic and financial theory suggests that operating and net margins should decrease over time for a newly profitable company. This may occur because competitors become attracted to the space and therefore “eat away” at profits of the new company. This has certainly been the case for several industries including the automotive industry. Of course, there are exceptions to this theory. Recent exceptions may include the current internet technology industry, specifically companies such as Amazon, Apple or Google. Many have tried to explain these exceptions occurred because of network effects or other competitive advantages. Tesla investors have popularized several theories on Tesla’s competitive advantages that they believe will justify its dominance in the future.



An obvious advantage right now is Tesla’s first mover advantage in the electric vehicle space. Tesla investors argue that it is not profitable for current automotive incumbents to compete in the electric vehicle space and therefore this is why they have been slow to react to Tesla’s growth in the space. This has allowed Tesla the time to develop arguably three other popular competitive advantages, battery infrastructure, autonomous driving technology and brand image. Elon Musk has described its electric vehicle battery infrastructure as an “alien dreadnaught”, most likely referring to its mass and sophistication, but investors believe this is a competitive advantage that will allow the company to dominate the electric vehicle and subsequently the automotive industry. Another argued competitive advantage for Tesla is its current autonomous driving technology equipped fleet of Tesla Model S, X and now model 3 vehicles. This will allow the company to collect valuable data faster than other competitors. Some investors have argued this will create or has created a network effect for the company because as more cars are driven the company is able to collect more data and therefore make real-time updates to the car. These investors arguments act like a feedback loop that continually improves the car, making for a better Tesla driving experience, and subsequently creating more demand for Tesla vehicles. Lastly, this all improves Tesla’s brand image but more specifically creating an unbreakable trust between consumers and Tesla.



Although we do not believe Tesla has created a network effect or significant feedback loop in the current environment, we will assume Tesla has a competitive advantage in one way, shape or form and will continue to have this advantage into the future. Thus, this will allow Tesla to keep a premium on operating margins in the industry.



Let’s first examine operating margins of industry competitors in the space. Below is a subset of auto manufacturers that we were able to pull data from using Google Finance over the past four years.





EBIT Margins 2013 2014 2015 2016 4 Year Average Daimler AG 6.62% 7.23% 8.52% 7.90% 7.57% Ford Motor Company 8.71% 0.14% 5.11% 2.71% 4.17% General Motors Company 3.16% 1.11% 3.51% 5.74% 3.38% Honda Motor Co., Ltd. 6.59% 5.03% 3.45% 6.01% 5.27% Kandi Technologies Group Inc 1.65% 3.08% -1.96% -23.96% -5.30% Nissan Motor Co Ltd 4.67% 4.98% 5.22% 6.21% 5.27% Toyota Motor Corporation 8.92% 10.10% 10.05% 7.23% 9.08% Tata Motors Limited 9.10% 10.25% 7.35% 5.02% 7.93% Volkswagen AG 5.92% 6.27% -1.91% 3.27% 3.39% Tesla, Inc -3.04% -5.84% -17.71% -9.53% -9.03% Average 3.17%







Source: Google Finance

Looking within this sample set, perhaps interesting but maybe not surprising, is the two lowest EBIT margins over the past 4 years are both electric car manufacturers. Two things to consider when looking at the above chart is the wide variability of margins and the timeframe. Since we are trying to estimate a long term operating margin average across time, it may be best to consult a financial database that includes a larger set of companies over a longer timeframe. This will help eliminate the variability in operating margins and any bias towards one company or a specific point in time. A popular source of financial databases for financial analysts can be found here. We will use the 1/16 - Global dataset titled "Operating and Net Margins by Industry", which is composed of 125 companies. We find the average operating margin of the industry to be roughly 6%.



While considering competitive advantages stated earlier of Tesla, we will assume the company will do better than the industry standard. Therefore, we will double the industry average to 12% by the end of our 10-year forecast. This represents our optimistic scenario for operating margins.

Alien Dreadnaught Fixed Capital Investments



We now need to solve for the second major component in our free cash flow to firm equation, that is fixed capital investment. We can achieve this by forecasting future incremental fixed capital expenditures sometimes called net CAPEX to revenue. This is calculated as taking a company's fixed capital for the year subtracting depreciation and dividing by the change in revenue from the last year. We subtract depreciation because this is a non-cash charge and should be included in free cash flow the firm.



Incremental Fixed Capital = (Fixed Capital - Depreciation) / Change in Revenue



Going back to Tesla’s infrastructure “alien dreadnaught” advantage, the common idea is Tesla will dominate the competition because it has developed a newer, faster and more efficient manufacturing process for automobiles. We want to factor in this advantage to our valuation model. The problem is it is hard to estimate an accurate number for capital needs of a new, never before seen, manufacturing process. The closest we can get to estimating CAPEX needs is to use the automobile industry or possibly other manufacturing industries.



We believe that regardless of the car motor, internal combustion engine or battery, building a car still requires thousands of components sourced from hundreds of supply-chain vendors. We do acknowledge the significant reduction in parts of a combustion engine versus an electric motor. Analysts have highlighted this in other research reports. We also acknowledge the idea that autonomous cars will need less components, such as a speedometer dashboard.



Source: IHS Supplier Insight

We would argue the incumbent automobile industry has become quite efficient in designing and assembling the many components needed to build a car over the last century. It took many years to achieve this efficiency, therefore we assume it would take a new car manufacturer many years as well. Therefore, we believe using the automobile industry average of CAPEX needs should be the optimistic scenario any new car company would strive to achieve. To model the reduction in needed auto parts and the “alien dreadnaught” advantage, we will assume Tesla will get to this industry average faster than the century it took the incumbents. Let's evaluate incremental fixed capital expenditures of automotive manufacturers in the industry over the past three years.



Incremental Fixed Capital Investment 2014 2015 2016 3 Year Average Daimler AG 11.00% 9.96% 88.43% 36.46% Ford Motor Company -2.75% -14.54% -90.59% -35.96% General Motors Company 922.11% -420.24% 133.76% 211.88% Honda Motor Co., Ltd. 31.37% 16.59% 6.13% 18.03% Kandi Technologies Group Inc 73.18% -16.08% -1.98% 18.37% Nissan Motor Co Ltd 92.94% 135.45% -208.62% 6.59% Toyota Motor Corporation 126.31% 208.23% -239.54% 31.67% Tata Motors Limited 54.40% 255.46% -255.45% 18.14% Volkswagen AG -87.67% -59.47% -192.23% -113.12% Tesla, Inc 62.28% 143.01% 16.70% 74.00% Average 26.61%







It is interesting to note the wide variability of incremental CAPEX across the major auto manufacturers. A specific outlier of the bunch over the past three years has clearly been General Motors, which looks to be investing heavily in capital expenditures but for incrementally smaller revenue growth.

Again since we are trying to estimate a long term average across time, it may be best to consult a financial database that includes a larger set of companies over a longer timeframe. We will use the same financial database as mentioned before when calculating Tesla’s future operating margin. If we use the “1/16 - US - Capital Expenditures, Depreciation, Reinvestment Rate and Sales to Capital Ratios by Industry” dataset, we find the average net CAPEX to revenue ratio for the Auto/ Truck industry to be 10.09%. This dataset includes 19 companies. Using the Global dataset, which comprises of 125 companies, we find the industry average to be 6.80%.



We will assume that Tesla has a significant advantage in terms of its manufacturing process and thus its fixed capital needs. Therefore, we will use the larger set of companies, the 6.80% ratio, to estimate our long term net CAPEX to revenue for Tesla in perpetuity. This helps in modeling our optimistic scenario given the smaller average. Remember smaller fixed capital investment is better in the case of increasing free cash flow, but negative or zero fixed capital investment is unsustainable. A company must maintain capital expenditures in order to properly grow. In our valuation model, we will assume incremental CAPEX will decline to the global industry average in the next 10 years. This will be our optimistic scenario for CAPEX needs.

Always Necessary Working Capital Investment



The last major component we must solve for in our free cash flow to the firm equation is working capital. We can estimate this number by assuming working capital has a positive relationship to revenue. We will forecast the change in working capital over the change in revenue per year.



Incremental Working Capital Investment = WCInv / Change in Revenue



In the charts below, you will notice the current negative working capital needs for Tesla. We do not believe this is sustainable for the future of the company. In order for Tesla to be successful, they will likely need to increase working capital over the next years. This would lower free cash flow to the firm. Again, we have the same problem as before when we were estimating CAPEX needs. Estimating working capital needs for a new company with a new product is difficult and the best we can do is look at similar industries such as the automobile industry. We will use the same rationale as before, believing the automobile industry average is the optimistic scenario and that Tesla will need nothing more than the average. Remember, less working capital needs will increase free cash flow to the firm, but no working capital investment would be unsustainable.



Let’s look at specific competitors in the industry over the past three years.



Incremental Working Capital Investment 2014 2015 2016 3 Year Average Daimler AG -122.31% -87.92% -348.73% -186.32% Ford Motor Company -50.35% 42.69% 130.42% 40.92% General Motors Company 63.94% 59.84% -9.57% 38.07% Honda Motor Co., Ltd. -25.31% 3.44% 33.68% 3.94% Kandi Technologies Group Inc -6.38% -98.61% 97.64% -2.45% Nissan Motor Co Ltd -93.97% -97.28% 90.60% -33.55% Toyota Motor Corporation -139.43% -22.61% -32.00% -64.68% Tata Motors Limited -26.14% -12.57% -30.59% -23.10% Volkswagen AG -370.89% -220.23% -644.58% -411.90% Tesla, Inc -21.68% -58.19% -23.49% -34.45% Average -67.35%





If we use the “1/16 - U.S. - Working Capital Requirements by Industry” dataset, we find the non-cash working capital revenue for the Auto/Truck industry to be -1.35%. Using the 1/16 Global dataset, we find the ratio of non-cash working capital to revenue to be 7.18%.

We will use the global industry average of 7.18% in perpetuity. In our valuation model, we will assume Tesla's working capital needs will increase to this industry average.

The Discount Rate and Risk



One of the most discussed and debated variables in finance is the discount rate. This variable has many names such as the discount rate, opportunity cost or required return. They all define the same idea, that is the opportunity cost or minimum return expected by investors if they were to invest in another security of similar risk.



The discount rate is also considered the cost of capital for a company, or return expected of equity and debt holders. Therefore, we need to evaluate the return of equity holders and debt holders. Since we are discounting free cash flows to the firm, we will need to estimate the cost of equity and debt in order for us to estimate Tesla’s cost of capital.

The Risk of Equity

In estimating the cost of equity, we have several choices at our disposal, including using the capital asset pricing model, a multi-factor model such as the Fama-French model, or a build-up model such as the bond yield plus risk premium method. Given that the capital asset pricing model provides an economically sensible and relatively objective procedure in estimating the required return, it is widely used and thus we will use this model in our Tesla valuation.

r = rf + b(ERP)



Where,

r = required return or cost of equity

rf = risk-free rate

b = beta of the company

ERP = equity risk premium (market return minus the risk-free rate)



The key insight of this model is that investors evaluate the risk of an individual asset in terms of assets contribution to the systematic risk (the risk that cannot be diversified away) to an investor's total portfolio.

We use the current 20-year T-Bond yield for the risk-free rate and estimate the beta using averages found in the same financial database used earlier. We find an ERP estimate for the US here. In the best case scenario, we believe Tesla will still have above average systemic risk, therefore Tesla's beta will also be higher than the industry average. This would constitute a greater cost of equity.

The Risk of Debt



Tesla is a high growth company and is investing heavily in infrastructure, as well as research and development. Therefore, it is expected that the company will have negative free cash flows and will need financing through equity or debt. Recently Tesla announced a bond offering of around $1.8 billion. This should cause investors some concern, as this will increase the risk of Tesla. While a company can finance through either equity or debt, debt creates an obligation for a company to make interest rate payments, as compared to equity where there is a right but no obligation to profits. Traditionally larger companies raise debt to finance projects, while younger companies use equity. If for example, Tesla were to have supply chain issues, a decrease in demand, or find itself in a recessionary environment, it would still have to make these interest rate obligations. Another risk of using debt to finance projects is agency costs, that is debt holders may have an entirely different incentive than equity holders. Debtholders may want specific provisions on Tesla or prevent Tesla from working on specific projects. Given this increase in risk, Tesla’s discount rate will also need to increase.



Cost of Capital



The cost of capital takes into account the expected future cash flows available to debt and equity. In estimating the cost of capital, we use the weighted average cost of capital or WACC.



WACC = Weight of debt(1-t)rd + Weight of equity(RE)



Where,



rd = cost of debt

re = cost of equity

Weight of debt = proportion of debt to total capital

Weight of equity = proportion of equity to total capital

t = tax rate



Capital Structure



The company’s capital structure or proportions of debt and equity financing can change over time, thus the WACC may also change over time. Of the 125 companies in the “1/16 Global Cost of Capital by Industry” dataset, we find the average market debt to capital structure to be nearly 45%. This is compared to Tesla’s current debt to capital structure of around 10%. This makes sense as younger companies usually do not have a large amount of debt in their capital structure as compared to mature companies. It is important to note the industry average is composed of larger, mature companies. Since Tesla is a younger company, we assume debt to capital will stay at the now lower levels for the foreseeable future.





WACC 7.851% Cost of Equity 8.761% Equity Risk Premium 4.860% Country Premium 0.000% Beta 1.35 Risk-Free Rate 2.200% Equity to Capital 89.17% After-Tax Cost of Debt 0.353% Pre-Tax Cost of Debt 0.543% Tax Rate 35.000% Debt to Capital 10.83% Debt to Equity 0.1214 Shares Outstanding 144







Using the capital asset pricing model, we estimate a cost of equity of 8.761% and subsequently estimate the WACC to be 7.877%.



We can also compare WACCs across industries over time. If we look at the Auto/Truck industry we find the global average to be 7.84%. Given Tesla’s relative risk (as defined by its beta and volatility of stock return) and unknown future it should constitute a higher WACC above the industry average. Since we are trying to estimate an optimistic scenario a WACC closer to the industry average seems reasonable. Therefore we feel confident in presenting our WACC as an optimistic estimate to discount Tesla’s future free cash flows to the firm.



Final Valuation Model and Concluding Remarks



Attached is our final valuation model including our assumptions.



SA - TSLA Forecast FCFF / FCFE





Present Value of Firm 46252 Market Value of Debt 10000 Present Value of Equity 36252 Per Share $251



As stated in the introduction, we have valued Tesla like any fundamental investor that believes the value of a company is the present value of its future discounted cash flows.

Present Value = Discounted Future Cash Flows

We use the below free cash flow to the firm equation.

FCFF = EBIT(1-t) - FCInv - WCInv

Where,

FCFF = free cash flow to the firm

EBIT = earnings before interest and tax or operating profit

FCInv = fixed capital investment

WCInv = working capital investment

t = tax rate

We made key assumptions and tended to lean towards an optimistic scenario.



It is important to note the sensitivity in our estimated present value of free cash flow to the firm due to changes in the weighted average cost of capital or WACC. If we increased this number by just a few basis points, our estimate of intrinsic value for Tesla would be significantly lower. Of course, this is an optimistic scenario after all.



You will notice we have estimated total debt to be roughly 10 billion (book value) and have subtracted this amount from the present value of the firm to derive our estimate of the present value of equity.



You may also notice the t or tax rate component in our free cash flow to the firm equation. A realistic scenario in our opinion is corporate tax rates will revert to a mean over time, thus not having a significant impact on cash flows in the long run. In the case of an optimistic scenario, if corporate tax rates were to permanently decrease in the near and long term this would increase our estimate of intrinsic value for Tesla. If we assume the current corporate tax rate to be 35% and forecast an arbitrary but permanent 10% decrease in that rate we find a 28% premium to our estimated intrinsic value. If we include our tax rate discount, we find a value per share closer to $300. This is significant, but we feel more attention should be paid towards projecting cash flows and the cost of capital for Tesla. Thus we hold the corporate tax rate at 35%.



In conclusion, we find the present value per share of Tesla to be roughly $250 compared to a current stock price per share of over $350 at the time of this publication. Although we have incorporated an optimistic revenue forecast, double digit operating margins and an incremental decline in fixed capital investment, we still find Tesla to be overvalued.









