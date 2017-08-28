The Dollar's Drop Is Still Bullish For Oil

So long as this trend continues (or doesn't reverse), the picture should prove to be bullish, keeping all else the same, for long-term oil investors.

This appears to be driven mostly by the fact that expectations for rate increases have been more bullish than reality has been.

In March of this year, on the 17th to be precise, I stated that I believe the dollar may have reached its high point already. Since publication of that article, new data has come out that has caused a wild ride down in the dollar that appears to be affecting global markets and, most importantly (from my perspective) oil. In what follows, I will dig through the data provided and give my thoughts about how matters have changed and what I believe it should mean for investors in the oil space (and elsewhere) moving forward.

A look at what happened

My original piece on the dollar came out on December 18th of 2015. In that article, I suggested that, thanks to historical data, we may actually see the value of the dollar decline relative to other currencies as the Federal Reserve gradually hikes interest rates. This is actually at odds with theory regarding what should happen. Technically, all else being the same, higher interest rates should make the dollar more attractive to the global market. That said, I believe that the opposite effect takes place when rate changes are anticipated. This is due to the fact that the market may be counting on such an increase in rates and, as a result, overshoots how high the dollar should be.

In the publication of my latest article on the matter, I pointed out how, to some degree, I had been proven right while, to some degree, I was wrong. Even though the dollar had decreased in the one month, three month, and six month periods following my 2015 piece, the twelve month period showed a rather meaningful uptick in the value of the broad, trade-weighted index. I suggested that the turn higher may have been due to the market anticipating a December 2016 hike from the Federal Reserve.

*Taken from the Federal Reserve

Interestingly, since the publication of that article, the dollar has plummeted, falling 5.2% from an index value of 126.24 to 119.64. The fall from the peak, which was 128.79 in December of 2016, was even larger. Even though my timing was a bit off, the general trend conforms with my expectations that the market was pushing the dollar too high in order to pre-empt interest rate increases.

*Taken from CNBC

There are some reasons, of course, regarding why the dollar has fallen. Perhaps the most significant relates to the fact that, when I first published my 2015 article, the Federal Reserve expected that interest rates would be around 2.25% or so per year by the end of 2017. This can be seen in the image above. Now, as you can see in the image below, this expectation has softened. Based on current sentiments, it’s likely that rates will end the year at around 1.4%, give or take a bit. Rates should be just over 2% by the end of 2018 under current forecasts, and should rise further to around 3% by the end of 2018.

*Taken from CNBC

This downward revision reflects a desire by the Federal Reserve to normalize the interest rate environment at a slower pace than what was anticipated. Naturally, if the potential return of a security of some sort were to decrease, you would expect its upside potential to be mitigated. In some ways, it’s important to view the dollar (or any currency) like you would view a security.

Another contributor to the drop is likely a change in expectations regarding US economic policy. As the economic plan set forth by the current Presidential Administration becomes shrouded by uncertainty, and as other currencies like the Euro have strengthened, it’s only logical to see the dollar press lower. Of course, whether this trend will persist or not is another story entirely.

What does this mean for oil?

The next question I have is what does this mean for oil and investors in the oil space? Seeing as how oil is denominated in US dollars, a decrease in the value of the dollar relative to other nations would make oil more affordable to nations outside of the US, keeping all else the same. Given how much the dollar has dropped in recent months, it seems quite probable that the current range seen by oil may be driven, in part at least, by its weakening. In fact, it’s not hard to imagine a scenario where, keeping all else the same, oil prices might have otherwise declined further compared to where they are had the dollar remained flat or, worse, appreciated.

This has interesting implications for the future. With the Federal Reserve having scaled back expectations for the rate of interest hikes, and with policy decisions and economic considerations likely contributing to a weaker dollar, it’s hard to tell whether the environment will be conducive to further decreases in the dollar and/or if it will be conducive for prices to even remain unchanged from today. That said, absent a major change elsewhere, I don’t see any evidence of these contributors changing, which means that we should see some continued support for oil investors and/or maybe even a modest intensifying of existing support (though other factors are more significant for oil than just the dollar).

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that recent dollar movements have been more significant than I expected. Overall, the dollar has fallen by a sizable amount and it’s very possible that the end result here for oil investors, should the trend continue or at least not reverse, will be positive. There are, of course, many moving parts here, but they appear to work out in favor for oil bulls at least near-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.