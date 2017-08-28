Union Pacific Is The Most Interesting Railroad Company

UNP has successfully increased its dividend payouts for the past 10 years, making it part of the dividend achievers list.

Investment Thesis

My previous article covered another railroad company, CSX (CSX), which received all the attention at the beginning of the year due to their spectacular catch: a legend, Hunter Harrison, to become their next CEO. However, Union Pacific (UNP) railways system is more attractive than CSX in my view as it covers the Western part of the U.S. Therefore, UNP has the front stage tickets for all Asian import/export business. Since UNP transports cheaper coal than CSX, this part of their business hasn't been hurt as bad as other transportation.

UNP shows better operating ratios than CSX and its maintenance expenses are considered to be 15% of its revenue (compared to 18% for CSX). UNP should continue to post solid results based on growing demand for transportation. Finally, UNP's yield is about 0.70% bigger than CSX's.

Understanding the Business

Union Pacific has been part of my buy list for some time and it has proven to be a great investment. Union Pacific is a transportation company focusing on railroads. Its Union Pacific Railroad covers 23 states across the Western two-thirds of the U.S. UNP operates 32,000 miles of rail with 8,500 locomotives. While the company used to be very active in the coal industry, it serves various sectors:

UNP 2016 Fact Book

UNP 2016 Fact Book

It is also important to note that on top of having a great network in the West, UNP is also the only railroad operator serving all 6 major rail gateways between the U.S. and Mexico. In 2016, 12% of UPS's volume crossed that border.

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

UNP revenue trend is no exception in the railroad industry; it was hurt by the recent commodity slowdown. What saved a part of UNP business compared to CSX is the fact that most of its coal transportation comes from the Powder River Basin (PBR).

UNP 2016 Fact Book

This type of coal is highly attractive as stated in their Fact Book: "This reliable, low-cost, low-sulfur, sub-bituminous coal is attractive to utilities in the competitive electricity generation market."

In other words; UNP's coal transportation segment will not slowdown as fast as others.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

Since 2010, management has done a great job in increasing the company's earnings. Over the past 5 years, EPS grew by nearly 37% while revenue remained flat.

Source: Ycharts

A part of the explanation can be found in the work management did to improve their operating ratio:

Source: UNP 2016 Fact Book, author's chart

If I look back over a decade ago, I can appreciate the enormous work that has been done:

Source: UNP 2016 Fact Book

Unfortunately, UNP's operating ratio is nowhere close to the industry's leader Canadian National Railway (CNI) at 55.9%.

Dividend Growth Perspective

UNP has successfully increased its dividend payouts for the past 10 years making it part of the dividend achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts

UNP offers an interesting yield at 2.25%. In fact, it is the most generous railroad companies as of Aug. 26:



Even more interesting, UNP is in a good position to continue raising its payouts in the upcoming years:

Source: Ycharts

Compared to CSX, UNP's dividend profile is a lot stronger. It shows a longer dividend growth history, a stronger growth rate, and lower payout ratios. UNP definitely meets all of my seven dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

Then again, we are looking at potential coal continuous slow down (while this will affect UNP in a lesser manner). UNP shows an important part of their revenues coming from industrial good transportation (20%) and 10% for automotive, another down cycle in these segments could hurt UNP business.

Overall, I don't see any immediate threats for UNP and I believe it should post growing numbers in the upcoming years.

Valuation

The latest segment of this article is about valuation. So far, UNP shows an interesting profile. Let's take a look at the past 10-year P/E history:

Source: Ycharts

As you can see, UNP has also benefited from the general hype around railroad operators. Besides Canadian Pacific (CP), each company in the industry saw an increase in their multiple:

Source: Ycharts

However, I don't think UNP is too overpriced at a 19 P/E. Let's dig deeper and use a dividend discount model to see what UNP's intrinsic value is:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.44 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 6.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $286.34 $143.69 $96.12 10% Premium $262.48 $131.72 $88.11 Intrinsic Value $238.62 $119.75 $80.10 10% Discount $214.75 $107.77 $72.09 20% Discount $190.89 $95.80 $64.08

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

While UNP dividend payments went through an important increase over the past 10 years, I've used conservative figures for my Dividend Discount Model. Since UNP is highly concentrated in industrial and automotive (+ coal transportation in the package) sectors, we thought a dividend growth rate in the range of 6-7% was a better fit. Considering both payout and cash payout ratios are under 50%, you can count on steady increases in the upcoming years. UNP shows an upside potential of +13%.

Final Thought

I'm already a happy UNP shareholder for over a year. In fact, my analysis from 2015 was spot on. I think UNP will continue to grow in the upcoming year and the current price is a good entry point for a new position.



Note: We are offering Dividend Growth Rocks for the introductory price of just $25/month or $200/year. This offer expires Aug. 31. The price will never be this low again.

Here's a deal you can't miss: A two-week free trial (if you don't like it, you don't pay anything as long as you cancel within the first two weeks), a cheap introductory offer (at $200/year, this subscription will be paid in full after your first trade), and my new portfolio starts in September (I'll build a brand new 100K portfolio in September and you can follow each step as I invest in an all-time market high).

Hurry up - the Introductory Offer Expires This Thursday, Aug. 31!

If you like my analysis, click on "Follow" at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNI, UNP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold UNP in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.