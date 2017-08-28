Farmer Brothers (FARM) Farmer Brothers' Announcement to Acquire the Business of Boyd Coffee Company Conference (Transcript)

Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Brothers’ Announcement to Acquire the Business of Boyd Coffee Company

August 22, 2017 07:00 AM ET

Executives

Laurie Little - IR, The Piacente Group, Inc.

Mike Keown - President and CEO

David Robson - Treasurer and CFO

Analysts

Francesco Pellegrino - Sidoti & Company

Kara Anderson - B. Riley & Company

Chris Krueger - Lake Street Capital Markets

Will Hamilton - Manatuck Hill

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Laurie Little. Please go ahead.

Laurie Little

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Farmer Brothers’ acquisition of the business of Boyd Coffee Company. Participating on today’s call are Mike Keown, President and Chief Executive Officer; and David Robson, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer.

Yesterday, we issued a press release, which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website, at www.farmerbros.com. The press release is also included as an exhibit to our Form 8-K available on our website and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, a live webcast and slide presentation can be found on our website at farmerbros.com.

Before we begin the call, please note various remarks that we make during this call about our future expectations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Results could differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that could cause actual results and other events to differ materially from those forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s press release and in our public filings, which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to Mike Keown, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mike, go ahead.

Mike Keown

Thank you, Laurie. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning. After the market closed yesterday, we announced that Farmer Brothers has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of Boyd Coffee Company with a combination of cash and stock. Through this transaction, Farmer Brothers will be acquiring from Boyd the brand name, portfolio of products and customer base in addition to other assets such as equipment and vehicles. We will not be acquiring Boyd’s roasting facility.

Boyd’s is a leading custom coffee roaster and services company that is based in Portland, Oregon. And its strong presence on the West Coast should be a great fit with the acquisition of West Coast Coffee we made earlier this year. But Boyd’s also has customers across the country including meaningful national account and retail business in the Midwest and East Coast. This is an excellent opportunity to bring together the business of two well-established coffee roasters with a long history in providing exceptional customer service to the food service industry and should complement Farmer Brothers focus in direct store delivery.

Boyd’s team has historically established a strong presence in the convenience store channel, but this acquisition not only will expand Farmer Brothers customer base but also can increase the penetration of our distribution footprint and provide us with additional opportunities within highly desirable channels. In addition to serving customers in much the same customer channels as Farmer Brothers serves currently, this transaction can bring significant volume to our roasting plants. That makes this a sizeable transaction for our company one that we believe will help drive growth within our common channels and help drive efficiency through our production infrastructure.

Ultimately, this acquisition is all about growth, adding to our customer base, expanding the penetration of our distribution footprint and building production volumes throughout our existing roasting facilities. In addition, we will add several premium coffee brands to our portfolio that can build upon our focus in the premium coffee segment.

The purchase price for this acquisition is $42 million cash and 21,000 shares of Series A convertible participating cumulative perpetual preferred stock subject to the adjustments and holdbacks described in the purchase agreement. Based on a preliminary estimated value of the preferred stock as of signing date, the estimated purchase price is $58.6 million in total. Onetime costs associated with the transaction are currently estimated to be in the range of $17 million to $22 million, which will include various professional and employee-related fees as well as capital expenditures to complete the integration. But this excludes cost that we will have under our transitional services agreements with the sellers. David will provide more color on our financial metrics later in the call.

At closing, we will have in place with Boyd’s agreements that provide transitional and co-manufacturing services in order to assure that Boyd’s customers receive the product, service and attention they are used to during this transition while their business is integrated into ours. During this period, expected to last up to one year from closing, Boyd’s will continue to operate as a separate company. Farmer Brothers will have a project team in place focused on the transition and integration to make sure we do this right, keeping our customers and our employees and stockholders in mind. Finally, we currently expect to close the transaction in our second fiscal quarter subject to certain closing conditions.

For those of you who may not be familiar with Boyd Coffee Company, they are a family-owned coffee roaster located in Portland, Oregon. The Boyd family started the company in 1900, so their history and reputation in the industry is strong, much like Farmer Brothers. Boyd’s annual sales come primarily from the sale of hot beverages and accessories. Coffee sales account for about 65% of their revenue and they processed and sold about 16 million pounds of green coffee last year. Boyd’s has a similar operating model with the business and direct store delivery as well as in direct ship category. Their customers are generally in the same channels that we service, which includes restaurants, hospitality, convenient store, healthcare, gaming, education and also with relationships with large direct-ship customers.

This acquisition provides Farmer Brothers with new opportunities and supports the three-pronged strategy of driving growth and profitability through a combination of strategic acquisitions, organic growth and business improvements through the restructure and reorganization of our direct store delivery sales model.

First, we will expand our brand portfolio with business that already has a strong commitment to consuming quality coffee and beverage products as well as the valuable customer service reputation within the industry. Next, we should be able to recognize greater opportunities with highly desirable customer channels and expand our presence nationwide, but with particular emphasis on the West Coast, which can bring in increased penetration of our distribution footprint. The addition of the production volume associated with the Boyd’s business should build production volumes and enhance our capacity utilization throughout our production facilities. The announcement of this transaction is the result of the commitment we made over a year ago to research the marketplace for M&A opportunities, now that we have the incremental capacity at our state of the art Northlake facility. Finally, we expected the transaction itself will be accretive to our earnings through increased volumes and cost synergies. We have told our investors that we plan to be opportunistic about acquisition opportunities, and this acquisition will be our third deal in under a year and the largest one in several years.

I would now like to turn the call over to David.

David Robson

Thanks Mike. As mentioned, our preliminary estimated value of this transaction is $58.6 million. This translates into $42 million in cash, and 21,000 shares of preferred stock with our preliminary estimated value of the preferred stock being $16.6 million or $789 per share preferred stock. At the time of closing, we will pay $37.8 million in cash and issue 14,700 shares and preferred stock with the remainder of the cash and stock retained as holdbacks under the asset purchase agreement to cover potential liabilities. We anticipate realizing meaningful cost synergies over a relatively short period of time for this transaction, as the Boyd’s business is integrated in the Farmer Brothers as compared to Boyd’s operating cost as a standalone business. The significant portion of the synergies are driven by the efficiencies we expect to realize from our lower cost plant operations compared to Boyd’s and our ability to reduce redundancies and payroll costs, logistics, branch expenses and overhead.

Our current expectation is for this transaction to deliver between $13 million to $16 million incremental adjusted EBITDA. To give you a sense of the size of Boyd’s, the revenue over the past 12 months has been approximately $95 million. To realize these synergies during the integration period, we expect to incur onetime costs of $17 million to $22 million to fully integrate the Boyd’s business. One-time expenses will include integration costs, third-party professional fees and legal costs as well as additional capital expenditures as we add capabilities, primarily to our existing plants and IT systems to support the incremental volume of the Boyd’s business. Taking into account the total purchase price and onetime costs, we believe the total investment will drive accretive shareholder value relative to the adjusted EBITDA to be ultimately deliberate from this transaction.

As for the timing of our expected synergy capture, we are planning for transition services provide by Boyd’s to be in place for upto 12 months in order to provide for a solid path to integrate the Boyd’s business and to ensure a smooth transition for customers and avoid any disruptions to their products and service levels. We expect to begin to realize our synergies once the transition and integration efforts are concluded.

Turning to the financing. We believe having a portion of the consideration and preferred stock better aligns the incentives of sellers with Farmer Brothers as we transition the Boyd’s business in the Farmer Brothers operation. The sellers will be restricted from selling a significant portion of the preferred shares over a three-year period with only upto 20% available will be sold after the first year, up to 50% in total by the second year and only after the third year can the full amount of preferred stock be sold. Each share of preferred stock will have an initial purchase price of $1,000; a cumulative 3.5% dividend, which accrues on a quarterly basis, subject to certain limitation; and the right to convert into a number of shares of the company’s common stock equal to the initial per share price divided by the conversion price. The conversion price would be set at a 22.5% premium over the company’s common stock, calculated using the volume weighted average per share of the company’s common stock for the 20 consecutive trading days ending on and including the trading day immediately before the closing day.

The company’s preliminary estimate as of the signing day of the preferred stock is $16.6 million in the aggregate or as I mentioned earlier, $789 per share.

Finally, to support the financing of this transaction, we are amending our existing credit facility with our lenders to increase the maximum amount under our credit facility by $50 million, which will provide additional capacity to help finance the cost of this transaction. Our amended facility will allow for borrowings of up to a $125 million, an increase from our existing limit of $75 million. To achieve this incremental borrowing capacity, we have added real estate assets as collateral into the borrowing base. We also intend to add additional real estate collateral and to include the working capital assets we acquire in connection with the Boyd’s transaction into our borrowing base after the transaction closes. We believe this incremental liquidity with existing sources of cash, are sufficient to cover the acquisition price and related one-time costs to complete the transaction.

Now, I’d like to turn the call back to Mike.

Mike Keown

Thanks, David. To reiterate, we’re extremely excited about the acquisition of the Boyd’s business. Not only can this transaction build production volumes in our facilities, but also can help strengthen our presence with customers across the country with increased penetration and a broader distribution footprint. The addition of the Boyd’s business also leverages strong relationships within the industry as well as customer channels that Farmer Brothers already operates in. As we have stated before, much of this industry is very fragmented with many small, privately-owned operators. With the completion of our new state of the art roasting facility in Northlake, Texas, I believe that Farmer Brothers is well-positioned to capitalize on what we believe is a potential wave of consolidation that will be occurring over the next few years. We feel that our recent successes with China Mist and West Coast Coffee have helped provide for a more effective integration, and I am excited about the new opportunities that lie ahead.

And with that, I’d like to open up the call to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Francesco Pellegrino with Sidoti & Company. You may begin.

Francesco Pellegrino

Good morning.

Mike Keown

Good morning, Francesco. How are you?

Francesco Pellegrino

Pretty, good, thanks for taking my questions. A lot of detail was provided. Definitely, I have to jump back to the transcript. The EBITDA guidance that you see this business doing at 13 to $16 million, can we get a trailing 12-month EBITDA number for the business.

David Robson

That 13 to $16 million is a post-integration EBITDA, after we integrate it into our business.

Francesco Pellegrino

So, okay, after you integrate it, 13 to 16. Is there any way to get what they were doing on a trailing 12-month basis before you acquired them?

David Robson

We look at this business really from their revenue and gross profit profile integrated into our business. It’s a family run business; they have a certain amount of related party transactions. So, the way we thought about it is, what it is going to look like, post integration, and that’s the 13 to $16 million we provided.

Francesco Pellegrino

Okay. The $95 million in sales, 16 million pounds sold over the trailing 12 months, is there a way to get year-ago period numbers as well? Just trying to think about where the growth rates are for this business, or is the related third-party issues a little bit of issue again?

David Robson

I could tell you that the trailing 12 months is the most recent trailing, but we’re not going to give out the history of the…

Francesco Pellegrino

The 16 million in pounds, so it looks as if your current business over the trailing 12 months did 95 million pounds of coffee roasted, looks like your facilities currently can do anywhere between like 130 million pounds to 140 million pounds. Is there any reason why this business can’t be rolled up or integrated sooner?

David Robson

As we said on the call, it’s about 12 to 18-month period. I think, mostly integration will be done over 12 months. But you have to think about some consolidation, integration within our branches through the DSD network, there is also some IT integration that takes a lot of time. So, I think the 12 months is a good way to think about it and we set kind of range 12 to 18.

Mike Keown

The most important thing Francesco that we thought about is ensuring that we provide outstanding customer service over that period; that’s been a hallmark of Boyd’s, the management team at Boyd’s is built on that history. And we will certainly go, as quick as we can, but we will not jeopardize customer service. So, today’s point, most of the integration should happen within 12 months. But, when you get to the field part of it, it’s a little more complicated and may drift a bit.

Francesco Pellegrino

So, you acquired the DSD portion of the business, you didn’t acquire the coffee roasting asset. So, like, what remains for Boyd’s operations now, like a DTC portion?

Mike Keown

So, if you take the roasting facility out, we have really acquired the rest of the business, which would include national accounts, or direct ship business, the DSD business, other assets that go with it. So, you might just think of it simply as plasma -- plus the production facility.

David Robson

Yes. We get the roasting equipment as part of the purchase; we are just not taking their facilities. As you know, we’ve built our state of the art facility here at D-FW. So, we do not have a need for additional roasting plant in Oregon.

Francesco Pellegrino

This might be a question that’s a little bit too early, just given that you just said the acquisition but you also have a facility over in Portland, which I believe a majority of the business is for DSD customers. I guess, currently, your Portland facility, is there a way to maybe reshuffle some of the existing business there and roll that into Northlake? Just what are you guys thinking maybe about realigning production with what currently exists in the Farmer Brothers business and then secondly, when I start thinking about how you are going to be maybe reapportioning the acquired business. If there is anything that sort of stands out right now, is that a majority of it could go to Portland, or majority of it goes to Northlake? Any early indications about where we could really see this business going will be helpful.

Mike Keown

I’ll take a shot at that. I think, at a high level, you will see us move as quickly as you can, as I mentioned, to bring that volume into the Farmer Brothers network overall. So, I would start there. I don’t think we are in a position to announce anything more specifically. But, we are very confident we will be able to roll that volume into our facility. As we mentioned in our prepared remarks, their business mirrors ours in many, many ways. And so, we think we can do that, provide great customer service. But to get into buy manufacturing plants specifics probably isn’t appropriate right now.

David Robson

And that’s part of the one year integration process, we’ll go through that. I would just correct you, Francisco, nothing we ever disclosed that our volume is DSD out of Portland is principally production as we have national accounts that produce there as well.

Francesco Pellegrino

Just two more questions for me. Just a quick math that I was doing, does the preferred dividend come out to about like $700,000 a year?

David Robson

You mean in share count?

Francesco Pellegrino

Well, share count and then there is a 3.5% dividend on the par value, which is $1,000, there is 21,000 in shares.

David Robson

That’s at high level accurate. There is certain amount of the preferred shares that are not eligible for dividend for first year, but I think over the long run, that math is right.

Francesco Pellegrino

Okay. And just a last question is, so 65% of the business that you acquired is coffee related, meaning that 35% comes from other beverages and accessories. Can you maybe just give us a little bit of insight into that 35% of the business that you acquired, maybe do margins for this business, are they similar to your other beverage margins or are we going to see a majority of it rolled into like the tea business? Just a little bit of insight into that other beverages and accessories?

Mike Keown

Sure, I’ll handle the kind of the mix and maybe David can comment on the margin structure of the business in aggregate. As I mentioned, in many ways, they mirror us or we mirror them in terms of development. While coffee roasting ground is the significant portion of the business, the rest is in areas like cappuccino, associated other creamers, cups, straws, those types of products. So, one of the reasons again that we are so excited about this is the businesses are extremely complementary, the cultures are very complementary. And Dave, I don’t know if you wanted to comment maybe on the margin structure overall.

David Robson

Sure, I would add to that. I would say, as Mike said, we already liked it. Their overall margin profile and the way they price their product in the marketplace is very similar to ours, both across their national accounts as well as DSD. So, their strategy is quite consistent with ours and we think it’s going to roll in nicely.

Francesco Pellegrino

If I could just sneak in one more question. What should I be thinking about like the valuation was that you paid? Should I just be doing the aggregate purchase price of about $59 million and dividing it by the expected EBITDA that you expect to get…

David Robson

I would include the onetime costs and the capital investment which we said ranges between $17 million to $22 million. So, if you added that to the purchase price over the range of EBITDA, you’ll get a multiple that we paid post synergy.

Francesco Pellegrino

Okay. And that would come out to six times to seven times I’m thinking?

David Robson

Five to six times.

Francesco Pellegrino

Okay, perfect. Thank you so much. And congrats, guys.

Mike Keown

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Kara Anderson with B. Riley & Company. You may begin.

Kara Anderson

Just on the EBITDA expectations, are there any revenue assumption behind that $13 million to $16 million?

David Robson

Well, we’re not prepared to give that out. But as you can imagine, the current business does 95 on a TTM basis.

Kara Anderson

But there is no synergies on the revenue side that you’re assuming you can get?

David Robson

That’s right.

Kara Anderson

Okay.

Mike Keown

That’s right. This is really -- it comes from a couple of things. First, as David mentioned earlier, putting their production through our facilities; there is other synergies obviously that come from headcount and so forth. So, we think the math is pretty straight forward on a synergy number.

Kara Anderson

Got it. And then, are you able to break out the contributions of Boyd’s direct ship and/or national account and DSD business?

Mike Keown

Like we don’t for our business, we’re not for theirs, but I think as we get into next year, we should report the new year that we’re coming into we’re going to start to break that out more detail.

Kara Anderson

Are there any notable customers at Boyd’s that you can call out?

Mike Keown

There are but it’s probably not appropriate at this time to do that, perhaps after the close what -- I think gain the Boyd’s management team has done a terrific job building a very nice stable of customers. But, as you can appreciate, until we’re on the other side of the close, it’s probably not best that we comment on that in aggregate or individually.

Kara Anderson

And then, sorry, if I missed it, but are you able to talk about their retail business at all?

Mike Keown

Yes, I can give a high level. They’ve done a very nice job leveraging their brand, the Boyd brand in retail. It’s predominantly in the West, maybe into the mountain states but they had some recent successes even beyond that. So, one of the areas that we were intrigued with and excited about is the Boyd brand and a more significant retail presence in addition to the notable history they have in food service.

Kara Anderson

Okay. And then, the last thing for me is whether or not you can talk about how the acquisition impacts your previously provided 2018 outlook?

David Robson

While it’s a little bit early for us to tell what it’s going to do to earnings per share as well as operating income, because we’re going to have to do some fair value work and value the brands and the intangibles. But, what I can say is, of course from an adjusted EBITDA, it’s going to be accretive this year, but it will be dilutive from an operating income, just because of the onetime cost. And then, as you get to next year, it will both be accretive to operating income as well as earnings per share.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Chris Krueger with Lake Street Capital Markets. You may begin.

Chris Krueger

Hi. A lot of questions have been asked already, so most of mine have been answered. But, the one I have remaining is, I know you’re not buying the roasting facility but as you integrate Boyd’s, are there other assets that you are acquiring that could be monetized, whether it’s other facilities overlapping with your facilities and things like that?

Mike Keown

Well, I think part of the synergies are relative to overlapping facilities, but I don’t think we thought about it from a fixed asset perspective that we would monetize those.

Chris Krueger

Okay. And I think you talked certainly with the last caller, but the other beverages that Boyd sells, is that essentially like hot chocolate and teas and things like that or what does that include?

Mike Keown

Yes, those types of products, cappuccino, all the type of things that you find on a coffee bar, probably way to think about it is. As you know, we have a portfolio of other products that we think complement the coffee business and they have much the same. So, I think the headline I’d leave you with is their business is very, very similar to ours.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Will Hamilton with Manatuck Hill. You may begin.

Will Hamilton

Hey, guys. Just wanted to get some more color about how the deal came about, how long you’ve been talking to these guys, was it a competitive bids, if so do you know how many how many other bidders there were and why did you finally go to the route of doing an asset purchase? I mean, it sounds like this is probably something you pushed forward, but relative to keeping the roaster running and what not?

Mike Keown

Maybe I can comment just briefly on the process and turn it over to David. Without going through the whole thing, I think we found a connection with them and in the industry, again both from a business standpoint and a culture standpoint. The conversations moved along relatively quickly as their two companies -- and I know, this may sound a little cliché, but they both have a proud history that goes back many years. So, there were a lot of logical connections for that. And so, there, the conversation picked up to include both boards, I believe. And there was a lot of support. And we were thrilled to bring it home and to be in a position to announce it. I really can’t comment on what else might have happened. I wasn’t privy to it. So, from our view, we are thrilled with this. I think there was a follow-up question.

David Robson

Yes. What I can say, we certainly put a lot of diligence into this. So, it’s a process that is over several quarters of work, thinking about the deal. And I would say, second, we chose to do an asset deal. If you think about, there is certainly a lot of synergies of overhead, redundancy and certain payroll costs that we did not need to assume. So, it made a lot more sense to purchase the assets that we needed and then rolled that revenue into our facility. So, I would think about this as a customer acquisition. We really purchased their revenue and their margin profile.

Will Hamilton

Did they hire a banker?

Mike Keown

I don’t feel like we can comment.

David Robson

You would have to ask them directly.

Operator

Thank you. I’m showing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Mike Keown for closing remarks.

Mike Keown

Once again, we really appreciate your time and interest in Farmer Brothers. As you can tell, we are very, very excited about this as another chapter and the turnaround that began several years ago. And we look forward to providing additional updates at the upcoming earnings call. Thank you very much.

