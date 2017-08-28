Enerplus Resources Is Undervalued

Enerplus Resources (ERF) had a terrific second quarter and it's only going to get better. The stock is cheap and is a strong contender for long-term growth and income in any energy portfolio.

The second quarter showed the strength of Enerplus' portfolio of oil and gas properties, generating $114 million (Canadian) funds flow with debt less than 1x cash flow. Earnings per share of $0.53 Canadian ($0.40 US) or an annual rate of over $2.00 Canadian put the stock at less than 6x earnings.

Source: Enerplus Q2 release

A key factor in Enerplus's improving financial results is the start-up of the Dakota Access pipeline, which lowers the cost of getting Enerplus' Bakken output to markets at the same time as realized prices from that region are increasing. The company's Williston Basin output rose 29% year over year in the second quarter, reaching more than 32,000 barrels a day (90% liquids).

Management sees realized prices from the Williston Basin increasing as the discount to WTI shrinks, with Dakota Access cutting transportation costs. Savings of about $5 a barrel seem likely adding more than $50 million to annual cash flow. That alone should add 10% to the value of the stock.

Total production guidance for 2017 is approximately 86,000 barrels a day. The company expects to increase production at a 10% compound annual growth rate for the next two years, according to the company's August investor update.

Ten percent annual growth in production will double output in seven years. By that time, existing debt is likely to be retired and cash flow should grow to $600 million ($800 million Canadian funds). At a conservative multiple of 7x cash flow, Enerplus enterprise value will reach $4.2 billion, putting a value of $18 to $20 on ERF shares. That figure will be much higher if energy prices rise to the $55 to $60 per barrel range, with each $5 per barrel increase adding somewhere around $100 million to cash flow and $700 million to enterprise value.

In my view, ERF stock should at least double in the next few years. Long-term investors should not ignore the value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ERF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.