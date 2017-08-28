The Only Apartment REIT I Would Buy

Investment Thesis: Northview had a great 2017 before the secondary offering knocked off one-third off the gains. We think this is a second buying opportunity for those that missed the boat.

Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF) is a Canadian REIT operating in 8 provinces and 2 territories.

Source: Northview Investor Presentations

Falling oil prices and a large acquisition made for a difficult 2015 for investors. The share price bottomed in early 2016 and has been on an upward trajectory since then. Q2-2017 results were particularly impressive with same property NOI surprising to the upside.

While FFO per unit went lower due to secondary offerings, the total same door NOI change was really impressive considering many of its peers are struggling. The equity offerings have been successful in reducing its debt to asset ratio more in-line with its own internal target.

Note this was before the latest equity offering, which will send the ratio even lower. While Northview is up 12% in 2017, we think another 20-25% appreciation lies ahead in the next 18 months, making this a great total return stock to own. Investors should use the latest equity offering (which knocked off 6% from the price) to buy.

Our Rationale

1) Consistent dividends through thick and thin

Northview has increased its dividends through good times and maintained them through bad.

We think the stars are aligning now for good FFO growth in 2018-2019 and we think a string of dividend increases could lie ahead.

2) Refinancings adding margins

While interest rates have ticked up, they remain below Northview's maturing rates. Even pricing in an additional three hikes from Bank of Canada over the next 18 months, we see refinancings being accretive to FFO for Northview through 2019.

3) Multiple discount to peers

Source: Brookfield Financial

Northview deserves credit for navigating the Canadian recession with great success. The market, however, gives it the lowest multiple in the apartment REIT group. The closest yielding peers are paying much more of their adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and are trading at 4-10 multiples higher. At the minimum we think a 13-14 FFO multiple is warranted on Northview and that would result in a price closer to $27-$29. Looking a bit further back we see that Northview has traded at even higher multiples in the past.

Source: Stockcharts.com

In all 3 years shown in the boxed area, Northview's FFO per share was almost exactly what the 2017 estimates are. Once growth resumes in 2018, we see little to hold this apartment REIT back.

Conclusion

Northview has navigated through the recession and integrated the True North acquisition above our expectations. The 7.3% yield is alone a good reason to buy the stock, but growth adds icing to the cake. Unlike Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF), which is a foundering disaster, Northview is executing quite well. On our now very famous scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate NPRUF a 6.5. We generally hold very little enthusiasm for apartment REITs as they have a very short lease structure compared to other REITs, so a 6.5 rating is very high praise and about as high as we can get for an apartment REIT.

Note: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. All amounts expressed in Canadian dollars. This was written with Northview Apartment REIT trading at $22.50 CAD on the TSX.

