Icon PLC: A Hidden Gem In An Uncertain Industry

Steadier Earnings Amidst Domestic Uncertainties

Icon PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) is a hidden gem in the healthcare industry. In a world of turmoil that has become increasingly and dangerously intertwined with the toxic political climate in the United States, Icon has delivered and will continue to deliver recurring and steadily increasing earnings that juxtapose favorably with the sometimes highly volatile operating results associated with a traditional drugmaker.

Given some of the ambiguities affecting the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, attributable to the Trump administration’s initiative to unwind Obamacare, it is otherwise difficult to choose a horse in the race among traditional drugmakers. There is also looming uncertainty regarding drug pricing. A wise alternative for investors to choose is an outsourced alternative with a large presence in the U.S. and in Europe.

With 53% of revenues coming from European and “other international” sources, Icon provides a unique layer of protection from the regulatory risk in the United States. However, Icon is still tied to the fate of drug development in the U.S., with the remainder of its revenues generated within the States. This is a good thing, since the U.S. is highly likely to continue its leadership in drug, biotechnology, and medical devices development.

Since the country is domiciled in Ireland, they also enjoy an extremely low tax rate around 10%. The earnings are high quality, and steadily increasing, with cash flow from operations and free cash flow consistently outpacing net earnings.

In a recent survey (American Pharmaceutical Review) of biotech and pharma companies on how they use CROs, the year 2016 showed that phase II clinical trials had the highest engagement among any clinical trial step. 63% of the 586 companies surveyed responded that they had engaged a CRO in phase II. This is in contrast to 2015, when Pre-Clinical was the most commonly used phase (60% engagement.) I believe this shows the efficacy of the CRO business model, since it is quite likely that at least some of the pre-clinical outsourced work, went on to use the same or a different CRO for phase II work.

Strong Quantitative Appeal

The chart above shows the three-year history of some key ratios that GARP investors look at. While the price has recently bounced since April 2017, it is also clear that the P/E ratio and P/FCF ratios remain within reasonable historical ranges. The P/FCF ratio, in particular, seems to have decreased recently, perhaps due to the fact that Icon seems to be spitting off more free cash than ever before. The price-to-book ratio has been steadily rising over time. With a Piotroski F-score of 7, Icon offers a lot of responsible growth for not a lot of risk. ROIC is 27% while operating margins approach 19%, 3-year annualized EBITDA growth of 35% is approaching best-in industry levels. ROE around 29% is extremely high vs both its own history and the industry. While its PEG of .51 is considered extremely attractive, it also has a relatively low debt-to-equity level of .34. Interest coverage is extremely strong at 25x. Although there is some concern about the company’s growth through acquisition, and organic, hybrid strategy, the types of bolt-on acquisitions that the company practices provide a wide margin of operating safety. Rather than dealing with the complications of managing a messy integration process, the main impetus for these recent acquisitions seems to be to broaden Icon’s geographic reach, and allow an American subsidiary to better take advantages of Ireland’s unique tax system.

Strong Player in Niche Market

Icon occupies a desirable location in the value chain of drug development. Managing the clinical trial process, including dealing with the FDA, managing sample testing and interpretation, and hiring folks related to these businesses, is a complicated process that is not necessarily in the wheelhouse of a drug, biotech, or medical device company, who would prefer to do the pure exploratory research related to drug development. Icon’s intermediary position is desirable because they get to form relationships with the regulators, and learn through trial and error the most effective ways to get drugs, treatments, and devices from labs into stores. While the industry is niche, it is by no means small. Of the 586 companies surveyed, 18% spent over $100MM in 2016, while 38% spent between $50-100MM. If we call the midpoint of this aggregate amount $100MM for simplicity’s sake, then big pharma spenders spend around $32.8MM on CRO services last year, and this is only around 56% of the companies who responded to the survey. (American Pharmaceutical Review)

Valuation

My one year forward P/E model assumes a multiple of 23x earnings, which is a slight reversion to its mean and earnings 10% (last year EPS grew 17%, and it was higher than that the year before) higher than last year of around $5.12 per share. Applying the P/E multiple to the earnings number, we see the price target is $117.65, or roughly a 9% premium to today’s price. I believe that further price appreciation could be realized with any kind of definitive outcome on healthcare. Although there are certainly some adverse scenarios that may befall drug companies from continued insurance consolidation, or Trump administration action, I believe it is unlikely that the rate of CRO use will fall, nor will the budgets for CRO spending shrink. I believe a 23x P/E multiple may also be on the conservative side, and as investors increasingly realize their attractive place in the value chain, they will continue to drive up the price, alongside Icon’s share buyback program.

Business Description

ICON is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its services include clinical trials management, biometric activities, consulting, imaging, contract staffing, informatics and laboratory services. It conducts various laboratory tests on the patient's blood, urine and other bodily fluids at appropriate intervals during the trial. The Company offers clinical development services, including investigator recruitment, patient registries, outcomes research, clinical data management, immunoassay development and others. (source)

Investment Risks

Risks include healthcare outsourcing risk, Irish tax law risk, the risk that strategic acquisitions will not play out in Icon’s favor, and exchange rate risk.

Recommendation and Price Target

Target Price – Target price is $118. Current share price is $108, implying 9% + upside.

Recommendation – ICLR is a BUY for a long-term portfolio. (source: yahoo finance)

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.