Latest North Korea Provocation Comes At Worst Possible Time For Markets

While it remains to be seen if the sudden flight to safety will reverse overnight, there is no question that the timing here is especially bad - even for a missile launch.

Earlier this month, a dangerous game of nuclear brinksmanship put an otherwise invincible market on the back foot.

That's not hyperbole. It's just what happened. Two world leaders traded threats related to nuclear weapons and risk assets got spooked.

To be sure, there is never a "good" time for nuclear brinksmanship. But when it comes to markets, the shrill back-and-forth between Washington and Pyongyang came at just the wrong moment. It was set against a fractious environment in D.C. and mounting social unrest, which had begun to feed back into politics in what has since become a rather nasty loop.

Again, there's no blame casting there - that's just a description of what's taken place over the past several weeks and it has most assuredly been a big part of why stocks (SPY) are on pace for their worst month in 10:

Next up is the debt ceiling debate and as you're no doubt aware, there is a very real possibility that we're about to see another government shutdown.

Well, given all of that, just about the last thing markets needed was for North Korea to fire a missile literally over Japan. And that's exactly what happened tonight.

Details are still pouring in as I write this, but suffice to say this is a serious escalation - as in, much more serious than anything we've seen previously from the regime in the North.

"A missile flying over Japan is a new development," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters, after confirming that at least one missile flew over Japan’s Erimo Misaki and fell in the Pacific around 6:12 am JST.

Markets reacted immediately and violently in recognition of the severity of the threat. Look at the reaction in S&P futs:

USD/JPY is bouncing now, but the initial knee-jerk was notable for the swiftness and the depth:

There is, of course, something terribly ironic about the yen (FXY) being the main beneficiary of a flight-to-safety bid tied to missiles flying over Japan, but that's just how things work.

"The market doesn’t seem to have grasped that it would be strange for the yen to strengthen amid any real military action," Shunichi Otsuka, general manager of research and strategy at Ichiyoshi Securities Co. told Bloomberg this evening.

And it's the same across assets. The franc (FXF) is bid, gold is bid, etc. etc. This move has reversed itself a bit too, but it's worth looking at the initial knee-jerk in the Swissie:

Needless to say, one of the main concerns here is what the reaction will be from the White House. I'm not even going to try and elaborate on that because frankly, it's just too sensitive a subject, but just know that the commentary from some of the folks that are talking to Bloomberg centers squarely on whether and to what extent the administration will keep its collective cool.

Meanwhile, there's some speculation that the risk-off move could accelerate, given that markets weren't really in a position to react given the timing. Here's Bloomberg's Mark Cudmore:

It's important to emphasize that most of the market has not yet reacted to the North Korea missile news. Asia traders are still arriving at work, Europeans are asleep, and the missile launch came in that twilight commuting time in the U.S. It literally happened at the quietest period during the 24-hour cycle for global markets. That suggests that there's more risk-aversion to come as more investors read about the news. To contact the reporter on this story.

And here's another soundbite from the above-mentioned Shunichi Otsuka:

The market is re-evaluating the geopolitical risk level after a North Korean missile passed over Japan. Amid few new cues for the market, a sense of caution can be seen in the yen’s strengthening.

As usual, traders in South Korea contend that this is just business as usual, but that is objectively not the case this time. Tokyo is incredulous - and you can certainly understand why. Just to reiterate: there are now missiles flying over Japan.

For those folks who are long any kind of risk, I would again emphasize that you have to think about this holistically. You've got this latest provocation set against the debt ceiling debate and the specter of a government shutdown, and then you've got PCE and the jobs number later this week.

This is an "accident" waiting to happen.

Or it's a dip-buying opportunity.

You decide.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.