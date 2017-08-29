Cancer Genetics' (CGIX) CEO Panna Sharma on Acquisition of vivoPharm Conference Call (Transcript)

Cancer Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics Announces Transformative and Accretive Acquisition of vivoPharm

August 22, 2017 07:30 AM ET

Executives

Jay Roberts - Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Finance

Panna Sharma - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ralf Brandt - President of Discovery & Early Development Services

Analysts

Raymond Myers - Benchmark

Ram Selvaraju - H.C. Wainwright

Bob Wasserman - Dawson James Securities

Jay Roberts

Thank you, Operator, and thank you all for joining this morning. On the call today is Cancer Genetics’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Panna Sharma and our new President of Discovery & Early Development Services, Dr. Ralf Brandt. I am Jay Roberts, COO and EVP of Finance.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to President and CEO, Panna Sharma. Panna?

Panna Sharma

Jay, thank you and everyone, good morning. And thank you for joining us on our update about the strategic transaction and acquisition of vivoPharm. For many of you that there are several very powerful drivers that support our overall strategy and the acquisition of vivoPharm, I want to name the four most important ones for us. And again, these comments are followed by slides that are available on our Web site at investor.cgix.com.

If you follow on slide three, you'll see that we layout four primary drivers. One, significant customer synergies; we’ll talk about these synergies today in the form of both the value-chain for oncology, but also in terms of case studies that, our new colleague, Dr. Ralf Brandt, will be walking you through; and I'll be very excited also to introduce you everyone to Dr. Ralf Brandt.

Second, as you know, the world is moving well beyond genomics now into a multi-omics approach. It is very common today for oncology therapeutic pioneering companies to ask questions about combination therapy, protein markers, peptide, antigen, and ask fundamental questions about the nature of the tumor microenvironment. These capabilities are more than just sequencing DNA and RNA, and require level of complexity and wholesale analysis that are going to be critical for the future company.

Third, meaningful market expansion, we’ll talk to you this morning a little bit about the market of discovery and preclinical service, but also the very strong foothold that vivoPharm has in the high growth market of Australia, as well as launching us into Europe where a significant percentage of clinical trials and biopharma spending exists today. And finally, very importantly, this transaction is financially accretive immediately. In fact, we expect that to generate both high-quality top line margin and income for CGI during the first year.

Let me walk you through some of the very important highlights, the fundamentals of vivoPharm. If you follow us on slide four. We believe that vivoPharm is a solid and highly scalable platform for early discovery, pharmacology and pre-clinical services. vivoPharm has supported over 200 INDs across 20 indications, mostly of which are in oncology. It generates additional accretive discovery service revenue for us in the range of $5 million to $6 million during the first year.

They’re currently supporting over 30 immuno-oncology studies and trials. These are studies that will help drive downstream revenue as many of these studies or trials enter into Phase 2, Phase 2b or later stage trials that can be done at CGI. In addition, we bring on 33-34 great colleagues, including Dr. Ralf Brandt and two state-of-the-art GLP discovery in early development lab in Hershey, Pennsylvania and in Melbourne, Australia. And finally of course, we’ve very strong history for both growth and profitability for the company.

Moving on to slide five providing some additional details on our acquisition of vivoPharm. We believe that it increases our market share of biotech and pharma client, especially earlier access to clinical trial. The biotech and pharma client base is very synergistic and expands, especially in immuno-oncology with new capabilities for in-vivo modeling and PDX models. Many of you probably saw yesterday the very interesting collaboration between AstraZeneca and Champions Oncology, all centered around PDXmodels, and looking at using PDX model to better understand failure interactions through microenvironment and to understand the disease more closely.

Again, we think these types of collaborations are exactly the type that CGI will be better positioned for us, and very importantly, be able to then do the downstream clinical trial testing as many of these discovery related studies begin to go into Phase 2b program.

The structure of our transaction was 90% CGIX stock where we use the 20 days volume weighted average price over the 20 days prior to including the closing date, and 10% cash roughly with $1.2 million and the total purchase price was $12 million. Of that 20% was held back in escrow for shareholder indemnity and other shareholder issues that might come up in the first 12 months.

In terms of capabilities, we saw very strong one both in our due diligence and discussions with all the customers that we spoke to across three continents. That industry recognized capability in early phase development and discovery with strong leadership and strong team, especially in areas where we feel it is critical for future oncology development, such as immuno-oncology model, tumor microenvironment studies, specialized pharmacology around xenotyping based biomarkers and safety, patient derived xenograft models, and both supporting Phase 1 clinical trials for safety and talk.

vivoPharm will add 34 employees and approximately 14,000 additional square feet of laboratory and office space in three locations. Hershey, Pennsylvania and Melbourne, Australia will be two our flagship locations for laboratory services, and will also bring three new employees in Munich, Germany for client services and project management.

We also expect many synergies, most importantly, the ability to capture downstream revenue, that’s revenue coming from studies that have successfully closed at vivoPharm going into CGI. We believe these clinical trial studies will drive additional testing that emerges from the efficacy model and from the Phase 1 safety testing that is successful. And again, Dr. Ralf Brandt will provide you a case study later in his presentation.

We also expect that our work from CGI to vivoPharm also will increase, and we already have several clinical trials where they’re taking Phase 2 and sometimes Phase 3 data, looking at patient response data and then going back to models and PDX to understand new indications or look at new indications, or new combinations that result from the clinical trial data. Being able to provide this bench-to-bedside model in a seamless, cost efficient and risk reducing way we believe fundamentally transforms our value proposition for the oncology therapy community. And it does so in a way that’s expected to be accretive on a financial basis and make us, what we believe, is the only fully integrated drug discovery and development provider that enables us to do drug rescue and drug repurposing for oncology and I-O therapies.

We believe this last portion, the drug rescue and drug repurposing for oncology and I-O therapies is a fundamental game changer for CGI; migrating our business model from purely a fee-for-service provider to now in fully integrated provider where we can participate in the potential upside of the breakthrough therapies, combinations and discoveries that we help bring to market will drive significant long-term shareholder value.

So with that, I want to introduce you to my new colleague and our new colleague at CGI, Dr. Ralf Brandt. And if you go to slide six, Dr. Ralf Brandt will give you some background on himself and of course introduce you to his experience. Ralf?

Ralf Brandt

Yes, thank you, Panna. Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve been working in the field of oncology services and pre-clinical services for more than 25 years. I’ve studied and got training in biochemistry and cell and tumor biology, and obtained my PhD at the Academia of Sciences in Germany, the country I was born. I completed a post-doctor occupation at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, working on growth vectors and regulation of cancer drug; joined then a second past of position, working on genetic modified tumor models at Schering AG, including genetically modified tumor models to accelerate development of drugs at Schering AG.

I later joined as a Projector Major for tumor biology projects and physician at Novartis AG in Bale, Switzerland, and worked later in a sabbatical and predictive tumor models at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. That actually was a very important point in my career to obtain and develop new models, which are predictive for the clinical outcome. I moved then as the Department Head for Tumor and Cell Biology to a start-up company, Bionomics Ltd, in Australia, Adelaide, and founded a year later, vivoPharm Pty. Ltd. in Australia with the general underlying idea to provide services for cross-checking and using predictive tumor models to develop biological and small molecular cancer drugs for biotechnology and pharma industry.

vivoPharm then under my control and the guidance has acquired RDDT, a toxicology and GLP-compliant company in Melbourne, Australia. And have started managing three sites across three continents in Europe, Australia and the United States, as mentioned before by Mr. Sharma in Pennsylvania and in Melbourne, Australia. I run the company multiple years, many years on profitable results and safety studies, toxicology studies and the cancer efficacy studies, and including discovery work for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical company.

We have always expanded the services of vivoPharm and globalized our client base all over the world and achieved a great reputation and major important part in the community of science and to our development with the integration of lots of services in our company to provide a construct and very reliant way of developing new drugs. To show the expanding services, I would like to hand back to Mr. Sharma to explain you the overlapping and synergies between vivoPharm and CGI now and in the near future. Please Panna.

Panna Sharma

Ralf, thank you very much. So just looking at slide seven, even one of the primary drivers is really to increase our value and impact in oncology. As CGI today supports over nearly 170 clinical trials and studies. And by the introduction of vivoPharm we expect that that would integrate into the value chain by getting more into preclinical studies and also fundamentally, increasing our value preposition for discovery. We also think that the downstream work from vivoPharm to CGI can be more seamless. It will allow us to shorten the time-cycle of going from potentially successful study into a clinical trial.

Today, we’ll be adding another 55 clinical trials and studies into our portfolio with over 30 in oncology. We believe this puts us in a very unique position among in oncology testing and oncology laboratories globally. We think as this market share grows, we’ll be having a meaningful portion of the very high growth market. If you look on slide number eight, the total CRO market revenue forecast across all lines of business is projected to be nearly $57 billion by 2020. Of that, Asia Pacific will account for nearly one-sixth that’s 10.2 billion. And by having a good footprint now in Australia and also our existing presence in India and China, we think we’ll be able to better position ourselves to take a significant portion of that revenue.

The services again that we bring on board beyond just target identification and targets screening, will also include small animal studies, efficacy models, both in vitro and in vivo; and then be able to downstream to the work with clinical trial testing, patient derived tumor models and tumor cell line; and also have the ability to provide literally 24/7 operational and support due to our global presence. So again, we think this is a significant shareholder value and fundamentally value to the oncology community by having this space.

Walking you through some of the locations as we've done before, I am looking on slide nine. Again, the majority of the customers and revenue for our acquisition come from outside the U.S. If you look at the number of clinical trial and preclinical studies, literally 80 plus percent of the customer base and projects come from Europe and Asia Pac, little under 20% comes from the United States. Again, it gives us a great balance of projects in new geographies that will increase our overall footprint.

With that, I am going to ask Dr. Brandt to walk us through what we believe are not only two very relevant case studies, but these case studies are actually unfolding today real time. Both of these case studies on slide 10 and 11 are real world examples of where bench to bedside strategy that’s coming to life, and represents the highly synergistic capabilities that we will provide to the marketplace.

So Dr. Brandt, do you mind going through slide 10 and 11, please.

Ralf Brandt

Thank you, Mr. Sharma. The case number one is presenting to you concept of vivoPharm, which we have established in early days as integrated service. vivoPharm has the capability to pick up new customers in a very early phase of the drug development, or even drug selection. And in that case, we had a task to do to analyze the anti-tumor efficacy of two pro-enzymes, which are influencing the proliferation of tumor cells and also downstream influencing the immune response potentially of the tumor in the body.

In the first phase of discovery, we had to complete the task to asses signal enzyme activities, the enhanced or synergistic activity of two pro-enzymes and then in the combination showing which tumors or tumor indications could be available for the drug development. To that end, we had tested more than 60 tumor cell lines against these two pro-enzymes and transferred the result into an assessment of the activity of the anti-tumor agents in preclinical studies using tumor animal models. vivoPharm provides animal models, which are beyond the models that our competitors using where the tumor is growing under the skin.

We put the tumor into the target organ where we have the right combination of blood vessels and stroma interaction. These models are also based on some genetic tumor models, which are mouse models that fully impact the immune system, which gives a big advantage in predicting an outcome of clinical studies with these new anti-tumor agents.

We also provided in that case metastatic models, where we limit the clinical outcome by removing the primary tumor and treating in animal models only the secondary tumors, which are in most of the cases, responsible for a negative outcome for the patients. We identified during that trial also biomarkers and potential patient strategies and response to be monitored in clinical studies. And that brings us to the next step that all this data with the sophisticated tumor models provide the transition into clinical Phase 1 work and also toxicology work, which is provided by vivoPharm. That, in combination with bio-analytical strains, gives the possibility to our clients and new clients for an IND preparation to end of Phase 2 clinical trials and that would be the place where we handoff the result, the customer and the data to CGI for potential new development for patient treatment.

That is then the basis for the validation and entering of the market for new methods and the establishment of key operation leaders with the certain network we provide to you in 1 Phase coming back to the term of integrated service, which gives a new gives a new value proposition to the customers, because they will have all the capabilities for recognizing and using the data in one place. But you don’t have to go from one shop to the other to provide or obtain the data they need for the further development of the drugs. And that gives us, with CGI together, we hand over also to the follow-up in monitoring of patient therapy, the management of the therapy and utilizing tools and processes from CGI, like liquid biopsy, for the further continuation of the clinical trials up to the market, marketing of the new drugs.

If I can then point you to slide number 11, which is a case study which is presenting already after couple of days, the synergies and the potential of the combination of the two companies, CGI and vivoPharm. We have to serve the customer and Europe which is a very strong in developing new drug treatment with analytics in immuno-oncology, identification of biomarkers and the identification of the influence of immune checkpoints. That customer has selected vivoPharm for its superior services and our value proposition and timeline, trust, transparency and strong collaboration.

With our in-house strong capabilities and the acquisition of the knowledge in biomarkers and genetic expression profiles, together with CGI, we have attracted that customer immediately to work with CGI during their clinical Phase 2 and 3 trials.

That’s a transition, which has demonstrating today and for the future, the strengths of the application of the pre-clinical immune oncology data and our biomarker expression pattern, which will improve the clinical side and study knowledge base for clients worldwide. It will provide a clear regulatory and patient certification and monitoring path to accelerate to towards personalized medicine. And we are looking forward to have more clients, which are already working with vivoPharm to handover to the strong capabilities in immune-oncology and bio-analytics to CGI.

In that way, I want to hand it back to Mr. Sharma who will walk you through more facts of the client base and potential work together of the companies. Mr. Sharma, please.

Panna Sharma

Thank you. On slide 12, I walk through some of the other operational and financial synergies, and we’ll go to question-and-answer. I’m sure people have some good questions to ask. On slide 12, looking at our customer bookings and client base; again, the go forward bookings for vivoPharm or for Discovery & Early Development Services going forward; again, 83% of future bookings over the next 12 months, roughly, for Discovery & Early Development Services are coming from outside Company’s headquarter outside of the U.S; more importantly, over 50% of that work is in efficiency models, primarily looking at immuno-oncology; and 11% of your client base has been both efficacy and safety; again, mostly efficacy is both -- is mostly being in IO or in combination.

And then very important looking at the existing to new client mix; about 44% of go forward early development and discovery services, are from new clients and very strong existing client return of about 56%. Again, the historical financials here are presented to you they are basically in Australian dollars and on Australian GAAP for the fiscal year ending June 30th, does not include the fiscal year 2017, which ended June 30, 2017 which also posted similar top line improvements and again similar profitability. But again, these figures are Australian GAAP and not reconciles to U.S. GAAP. And of course as I say future results may not represent the historical results. And again, the fiscal year in years June 30th for vivoPharm; although, going forward, vivoPharm will conform to our fiscal year, which is the calendar year.

The net loss that you seen in fiscal year 2015 represented a one-time payment related to an issue at vivoPharm, which is represented one-time event to only. Again, strong historical financials and there are in very attractive market in Australia with very significant subsidies and tax advantages for doing work in Australia. So we’ll be one of the key providers in the Australian market, which is growing to be able to offer end-to-end early development all the way through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials.

Again, there are a number of slides in our presentation this morning that provide background, additional rational and details of the transaction, including details on the Australian market, the Asia Pac market and also on our view as immuno-oncology spend, especially for the spend around finding and monitoring patients; again, for us, we believe the acquisition strengthens and in fact brings to life our bench to beside capability; and bolsters growth with a very global and diversified customer base.

The acquisition expand CGI’s discovery in early development services with complimentary revenue and near term accretive capabilities for us financially. vivoPharm also has very strong history of above market and profitable growth, and we add 55 new projects that 13 of which are immuno-oncology focused. We believe the transaction transforms CGI’s operations and our value preposition by increasing our ability to identify and target new drugs and then develop rescue and repurposing programs where we shared in longer term economics with our biotech and pharma partners.

With that, I'm going ask for any question from our analyst or from the audience this morning.

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. And we will hear first from Raymond Myers of Benchmark.

Raymond Myers

Let me ask first about the growth trends of vivoPharm and what visibility you have to those strong growth trends continuing into the future. And also to maybe provide a little discussion and parameters around the magnitude of synergies that you would expect to contribute to that growth in the future.

Panna Sharma

So in our diligence, we see the top line actually accelerating with vivoPharm under the own organically. Again, the Company has invested -- has not invested heavily in sales and marketing, they’ve been really good much focused on profitability, very good strong loyal customer base. And as we look out near term, visibility into their bookings and for projects, it’s very different from ours as our average lifecycle for our programs and projects of biotech and pharma is now roughly over two years, probably close to like near 2 to 2.25 years on average. Some are a few months three months, it can be three years.

So, very different as the vivoPharm which is also something we’re very excited about. Because typically their cycle times go from booking the new project and delivering on that project is around 90 to 120 days, so one of these new contracts that they have are typically booked in a much shorter time period. The studies tend to be a little more focused, because they are more discovery or projects, or discrete rather than a prospective trial. So we think that will help smooth our revenue and give us more quarter-to-quarter type visibility.

So we’ve done our homework and obviously a dozen different customers and folks that we talk to, but pretty extensive customer diligence. We’ve identified customers where we’re going to have up-selling capabilities, both backward integrating and forward integrating. And again, our internal goal is to bring the growth rate about 14% into 28% to 30%. And so we think we’ll be able to do that over the next two quarters. And as Rob pointed out, the two case studies that we’ve talked today are both live, real case that these are actually in process in terms of the synergies being created.

And we will hear next from Ram Selvaraju of H.C. Wainwright.

Ram Selvaraju

So this is kind of both for Panna and Dr. Brandt. Could you comment on ways in which you might be able to optimize the defection of driver mutations versus no-driver mutations, and how this could potentially play into the effort to position CGI more as a true partner in terms of both identifying and discovering new drugs, and potentially repurposing existing drugs? And how that plays into the strategic alignment, going forward, in terms of how you expect to share further in the economics of actual drug development? Thank you.

Panna Sharma

The vivoPharm has a longstanding knowledge and knowledge base for drug development in a very flexible way compared to the drug development normally on the big pharma. There is a shelf full of compounds, which have been not further developed in the drug development process, because certain specific tests modalities and test models have not been always available or were to distant to the Company’s development of these drugs.

You can recognize that actually by former employees of big pharma companies establishing new small biotech companies to rescue certain shelf drugs and grow new avenue. vivoPharm with its service portfolio and model work and the knowledge about drug development cycles and possibilities in going special not known avenues in drug development parts will have the possibility to pick these clients up, get new bookings starting if necessary also the discovery part, but bringing these clients very quickly and securely with specific results into the clinical studies, which again monitored and supported by CGI.

That will give these clients a possibility to work in one shop is like, you have to understand it like a department store. We have all the portfolios and service, and clinical outcome proficiency and data collection to bring drugs forward in one house as in-house services which is a new quality and the new value proposition in the market. I would even go so far that we are a unique set-up which you don’t find elsewhere in the drug development-supported market or CRO scenery.

Ralf Brandt

Then I had a couple of things to that question from, Ram, the question about driver mutation. I think drive mutations will tend to be very, very tumor specific. And looking at which driver mutation versus passenger mutations, especially over the history of a tumor as the tumor evolves, can become quite tricky. I think a lot of driving mutations which drive a loss of function, have already been identified. And so you have your suspect top 12, 15 type driver mutations.

And then I think, more importantly, you need to look at those in the context of a actual system. If you’re looking at cellular interactions, looking at models that look at that drift of the potential driver mutation overtime, an important -- in terms of doing that kind of work really requires that you have multiple generations of the cells in an environment where you can study potential drift or change of the driver.

And again just identifying a driver really requires you to look at the specific tumor system. Obviously, one is for melanoma, it can be very different from the one in stomach cancer versus breast. And so, I think this gives us a powerful new weapon to look at driver mutation in the context of clinical evolution and the context of tumor evolution, looking at using PDX or xenograft driven models. So that’s I think again it's a powerful new tool and we’ll be able to offer both from PDX all the way through the actual bio-informatics analysis coming off the sequencing machines, so very good question.

[Operator Instructions] We’ll hear next from Bob Wasserman of Dawson James Securities.

Bob Wasserman

Thanks guys for taking question and congratulations on the transaction. Just a couple quick questions, an accounting question. Is this acquisition has closed, so as of 8/15. So from an account standpoint, will that affect the third quarter?

Panna Sharma

I’ll let Jay walk through some of the accounting issues. So Jay, if you can just walk through the closing date, the impact from share. Also, it might be useful to give everyone just a housekeeping measure.

Jay Roberts

So we closed last week, and so it will be a partial amount of revenue and obviously all the related operating expenses will be coming over as of the closing date into Q3 and beyond. We are working through wrapping up audit reports in Australia from that operation. And so that’s underway. We’ll be filing an 8-K with pro forma information within the 75-day requirements. You can look to that coming up. And I think the last piece of that was there was the issuance of common stock as part of the transaction and roughly just over 3 million shares.

Bob Wasserman

I believe that, I think -- $3,068,000 and something of which again 20%, 600 and something will be escrowed for a 12-month period.

[Operator Instructions] And we do have a follow-up question from Ram Selvaraju with H.C. Wainwright.

Ram Selvaraju

Thanks so much for taking the follow up. It's pretty simple. I just wanted to know whether vivoPharm, at this juncture, has any relationships that could be considered analogous to the relationship that was previously discussed by CGI in various public press releases, specific to H3 Biomedicine, the division of Eisai. And if so, maybe you could provide some additional color on relationships that are like that that are specific to what I see as a long-term strategic direction here with respect to this further involvement in the drug development process? Thank you.

Panna Sharma

We've announced over the course of last year, a partnership or collaboration to H3 Bio, a division of Eisai. H3 Bio is the innovation engine for oncology for Eisai. And they have some very unique first-in-market, first-in program compounds, including an antigen splicing compound for myeloid cancers, and we’re doing a whole host of other development services for H3 Bio across numerous tumor indications, both genomically and then as well as other biomarker driven.

And so I think, Ram’s final question is whatever relationship that vivoPharm have that are like that? And then Ram we’ve talked to several partners where vivoPharm has been doing a whole host of collaborative services. But I'll let Ralf to answer that specifically in terms of the types of relationships with biotech and midsized pharma that they have that are providing a whole host of services.

Ralf Brandt

So vivoPharm has a very strong loyal customer base, which is distributed between [premium and growth rate] companies, which are small biotech companies with more laboratories where we want for them the whole development project; and we have the biotech companies, which are midsize to larger, which have very strong type development projects into pharma companies. That gives us position in the markets where we have long-term relationships with returning customers, which gives us the large, also influence in these processes and possibilities beyond the services we provide now as a synergy with CGI.

We don’t have any specific projects running or partnership in drug development, but we are very strong in the process to guide our clients in the process to success, which is part of our strategy to grow as long as possible with our customers from discovery into the clinical side.

Panna Sharma

So I think the answer, Ram, will be that we’ve got to have more announcements similar to that where we’re the main partner or main collaborator of choice, having adding new capabilities and this is positioned for that.

Jay Roberts

Thank you. I want to thank everyone for joining us this morning and getting an overview. Again, a set of slides that support the strategic rational of the transaction and provide additional detail on both the markets, case studies and on vivoPharma are available on our Web site, and will be available as a PDF. Again, we think the acquisition strengthens our bench to bedside capabilities and fundamentally transforms our operation and our value proposition by allowing us to participate in what we’d call the end-to-end drug discovery and development process in oncology. So there, we think we’re uniquely positioned with capabilities that move us well beyond genomic and make us an ideal partner in the development and delivery of precision oncology. So thank you everyone. And I look forward to more questions in our interactions with the community.

And so there are no other questions in the queue at this time. I’ll turn it back to you for any final remarks or concluding statements, Mr. Sharma.

Panna Sharma

Yes. Thank you everyone for joining us this morning. I look forward to any further interactions and questions.

That does conclude our conference. We would like to thank you for your participation. And you may now disconnect. Thank you.

