Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) CEO Paul Isabella on Acquisition of Allied Building Products Conference Call (Transcript)

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's conference call to discuss Beacon Roofing Supply's Acquisition of Allied Building Products, which was announced earlier this morning.

Paul Isabella

Thank you very much, and good morning and thanks for joining our call today on such short notice. It looks like we've a full house. We're very excited to share the news that Beacon has entered into an agreement to acquire Allied Building Products from its parent company, CRH in a cash transaction valued at $2.63 billion. The expected close date is on or about January 2nd of 2018. This is truly a transformative acquisition for both companies.

Allied is one of the largest and most successful national distributors of residential and commercial exterior and interior building products headquartered in New Jersey. Approximately two years ago, I announced the RSG transaction on a call like this. I also call that the transformative acquisition that would add tremendous value to Beacon and RSG's size, geographic footprint, product mix, profitability and outstanding team of people.

Also Joe and I talked about delivering synergies of $50 million. So you might ask, how does that report card look? Well, we over delivered on our sales plan, profit plan and synergy execution plan. The combination with Allied has all of those targeted deliverables and our execution will be no different. I can assure you of that.

You could see a few of them on Page 4 of our investor presentation. The synergy plan is a great example. As I said for RSG, we committed $50 million of run rate synergies. We delivered well over that amount. We are going to be using the same integration team to same of process and approach, the same outside consultant in the same rigor. And the Allied team will be actively involved in making this a very effective integration.

Bob Feury has done an excellent job of guiding that company. They have been very effective growing a profitable business over the years. I know together we are going to take Beacon to new and greater heights by focusing on profitable growth.

So to summarize this point, we have done this before. We have a proven track record, integrating acquisitions adding value for shareholders, customers and employees. Every member of our combined teams will be focused on making this a successful combination in every respect.

And now more on the deal details, this transaction combines a second and third largest specialty building products distributor in North America and creates a powerful franchise within our industry. Our purchase price of $2.63 billion translates into 8.7 times multiple based on June 2017 trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDA including synergies.

This is comparable to other acquisitions we have done over the years including RSG's approximate eight times multiple. In terms of product lines and exterior products, roofing product sales of the combined company will increase to approximately $5 billion. Of the total company combined sales, the $7 billion over 70% will have a reroof and/or repair and remodel component.

These are two very important points in worth repeating. One, we have strengthen our core looking business, adding both residential and commercial volume. And two, we still have a very large portion of our business that serves both the reroofing and repair remodel markets. When addition of Allied's interior products business, Beacon will enter new market with a strong initial presence and a very experienced management team in place to drive future growth in this attractive segment.

As many of you know Beacon has completed more than 40 acquisitions since our initial public offering. These deals have covered all size ranges involve many have been focused on roofing. They have also involved a diverse range of building products categories.

Back on Slide 4 the investor deck are summary points for the deal. The transaction creates a company with nearly $7 billion in combined revenue, nearly 600 branches in all 50 states, and approximately 8,500 employees. And the deal is expected to generate substantial cost savings and synergies and will ultimately present attractive revenue opportunities.

On a full run rate basis, we anticipate synergies will reach of $110 million annual run rate during year two. We also expect to transaction to be immediately accretive to our adjusted EPS and accretive to our GAAP EPS in year two after the close. Additionally, we believe end markets remain favorable with the solid backdrop for both the residential and non-residential markets, this will allow us to continue to capitalize and housing and construction market recovery.

Turning to Slide 5, you can see the details surrounding the transaction and our strategic and financial rationale. Joe will address more specifics later in the presentation particularly surrounding our debt and equity financing efforts, planned synergies and earnings accretion. One thing I’d like to point out is CD&R's investment in the transaction, as you know, Beacon purchased RSG from them in 2015 and they were investors in that deal. It’s a strong indication of the confidence they have in the Beacon team and the transaction that they are investing once again with us.

Moving to Slide 6 and 7, each slides provide additional background on Allied. As you can see, the Company has a solid history of organic growth and produce attractive EBITDA margins. Trailing 12 month revenues were $2.6 billion. Allied business is approximately 60% exterior products and 40% interior products. The exterior category strongly resembles Beacon’s current mix in sales and residential and commercial roofing as well as complementary products.

We view Allied’s exterior products geographic exposure is highly attractive adding to a solid brace to the Northeast, West and Midwest. And we are buying one of the market leaders in wallboard and ceiling systems with branch presence across 18 states. The Company is particularly strong in the important Florida and California markets and has a substantial operation in Hawaii.

Slide 8 provides an overview of the key investment highlights of this transaction. We’ll review each of these in more detail with the subsequent slides, but I want to highlight a few of these. This is truly a combination between two companies with long histories in the roofing industry with geographic footprints that complement one another. But in the exterior’s business, we see a great number of opportunities created by the combined size and scale of our businesses.

In addition, with Allied’s exterior complementary products and interior products, we see excellent expansion platforms for Beacon that continue to grow organically and by acquisition. Both companies show many counting systems and approach to doing business. CRM for both companies is on the same platform. This will aid our organic growth initiative.

They have a robust e-commerce system that aligned itself very well with Beacon’s and the combined system will be enhanced. And Allied has a strong private label program that will add to Beacon’s. They’ve done a wonderful job building out these pieces of their business. And finally, we believe free cash flow will be substantial and will offer attractive debt reduction in the coming years.

Turning to Slide 9, most of you know Beacon’s history, but we want to help the investment community understand the decades-long legacy Allied has in the marketplace. Much like Beacon-Allied originated as a family run business and later prospered as part of large of the corporation.

The Company has been among the five largest roofing distributors in North America for more than 20 years. Culturally, operationally and legacy wise, this is a very good fit for Beacon. Also on the right side of the page, you can see the combined company will have close to $700 million in adjusted EBITDA.

As shown on Slide10, Beacon continues to be the leading consolidator in the still fragmented roofing distribution market. The combined company will be a stronger number two position within the industry and will have comparable size and geographic scale for our largest competitor. And there're still a number of smaller quality companies that are potential acquisition targets for us in the years to come.

On Slide 11 which complements an earlier slide, I wanted to provide a better sense of the combined geographic exposure of Beacon and Allied. We've already noted that the combined company will now have a physical branch presence in all 50 states. Allied provides several notable additions that I want to call out. First and foremost, they've a very strong presence in the large New York, New Jersey market where they've more than 30 exterior locations compared to Beacon's four.

Second, Allied substantially boost our upper Midwest footprint within the seven states area bounded by Illinois, Michigan and the Dakotas. Third, Allied brings meaningful exterior and interior product exposure to the key California, Florida and Texas markets. These areas represent the largest housing markets while Florida and Texas have historical been active strong geographies which support reroofing activity.

Slide 12 provides an overview of Allied's business mix, geographic exposure on a standalone basis and provides an illustration of the combined company. As you see, the Allied will help improve our diversification across the United States and within our product universe. Again, it's noteworthy to point out the high roofing portion of the combined sales.

Turning to Slide 13, we provide a summary of Allied's interior business. We see interior products as a platform opportunity similar albeit on a much larger initial scale to our recent purchase of Lowry's in waterproofing. The interior in these share many similarities to the roofing industry that is currently undergoing earlier stages of consolidation.

The supply chain of suppliers, distributors, contractors and then customers are comparable structured. And need for local points of distribution and delivery expertise raises competitive barriers battery. Also we see market fundamentals are stabled both for interiors with the strong home construction backdrop and a solid commercial market.

And now, I'm going to turn the call over to Joe who is going to walk you through more details on the financial aspects of this deal. Joe?

Joe Nowicki

Thanks, Paul. I'll spend some time reviewing the financial aspects of today's announcement. I'll go into more details on the synergies, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, amortization, financing structure and transaction multiples. I've added a lot more information based on all of your feedback after the RSG acquisition. As you'll see from a financial perspective, this is a very compelling transaction.

As shown on Slide 14, we're projecting approximately a 110 million in full run rate synergies. We used the same methodology and approach to determine the synergies for this transaction as we did with the RSG transaction. Similar RSG there're three primary areas of synergy capture, procurement, branch consolidation and general administrative expenses. Investor should consider approximately a third to be cost to good sold related and approximately two thirds will be tied to operating cost savings.

As part of the acquisition Beacon will also look to reposition its own branch network in certain high geographies to lower cost, more efficient hub and spoke concept already employed in main markets by Allied. This realignment represents a positive contribution to our synergy targets and is also a part of our operating cost savings objectives. Given the RSG is a large comparison for our investors we thought it'd be appropriate to give a couple of key synergy metrics between the two transactions.

As a percentage of total alpine sales, the synergies represent approximately 4.2% versus 5.5% for the RSG transaction. To give you a little more detail, we expect procurement savings as a percentage of total cost to good sold within the relevant exterior product categories to be slightly lower with Allied than with RSG 0.8% of cogs versus 1.1% in the RSG transaction. Our procurement synergies conservatively do not include any benefit from the interior side of the business. Our brands consolidation savings as a percentage of the exterior brand sales is also similar to the RSG transaction, 1.8% versus 1.4%.

The overhead synergies as a percentage of total sales are also slightly lower in this transaction than RSG 1.1% versus 1.4% of sales. While for procurement and brands consolidation, we thought it was a better comparison to look at only the exterior product sales for overhead it applies both the interior and exterior segments, so we felt comparing it to total sales was a better reference point.

We anticipate recognizing nonrecurring cost related to the realization of cost synergies of between 45 million and 55 million, the largest part of these nonrecurring costs are likely occurred during the first year. As many of you know Beacon has a very successful track record of integrating acquisitions.

We have effectively acquired and integrated more than 40 businesses since IPO. We have already begun planning for a smooth integration with Allied once the deal closes. We will again work with outside advisors to ensure we have the right plan to bring our two companies together and we are highly confident in the ability of the team to achieve our goals.

Now, I would like to provide insight into the combined entities adjusted EBITDA and the anticipated contribution to our earnings per share. As you recall, we are expecting Beacon to produce fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA of between 360 million and 370 million. Adjusted for the run rate of the acquisitions Beacon made in 2017, this increases by approximately 5 million. So you will have a run rate adjusted EBITDA for Beacon of 365 million to 375 million.

On Slide 6, we outlined Allied's 193 million in trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA levels. This amount represents their statutory EBITDA as reported by their parent adjusted for the corporate charges from the parent company and for any nonrecurring cost they had in that 12 month period. When combined with our plan the 110 million in full run rate synergies, we see pro forma adjusted EBITDA tracking in approximately 675 million, which is about 9.7% of pro forma sales right in the middle of the state of Long-term goals.

In terms of the EPS calculations, there are several items to investors and analysts should be aware off. First, we anticipate the Allied transaction will be accretive to GAAP EPS in our second year of ownership. Second, on an adjusted EPS basis which excludes our one-time acquisition related expenses and the incremental amortization from the Allied purchase. We anticipate the transaction will be immediately accretive during our first full year of ownership.

And last, we expect earnings accretion for both GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS to accelerate in 2020 and beyond as the full run-rate synergies are achieved and the amortization expenses decline. The above numbers and the timing of Allied EPS contributions largely correspond to three major items, the presence of one-time integration related charges which are primarily during our first year of ownership.

Synergy benefits which will largely reach a full run rate near to, and the impact of the intangible amortization on the results. While, I think first two have largely been explained, I want to address the anticipated amount of intangible amortization. We’re still in the process of establishing exact amortization schedule, so please understand these to be estimates until the full review is finalized. Further, we’re also winning multiple approaches to adjusted EPS disclosures going forward. However, for the time being, we believe it’s most appropriate to speak in the same terms associated with the RSG acquisition two years ago.

We expect the incremental amortization from Allied would be approximately 70 million to 80 million in the first 12 months, peaking at approximately $105 million to $115 million in the second full year of ownership. Given our accelerated amortization accounting method, this amount will be expected to fall by $10 million to $20 million annually thereafter similar to what is there RSG related amortization’s schedule.

The further perspective on amortization, the combine company Beacon and Allied, is likely to have total amortization of approximately $155 million to $165 million in the first 12 months, peaking at approximately $109 million to $200 million in the second full year. As we’ve talked about previously, we believe this substantial non-cash expense makes it difficult to analyzed core profitability trends within our business. We continue to believe that adjusted EBITDA will remain a focal point for us going forward with the investment community.

To summarize, on a GAAP earnings per share basis, we believe the transaction will revised a $0.10 accretive in our second full year of ownership and become materially more accretive in later years. The second full year will have higher amortization cost, but this will be more than offset by lower one-time acquisition expenses and the increase cost synergies. On an adjusted EPS basis, which excludes the acquisition related cost and the incremental Allied amortization.

The transaction will be immediately accretive in year one. We estimate an approximately $0.50 to $0.60 benefit to adjusted EPS during the first year of ownership. As whole synergies will largely be reached in the second year, we anticipate approximately a $1 plus in accretion in the second full year and during the subsequent years. If we took out all of the amortization look at our results from a pure cash EPS perspective, the impact would be even more compelling.

From a transaction multiple perspective in total on a trailing 12 month basis and following customary closing adjustments, we're paying 13.6 times adjusted EBITDA, a solid multiple for such a strong company; in addition based on the full run rate contribution from a 110 million of planned synergies our purchase price equates to approximately 8.7 times pro forma adjusted EBITDA. As Paul mentioned, this is very much in line with our traditional purchase price multiples.

Now turning to Slide 15, I won't spend much time in the slide but I think this page help provide analyst investors some perspective on the significant growth over the years from acquisitions as part of Beacon's growth strategy. Now I want to spend a little bit more time on the capital structure that we're using to finance this transaction as outlined on Slide 16. We're again able to use the strength of our balance sheet to fund this transaction. We're employing a balance of equity and debt to finance the $2.6 billion purchase price.

There is five primary components to our funding on the transaction. First, an expansion of our existing ABL facility to 1.3 billion which will allow us to fund approximately 360 million of the transaction cost; second, a new term loan B facility and the refinancing of our existing term loans; third, the assurance of 1.3 billion in new senior unsecured notes; fourth, an agreement from CD&R to purchase new convertible preferred equity of between 400 million and 500 million; and fifth the potential issuance of the secondary common shares foreclose.

Importantly, these newer expanded debt instruments are at similar or slightly more favorable borrowing costs relative to our existing positions. We see the debt is offering a balanced combination of fixed versus variable rates as well as the flexibility to pay down certain instruments from free cash flow without penalty and we've maintained substantial availability on our updated ABL. We're very excited to reengage with CD&R, it's had a valuable role in Beacon's purchase of RSG and we're pleased that they've again showed faith in our management team overall strategy during our integration capabilities.

Lastly, you'll see in the chart that pro forma leverage is approximately five times as mentioned previously we're looking at the possibility of a secondary equity offering to foreclose just while we reduce our preferred equity and to lower our debt requirements; this would help to lower our leverage to closing to under five times, get it only slightly above when we announced the RSG transaction. We believe attractive free cash flow generation will offer quick reduction and return leverage back to approximately three times in two or three years.

Lastly, I want to briefly highlight Slide 17 and 18, as shown on the chart we continue to believe the residential and commercial new construction and repair remodel markets remain highly attractive. Core re-roofing activity being driven by deferred work is anticipated to continue to benefit the residential roofing business. And Allied's interior business in particular will benefit from the healthy single family home construction environment; commercial activity is expected to provide positive growth over the coming years.

Now I'd like to turn it back to Paul to conclude our prepared remarks.

Paul Isabella

Thanks Joe. The Slide 19 provides a recap of what you have heard this morning. And as you can tell we are extremely excited about today's compelling combination with Allied. This combination significantly enhances our market presence and creates a much stronger overall business. Transaction also provides us with a strong initial position within the attractive interiors categories. Our integration expertise has been validated by the previous acquisitions we have done and we anticipate a smooth process again with Allied, with the cash generated by the combined entity we expect to return our leverage ratio to pre-acquisition levels in two to three years.

This is another transformative staff in Beacons history. The Company went public in 2004 with approximately $650 million in sales, in 75 branches. We have certainly come a long way and we are very proud of it. I want to thank all the employees of Beacon and Allied for their dedicated customer focus work over the years, that focused effort is in large part while we are able to create this wonderful combination. All of us at Beacon look forward to joining with the talented Allied team to form even better company. Today marks the beginning of that journey.

Now with that we can open up the call for questions.

David Manthey

First, could you give us more detail that you mentioned the information systems and the hub-and-spoke logistic transition? And I am just hoping maybe you can give us a little more detail on both of those items as it relates to timing and magnitude of those efforts?

Paul Isabella

Yes, Dave. We are going to try not to get into too much detail. We certainly have good planning. I mean their IT systems are solid, but as we have done in the past, we will transition all of their branches over to our Mincron system. They are very similar system. From a hub-and-spoke perspective, they have done some very-very good things over the last few years in their markets where they have multiple branches of really aligned for improved fleet, inventory management things like that. We have been on a similar path. We think they are ahead of us, so we are going to use that, capitalize on that, and launch that fairly quickly, especially in the markets that won't be impacted by any other integration activity.

I think from the perspective of 110 million synergies you could safely say that is in this 5% to 10% range of the total 110 million and we believe we will get from that that falls out into the different cost buckets. But we -- and actually the projections we have in general related for the synergies are at the lower end of our estimates. We want to make we are conservative and that’s why I'm so confident that we are going to execute these just like we did with RSG and the hub and spoke any other business we will call it optimization which we should be very focused on anyway as at the lower end of that estimate.

Garik Simha

Hi, thanks. Just wondering, if you could touch upon the both product mix and the geographic mix of Allied. A little bit more exposed to the Northeast, you mentioned a little bit about that in your prepared remarks. But how important was it for you to expand the geographic reach of Beacon? And then also, accelerating your footprint within interior products, how important was it to diversify away from roofing at this point of cycle?

Paul Isabella

Yes, good question. There is no doubt. When you look at the math that we've showed you on, I think it was page 11. The Northeast, they have done a phenomenal job really over the years of really having a wonderful business in Jersey, Long Ireland, the balance of New York. We have quite frankly, not been able to penetrate that market for a variety of reasons. They have great presence in Florida, great presence in California, Pacific Northwest, even Colorado to some extent.

And then the upper Midwest and I talked about the states involved, right, they're just -- they've done good job in the matching of that footprint in that open territory against us is really, really good because it gives us instant exposure to those areas. We either have to do through other acquisitions or do a whole bunch of greenfields. So, we're super excited about what they've done to build out these areas.

And then on the interior side, if you go back to what I said about the amount of roofing we're still going to have because we're think it's core for us. And you know, we like roofing, we've talked the non-discretionary nature, reroofing. And then the other product lines still have a large element of R&R. We're very excited about that interiors' business. It represent still I mean a relatively small piece of the total combined company of $7 billion, but we'll be very interested in opening greenfields and looking at other acquisitions related to that space.

Jim Barrett

Good morning, everyone. Paul, could you talk about whether, first, what the strike price might be for convertible equity. And secondly, any anti-trust risk or concern?

Paul Isabella

Yes, I can't comment on the strike of the preferred. There are some details about the preferred investment that we're posted this morning. See some of the details in there. And in terms of anti-trust, we're going to do just what we did with RC. We're going to file relatively quickly. We do not see any issues. I mean there is no guarantees of course. But we just don't foresee any issues with that.

Phil Ng

As a combined basis with Allied, how are you thinking about your growth profile to the cycle? And then I know you've highlighted that it's very R&R focused, it's more discretionary. But is Allied's business will more cyclical where things are on the downturn? Just wanted to get a sense for that margin profile and growth profile and the cyclicality of that business? Thanks.

Paul Isabella

Thank you. There is no doubt. They don't have the exposure that we have in the West with hail damage and things like that. So, I'd say those cycles are more normalized, they are however as we talked about in the North, the Northeast, upper Midwest which will experience of course winter weather. So I think it's will be a good balancing for us and the fact that there's upside for us always when we've hail damage, but we also always talk about the other side of the hail damage, if it doesn't repeat. So this will be a nice balancing effect and then again as I said with their exposure branch count both interior and exterior and climates like California, Florida and then of course Hawaii that's going to help us. So I think it's actually a complementary element for us.

Joe Nowicki

So, the other part I would add onto your question around the whole cyclicality or the repair and remodel piece as Paul was talking about. When we delved further into their business, as you know the bulk of their business of the 2.6 billion in total, a 1.6 billion is the exteriors, and it's very similar to our business where it's -- there's just roughly 75% repair and remodel and 25% new construction.

But if you got to the interiors part of the business which Paul said is roughly around the 1 billion in total, so 1 billion of our total 7 billion sales. But of that 1 billion even that is roughly 60% repair and remodel and 40% new in their as well too. So, certainly they have more exposure in new construction then we today. In total, when you combine the two companies, we'll still end up being roughly around 75% repair and remodel versus new construction.

Paul Isabella

And I think it's worth noting, and I think we had one of the pie charts that they have took -- compared to the total combined company, the percent of interior products is 15% so similar to what we call complementary now and as the combined company and then as Joe said of that 15% half of that is R&R. So from an exposure standpoint, we just don't see it as an issue, and if anything now especially where new construction markets are positioned as we said in the scripted remarks, we see it as upside as those recover.

Kathryn Thompson

I'm a little late dialing in but I wanted to at least follow-up if you haven't discussed this. In terms of now that you're in interiors and granted that it'll be roughly 15% of the total revenue for the Company, but you'll still be the fourth largest interior building products distributor in the U.S. with the closure of this deal. Could you detail what your mid-to long-term plans are with this business? Is it something that you want to keep? Or is it something you want to grow? And just overall strategically how you think about that interiors business?

Paul Isabella

Kathryn, good question. We see this as -- as I said in my prepared remarks as a growth vehicle. Greenfield opportunities, acquisition opportunities, it's a very-very solid business, well run, good EBITDA margins, good gross margins, no different than any of our other we call it platform businesses but much-much larger, so even more compelling for us to think about growing. We have this waterproofing business, anchored by Lowry's, close to $100 million. I mean we would never think of doing anything with them other than growing them.

We have an insulation business similar to that size that we're growing, actively growing, looking for acquisition greenfields, actually for both of those segments. So, this is no different than that. Great footprint doesn’t bother me that they are number four in the market it's just an opportunity for us to look at open space, go after greenfields, go after acquisitions. And you know we are pretty good at that, right, and grow that business. As I said it's really, really a solid management run on that.

Trey Grooms

Just on the combined company kind of the longer term margin profile of the combined company, thinking about that and how -- does that play into your long term margin goals or EBITDA margin goals that you guys have outlined?

Joe Nowicki

Trey, this is Joe. That’s a great question and it fits in very well with our overall goals as well too. We published out there driving towards the 8% to 11% EBITDA rate. We have been in that 0.5% range last year and this year. And what you will see to this transaction as I mentioned, it gets just more towards the middle of that range roughly around 9.6% 9.7% is our EBITDA rate. From a structure, they are very similar to us in terms of the structure around margins. Their cost structure a little bit higher but that’s where a lot of our synergies will come into play.

As we mentioned, two thirds of our synergies really will help on our combined cost structure. So we see the benefits from this similar gross margin profile to ours today. I think you will see the help in the leverage to our overall cost structure which will really help to drive the benefits that we are looking for an EBITDA rate getting us more towards the middle and that’s by the way is just based on the TTM 6/30 number gets us to the middle of our EBITDA margin at 9.7%.

Paul Isabella

And I'll just second what Joe said, I think it’s a fantastic opportunity for us to dig in even deeper on the synergy front, and we highlighted a bit looking at some of the great things they are doing operationally that we can do in some of these bigger metro markets where we have four more branches to really improve operations, and we are very, very excited about that potential.

Paul Isabella

Thanks a lot. As you can see, this is a very, very compelling transaction. We are extremely excited about this, combining with Allied has been long thought for us, and we are finally able to do it. It’s a wonderful, wonderful accompany with a great team of folks. I'm looking forward to getting to meet everybody and then closing on or about January 2nd and moving forward with our combined companies to really do some great things in the market. I want to thank everybody for attending this call and as always for their interest in Beacon. Thanks very much and have a great day. This concludes the call.

