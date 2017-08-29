Why Should You Care About JD's New Luxury Initiative?

JD.com's brand image for authentic goods, its superior logistics service, and its partnership with Tencent are going to help the company better position itself to win this battle.

In Q2 2017, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) has expanded its product offering through cooperation with multiple international luxury brands, including Swiss luxury watch brand Zenith, Austrian brand Swarovski, French luxury haircare brand Rene Furterer, and Italian luxury apparel brand Armani. This strategic expansion to the luxury market has several profound impacts on the company's core e-commerce business: (1) attracting female consumers, (2) increasing GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) per order, and (3) improving gross margin by changing product mix.

Here are a few strategic developments that it has accomplished in the last three months:

On June 21, 2017, JD invested $397 million into Farfetch, a marketplace for luxury brands, as part of the new strategic relationship. JD became one of its largest shareholders.

On July 31, 2017, Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) partnered with Farfetch to launch its online sales channel in China. YSL will be able to offer 90-minute delivery to its customers in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong through partnering with JD Logistics.

On August 21, 2017, Swiss luxury watch brand Chopard also announced to open online stores on JD’s platform.

By the end of this year, JD is going to launch a new separate luxury platform.

During the “6.18” shopping festival at JD.com this year, the number of new female customers nearly doubled as the company started to offer thousands of luxury and fashion products. In the past, male shoppers drive most of the purchasing at JD.com because of its wide variety of electronic products and fast delivery services; in contrast, women are more attracted to Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by its large SKUs. By adding luxury and fashion goods to its product lines, JD would become an increasingly desirable online shopping site for female customers, which would also change its product mix from electronics with low gross margin to general merchandise with much higher margin. In addition, this new luxury initiative also contributed a significant fraction to the increase in the company’s GMV per order in Q2 2017.

Figure 1: JD’s GMV per order (RMB)

(Source: Company Filings)

The TAM (Total Addressable Market) of China's E-luxury market is massive, and the market is growing rapidly. In 2006, Chinese consumers purchased more luxury goods than those in any other countries, accounting for more than one-third of global sales. But only 7% of the sales took place in mainland China; instead, most Chinese consumers purchased personal luxury goods in the U.S. and Europe.

Figure 2: Global Personal Luxury Market, Sales by Nationality and by Region, 2016

(Source: Bain & Company / FT)

To better target Chinese consumers, global luxury brands are shifting their distribution channels. There are three main channels for consumers in mainland China to get access to the global luxury markets: (1) tourist purchases in the U.S., Europe or Hong Kong, (2) grey market Daigou, or proxy purchase, a channel of commerce where an overseas shopper brings goods to mainland China, and (3) direct purchase in mainland China either in-store or online. According to FT, the first two channels together account for as much as 80% of total purchases for Chinese shoppers. The main reason driving them to choose these two channels is the huge price premium, illustrated in the chart below. Because of taxes, duties, and possibly exchange rates, a luxury good in mainland China may cost 30-100 percent or more than the identical item in the U.S. or Europe.

Figure 3: Luxury Goods: Price Premium on Chinese Site vs. U.S. Site

(Source: L2 Inc.com)

I expect that the third channel is going to dominate the other two in mainland China for the following reasons. First, several terrorist attacks that happened recently in the European countries may have deep negative impacts on tourism. For example, in 2016, visitor levels to France dropped by 4%, which contributed to the first-time declining number of visitors to Western Europe in many years. Security has become the biggest concern, especially for Chinese tourists, according to a recent survey by Ctrip. Second, the cultural division and political tensions between Hong Kong and mainland China have made Hong Kong a much less attractive shopping destination. Visitor numbers from mainland China dropped 6.7 percent in 2016, causing retail sales in Hong Kong to plummet to a 17-year-low. Third, those people who conduct Daigou found with large amounts can face smuggling charges. Beijing has raised import taxes on postal items and goods brought in by air passengers worth more than RMB5,000 ($751). Besides tightened customs controls, many luxury brands started to take initiatives so as to close the price gap and to tackle the grey market of Daigou. For example, Chanel and Cartier have raised prices in Europe but cut them in China in 2016, and LVMH has placed retail restrictions on the amount of products that people can buy. Without price arbitrage of illicit Daigou service and with the convergence of global prices, mainland China residents would become more willing to purchase luxury items directly in China, which definitely favors JD, as its new luxury initiative is aligned with the shifting trend in distribution channel in the personal luxury goods market.

Figure 4: Top Chinese Tourists' Concerns

(Source: Ctrip / Politico)

JD is in the perfect position to gain market share in the personal luxury goods sector. The biggest concern when Chinese consumers make a luxury purchase is product authenticity. In April 2017, JD.com became a certified member of the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA), the trusted public policy and political voice of the apparel and footwear industry, a first for a Chinese e-commerce company. Chinese consumers expect a luxury shopping experience defined by fast delivery and superior customer service. JD’s in-house logistics service, authentic brand image, and its partnership with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) that allows its partners to get access to Tencent's 938 million WeChat users make the company a partner of choice for global luxury brands.

On the contrary, Alibaba is still having trouble cleaning up counterfeit products on its platform. A group of luxury brands, including Gucci and YSL, filed a lawsuit against Alibaba for reportedly listing counterfeit products two years ago. These lawsuits and concerns associated with fake products being sold on the platforms of Alibaba have tarnished its image, leaving an enormously negative impact on the company’s reputation especially when it was trying to win the luxury market over JD.

The Chinese luxury market began to show signs of recovery from the second half of 2016, after growth stalled in 2013 due to President Xi’s anti-corruption campaign. One of the important rebounding signals of the luxury market is the recovery of Kweichow Moutai, a high-end domestic liquor brand whose products usually cost more than 1300 RMB per bottle. The company’s top line revenue was seriously impacted by President Xi’s anti-corruption campaign; however, Kweichow Moutai has grown briskly since the second half of 2016, which could be a harbinger of Chinese luxury market recovery.

Figure 5: Kweichow Moutai Historical Revenue Growth

(Source: Company Filings)

Bain & Company forecasted luxury sales would grow 6-8 percent in mainland China in 2017. If the growth of Chinese luxury consumption were able to recover to the level of the pre-anti-corruption campaign, the personal luxury goods sector would have the potential of becoming a large segment of JD’s GMV mix. Bain & Company projected that the personal luxury goods market would grow at 3-4%, or to €280 billion in 2020. I forecasted that JD’s net GMV would grow at a 26% CAGR until 2020. Based on my projection, the company would be able to add 1.5-3.4% high-margin luxury goods GMV, which could further diversify its product mix.

Figure 6: Personal Luxury Goods in mainland China 2007-2016E (€Billion)

(Source: Bain & Company)

Scenario 1

Scenario 2

The large appetite of Chinese consumers towards luxury goods is unlikely to shrink, and thus, a recovery of Chinese luxury market is expected in the near future. JD’s new luxury initiative has already helped and would continue to help the firm increase GMV per order, attract more women customers, and boost gross margin. The company plans to launch its own luxury platform by the end of this year. It won't take too long until the market realizes the importance of JD's new luxury initiative. JD's brand image for authentic goods, superior logistics service, and its partnership with Tencent would help lead the company to win the luxury market battle over Alibaba even before the battle is ever fought.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD, BABA, TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.