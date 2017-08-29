Tetra Technologies - A Deep Water Turnaround Story

The stock price has been crushed recently due to delays in a key project that is now restarting, and should recover as revenues roll in.

The oilfield service industry is a feast or famine business. In good times, profits roll in and stock prices soar. The reverse holds true as well -- in spades! When the oil price declines and operators pare their budgets, service companies take the brunt immediately and stock prices decline in anticipation of reduced revenues and profits. Admittedly, it's not unlike other industries. The difference here in the oilfield stocks is the rapidity with which these declines occur.

Tetra Technologies (TTI) is a small oil services provider based in Houston that has primary operations in the U.S. It has supplied basic chemicals to the oilfield completions industry for several decades, and is recognized as a technology leader in its segment of the industry. Tetra is comprised of several main business units: the Fluids Division, Offshore Services, Production Testing, and Contract Gas Compression.

Its stock has been crushed in the last six months, falling from $4.63 (it has traded in the sub-$10 area since late 2014 when the depth of the current oil depression became evident) to less than $2 as of Aug. 25, 2017. I think this presents an unusual opportunity to buy into this stock at an extremely low entry point. The chart below will illustrate the point that the current stock price is an anomaly driven by the generally depressed state of the oilfield service market, and the revenue deferral that will be discussed in the next section. This article will touch on all four segments, but focus on the potential of new technology in the Completion Fluids business to drive stock price improvement.

Source: Created by author.

I think this company is way oversold at these levels. When TTI reports earnings, its third quarter will show a significant turnaround in the business led by deployment of some unique technology in the completion fluids segment. My belief is that this new technology, which I will describe in the next section, gives TTI a platform to grow its brand and increase market share from competitors over the next several years. I think also that Tetra is potentially a ripe target for an acquisition by a larger, better capitalized company -- something I might examine in a future article.

A Little Technical Background

For those who are not familiar with oilfield operations, completion fluids are used by oil companies to minimize damage to their reservoir during completion operations. They are sold in densities that relate to the pressure requirements dictated by the reservoir to maintain positive hydrostatic pressure control at the surface. The higher the density, the higher the price for these materials. Some forms of completion fluids (divalent halides) face stability issues in Deep Water applications at densities above a 1.80 s.g. For those fluids, a chemical known as zinc bromide must be added to enhance the fluids stability at the low temperatures and high pressures extant in Deep Water wells. Although extremely effective, zinc bromide has some environmental and HSE issues that lead operators to avoid using it whenever possible. Some countries -- Norway, in particular -- have outlawed its use in their offshore operations.

Until recently, the only alternative to using a two-salt zinc bromide (halide) fluid was the use of an equivalent density cesium formate. While technically a perfectly acceptable substitute for halide in completion operations, it is prohibitively expensive for many operators and its use is avoided for that reason. The current low-price environment for crude oil has only exacerbated this situation.

This brings me to what makes Tetra, which is basic in bromides production with a plant in Southern Arkansas, special in this area of oilfield operations. It has developed a way of treating calcium bromide to remain stable in the Deep Water environment -- without adding any zinc bromide. Tetra calls this new, enhanced fluid CS Neptune, and the increased use of this technology is what drives my interest in this stock.

Enough of the Tech Stuff

Currently, the company only has one client for this fluid -- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) -- but a number of other Deep Water operators have similar applications in the Gulf of Mexico: Chevron (NYSE:CVX), BP (NYSE:BP), and Hess (NYSE:HES), in particular. Eventually, its use will spread to other Deep Water markets internationally. The image below shows that there are a number of basins globally that could mimic the LTHP -- a low-temperature, high-pressure environment found in the Gulf of Mexico.

Source: Carlos Cramez.

The expansion of the client base for CS Neptune creates significant upside potential for this stock to recover in the short term to at least to the +/-$5 range, where it had hovered until its XOM work was delayed due to project commissioning requirements, as this delayed work commences. It is currently under way, and has made an impact on Tetra's Q2 financial results. Longer term, you can see in the chart that under normal business conditions, TTI trades much higher in the $6.50-$10 range, giving holders who can see beyond the next 12-24 months and who buy in at these levels an outstanding opportunity for capital appreciation.

Below are a couple of excerpts from Seeking Alpha's transcript of Tetra's Q2 conference call, highlighting the impacts to revenue from the deployment of CS Neptune and their thoughts on expanding this service to other clients and in international markets.

President and CEO Stuart Brightman: Our Fluids business second quarter revenue increased 22% sequentially. That was driven primarily by the commencement of a significant Gulf of Mexico TETRA CS Neptune Fluids project Senior VP and CFO Elijio Serrano: We anticipate another CS Neptune project before the end of the year. Looking forward, and beyond these 2 projects, the Fluids management team had advanced discussions with several customers and have identified opportunities for CS Neptune that could materialize in the first half of next year across several regions around the globe.

Just a quick word on Tetra's senior Management: Both of the individuals referenced above have extensive oil and gas management backgrounds. This means they understand managing in a declining environment. Serrano, in particular, has a Schlumberger (SLB) background, serving there in senior management and financial positions. This means he knows how to cut expenses to the bone, while maintaining operational integrity, and where to allocate capital to take advantage of new opportunities. Coming from Schlumberger myself, experience of this kind in key positions gives me comfort.

A word on debt: Tetra is levered about equal in relation to many of its peers in the small to mid-size oilfield service sector at 51% of enterprise value. This was raised as a concern on the Q2 conference call in relation to debt covenants. It was pointed out by Serrano that the current ratio of 2.5 is nowhere near covenant limits and is in a decline. He expects that with the increased cash flow from operations in Q3 this will be reduced even further. Again, given Serrano's Big Blue (Schlumberger) background, when he says the balance sheet is good, I give him the benefit of the doubt.

Tetra also has a $200,000,000 revolving credit line, of which it has accessed only about $22.5 million. This gives the company quite a bit of financial flexibility. I haven't done a deep dive on financial performance in this article, but these comments suggest to me that Tetra's balance sheet is in better shape than many of its peers. Feel free to do that deep dive if you are so disposed.

Next, I want to look at the company's main businesses and revenue streams for each.

Fluids Division

This business relates to the production of Calcium chloride, Calcium bromide, and Zinc bromide for industrial and oilfield uses. Tetra manufactures these chemicals in the U.S. and Europe. Some uses include pelletized material for deicing in winter, food additives, and oilfield applications. It comprises about 43% of total revenue.

Production Testing Division

Tetra provides a testing service for estimating the flow potential of newly completed wells, as well as frack and flow-back water management services to the frack industry. Water is used in the hydraulic fracturing process and much of it is returned when the wells are hooked up to a flowline for production. Revenue from this service comprises 8% of total revenue.

Compression Division

Tetra manufactures and rents portable compressor units to the onshore industry. Compression is needed to get produced natural gas into gathering lines for shipment to other areas of the country. Revenue from this service comprises about 32 % of total revenue.

Offshore Division

This division provides technical and on-site support to the operators using Tetra's fluids systems. It comprises about 17% of total revenue.

Summary

I think there is going to be a resurgence in Deep Water activity that will bode well for this company going forward. A general increase in Deep Water activity that drives key elements of the business -- coupled with its proprietary technology, of which TTI is the only source currently -- should increase revenues and profits, sending the stock back to where it was in mid-2016 ($5-$6). It think this initial pop could occur over the next 12-24 months, and, as I've said, longer term (meaning three to five years) it could move back into the $7-$10 range. The company itself isn't broken, and will rebound as its new technology is deployed and an improvement in business conditions occurs.

As with any stock purchase, there are risks to the downside. Here are a few:

First, other companies develop could a process to eliminate zinc from divalent brines. This might happen, but has not so far, and it's been several years since Tetra launched the CS Neptune service. It's worth noting that this innovation is the first significant development in basic oilfield brine chemistry in many years. I'm not sure that CS Neptune is patentable or not; there just isn't enough information disclosed about it yet. This is not atypical for developments like this, where innovators keep the details under wraps until absolutely necessary to disclose them. Whether or not this process can be protected by a patent, Tetra still has first-mover advantage with this product line and should reap most the rewards going forward over the next few years -- which is all I'm concerned about for this article.

Second, the oil industry is in a state of flux now. Events might prevent the Deep Water revival I am expecting from occurring. I view this as a low-level risk, as this recovery is pretty well baked in, as has been noted.

Third, Tetra is a NYSE-listed company. If the stock price declines further, it might be compelled to do a reverse split to meet the listing requirements of this exchange.

Make sure to do your own due diligence before investing. That said, this is a great entry point for this stock for the patient investor. I am long Tetra.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.