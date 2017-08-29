Macy's 7% Yield Appears Sustainable For Now

Macy's can probably handle another couple years of -2% to -3% comps without its payout ratio going above 100% before asset sales (and without major spending cuts).

It would have generated approximately $964 million in free cash flow without asset sales after adjusting for the associated tax on those sales.

Macy's generated $889 million in free cash flow in 2016 before asset sales, more than enough to cover the $459 million in dividends it paid during the year.

Macy's (M) recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3775 per share, maintaining its dividend at an annualized rate of $1.51 per share. There has been significant discussion about whether Macy's dividend will be cut as there is currently an attractive 7% yield, but Macy's business has been deteriorating for multiple years.

However, I think Macy's dividend should be safe for a couple more years due to Macy's ability to handle -2% to -3% comps declines for at least two years before its payout ratio hits 100% before asset sales, and its lack of debt maturities until January 2021.

Focus On The Full Year Numbers

One thing to understand about Macy's (and department store retailers in general) is that Q4 generates the majority of the operating cash flow for the year, due to elevated holiday sales levels and the drawdown of inventory with those sales.

For example, in FY 2016 Macy's only reported $8 million in net cash provided by operating activities in Q1 2016. This increased to $560 million for the first half of 2016 and ended up at $308 million for the first three quarters of 2016. However, Macy's ended up with $1.801 billion in full year net cash provided by operating activities.

$ Million FY 2014 FY 2015 FY 2016 After Q1 $174 $53 $8 After Q2 $736 $398 $560 After Q3 $841 $278 $308 Full Year $2,709 $1,984 $1,801

What this means is that evaluating dividend sustainability based on partial year results will be quite inaccurate unless one can properly adjust for Q4.

2016 And 2017 Results

For 2016, Macy's generated $1.801 million in operating cash flow and had $912 million in capital expenditures. Subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow results in a total of $889 million, which is significantly higher than Macy's $459 million in dividends paid during the year. These numbers do not include any proceeds from asset sales. Macy's reported $673 million in proceeds from disposition of property and equipment in 2016. Even without the asset sale proceeds though, Macy's payout ratio would have been 48% (based on operating cash flow less capital expenditures and removing taxes due to gains from asset sales). Including the benefit of asset sales would have resulted in a payout ratio of 29%.

Macy expects to record adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.90 to $3.15 in 2017. Macy's current dividend of $1.51 per share is around 50% of its adjusted earnings per share and its cash flow should be better than its earnings suggest. For example, Macy's is budgeting $900 million for capital expenditures, while depreciation and amortization is expected to be around $1.01 billion. The difference between those two is another $0.36 per share. As well, as Macy closes stores, its inventory levels become lower, resulting in a one-time benefit to cash flow. This can be seen in the first half cash flow numbers, as Macy's 1H 2017 operating cash flow ended up at $536 million, only down slightly from 1H 2016's $560 million, despite a pretty slow start to the year.

Dividend Sustainability

Macy's current dividend may become unsustainable if sales declines continue for a few more years though. I think that Macy's can handle around a couple more years of low single digit (such as -2% to -3% comparable store sales declines) before its payout ratio without asset sales gets to around 100%. This assumes that there are no major store closure announcements, but perhaps modest cost cutting of around -1% to SG&A per year.

If Macy's receives around $300 million in asset sale proceeds per year, then its payout ratio (including asset sales) would probably approach 100% after around four years of those low single digit comparable store sales declines.



Macy's only has a very minor amount of long-term debt maturities between 2018 and 2020. Its next major debt maturity is $500 million in notes maturing in January 2021, so there isn't a need to use its cash to pay down any debt maturities for a few years. Currently, Macy's is voluntarily reducing its debt using its excess cash flow after dividend payments.

Assuming that Macy's comparable store sales decline remains in the low-single digits, I believe that it will likely maintain its dividend for at least a couple more years. Beyond that, there is a larger risk of a dividend cut if the comparable store sales decline continues and pushes the payout ratio close to 100%, as Macy's will want to deal with its early 2021 debt maturity.

Conclusion

Although Macy's results have been deteriorating for a few years, it still appears capable of covering its dividend without asset sale proceeds for a couple more years of low single digits comparable store sales declines. With asset sale proceeds, the dividend could be covered for additional years of declines.

Macy's is likely to try to maintain its dividend for a while, although I can see it potentially cutting its dividend in a couple years if its turnaround efforts fail to reduce its comparable store sales decline. From 2021 onwards, Macy's has a series of low-interest debt maturities that it likely wants to pay off rather than refinance at higher rates.

