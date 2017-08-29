Biotech Continues To Move Higher

Investors or traders looking to allocate money to positions that are trending higher and that are outperforming the S&P 500 index should consider the S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI). This article will review the latest buy signal using my trading system, look at the relative strength of XBI to the S&P 500 index, look at the most recent pullback using a weekly chart, and review some of the fundamental data influencing this strength.

Chart 1 below shows the monthly prices for XBI. After the large decline in January 2016, biotechnology stocks regained their footing and started to move higher, and they have continued to trend higher ever since.

Chart 1 - XBI Monthly Chart

My previous article on XBI described the buy signal that triggered on January 31, 2017, at $65.18. This buy signal was generated using my monthly moving average crossover system. This same system is used to generate buy and sell signals that I use to manage my retirement assets. So far, my most recent buy signal has produced an approximate 19% gain versus a gain of approximately 7% for the S&P 500 index.

As for the outperformance of XBI compared to the S&P 500 index, that can be clearly seen in Chart 2 below.

Chart 2 – XBI:$SPX Relative Strength Weekly Chart

The relative strength ratio of XBI:$SPX reached its lowest point in March 2016. This ratio has been steadily trending higher ever since. The ratio has made a series of higher highs and higher lows for over a year now. Looking at Chart 2, you can see that the weekly moving averages are in bullish alignment, meaning that both moving averages are sloping upwards and that the shorter-term moving average (13 weeks) is above the longer-term moving average (34 weeks). That alignment represents a strong technical picture, indicating that the trend of outperformance has a high probability of continuing.

Investors or traders looking to initiate a position in XBI or to add to a position in the fund should consider the most recent pullback as an opportunity to buy. Chart 3 below shows a weekly chart and several moving averages.

Chart 3 - XBI Weekly Chart

Since the weekly moving averages went into bullish alignment in the fall of 2016, any drop in price back to the rising 20-week moving average has been a dip worth buying. Adding to successful positions can be a way to further enhance your investment returns.

Fundamentally, XBI is trending higher due to similar influences that cause the S&P 500 to trend higher over time. In the case of the S&P 500 index, sector rotation causes the market to advance as investors bid up shares in undervalued sectors of the market. A similar situation occurs with XBI. Table 1 below shows the top 10 holdings of the fund.

Table 1 - Top 10 Holdings with % of Portfolio

As these companies innovate and come up with new developments, investors bid up their shares. Consequently, the companies in Table 1 are more speculative in nature, but none of them are heavily weighted in the index. However, investors looking for undervalued companies can find them in biotechnology also. None of the big name biotech companies are in the top 10 holdings, but they are in the index’s top 25 holdings. Large-cap biotechnology companies, such as Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), are still selling at reasonable forward P/E ratios. Amgen’s forward P/E is 13, Celgene’s is 17, Gilead’s is 8, and Biogen’s is 13. The biotechnology sector is a place investors can find growing, innovative, and fairly valued companies with solid long-term futures.

Apparently, other biotechnology companies think so as well. Notice that Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) is the company that Gilead announced it is buying. Other takeovers could also drive biotechnology shares and the XBI index higher.

Value investors such often say that you can add to a position, especially if the price of the stock is below your initial entry, if the reason for buying the stock hasn’t changed. Trend traders or investors use a similar technique by buying dips in an upward trending stock or index. As long as the moving averages are trending higher, the reason for buying the position hasn’t changed. I think the current price of XBI offers investors and traders an opportunity to buy a position that is trending higher and that is outperforming the S&P 500.

On both a monthly basis and a weekly basis, the index is in a strong uptrend. This is due to both technical and fundamental reasons. The monthly moving averages and weekly moving averages are in bullish alignment, indicating that the probability of the uptrend continuing is strong. Many companies in the index are still selling for fair valuations based on forward earnings projections. The outperformance of XBI to the S&P 500 index also shows strength with a series of higher highs and higher lows in the ratio. If investors are skittish of buying after this week’s strong move, they may want to watch the charts to find another time when XBI dips back to the rising 20-week moving average.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XBI, AMGN, GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.