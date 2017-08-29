Could This Be IBM's Revenue Catalyst?

Early references associated the words "block" and "chain" to cryptographical work done in 1991 by Stuart Haber and W. Scott Stornetta. Seventeen years later, in 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto, possibly/probably(?) a fictitious person - actually, a group of scientists(?) - joined the two words together and extended the concept for distributed processing of Bitcoin (COIN) (OTCQX:GBTC). Thenceforward, "blockchain" came to be known as a secure, book-of-record "ledger" for transacting business involving multiple parties. The foundational concepts and artifacts - functional decomposition, flowcharts, swim lane diagrams, workflow, etc. - have been around for quite some time, long before Bitcoin showed up on the scene. Wikipedia offers the following definition:

A blockchain is a continuously growing list of records, called blocks, which are linked and secured using cryptography. Each block typically has [a] pointer as a link to a previous block, a timestamp, and transaction data. By design, blockchains are inherently resistant to modification of the data. Functionally, a blockchain can serve as, an open, distributed ledger that can record transactions between two parties efficiently and in a verifiable and permanent way. For [such] use, a blockchain is typically managed by a peer-to-peer network collectively adhering to a protocol for validating new blocks. Once recorded, the data in any given block cannot be altered retroactively without the alteration of all subsequent blocks..."

Traditionally, parties to such processes handle things by transferring information, documentation, and cash in a multitude of ways. If the process 'breaks' because someone changes their mind, or because of human error or the failure of a party to follow through including because of corruption, others must backtrack to sort things out. Such herky-jerky actions and reactions involving people and paper-shuffling, are slow, inefficient and costly. Blockchain has the potential to address much of this and is especially relevant to fussy and repeating serial, or branching parallel/"sidechain" transactions.

By way of perspective, in the US securities industry today, trade clearance and settlement of publicly-traded stocks have been largely automated. Nor is there a lot of human handling and shuffling of paper involved with extended processes. Stock certificates have given way to "street name" registration, and statements are converted to PDFs and made available online. The very reason that investors today - through firms like Schwab (SCHW) and Fidelity (FNF) - can buy stocks and settle their transactions for a few bucks a trade and then seamlessly receive confirms, dividends, proxies, statements, and 1099s is because years ago securities firms committed to what then was called "straight-through processing," a precursor to blockchain. It was a big idea with potential to become even bigger if and when the industry decides to close the gap between T+3 settlement and T+1 or even T.

As to Globalism

Now, step back, and think about other processes that are much less automated than trade clearance and settlement. Think about a process that involves many more parties, engaged in numerous activities vastly more cumbersome, and occurring repeatedly every minute of every hour of every day; a process like international shipping that extends across different countries with different laws touching a myriad of counterparties, steps and documentation including sellers, buyers, purchase orders, packing lists, bills-of-lading, declarations, freight forwarders, consolidators, container companies, truckers, railroads, shipping companies, terminal operators, customs brokers, you name it. Or, international trade finance involving loan origination, security documentation, refinancing, disbursement instructions, collections, letters-of-credit, presentment and release, government guarantees perhaps and so forth. Or, food handling and all the tasks and logistics required to get nourishment from farm to market quickly and cleanly as money moves in the opposite direction. Absent industry or national sponsorship, the only way for companies to achieve efficiency with these processes is if they organize themselves and those with whom they deal.

Could This Be It?

Companies are coming together in pursuit of faster processing, improved quality, greater efficiency and lower costs. In a Forbes article a few months ago, contributor Tom Groenfeldt reported on a blockchain proof-of-concept between Maersk and IBM. In the POC cited, paper and handling costs represented 15% or $300 of the value of a $2,000 refrigerated shipment between Mombasa and Rotterdam that involved 30 people and organizations and more than 200 different interactions and communications. The benefits arising from this POC had not yet been quantified. However, against $20 trillion of global trade annually, if blockchain could reduce costs by 5%, the 'savings' would amount to $1 trillion; if only by 1%, then $200 billion per year. Hold that number.

IBM brings to the party essential technological resources: a) broad and deep relationships with many international counterparties, b) substantial data processing capabilities including integral services such as 'the cloud' and c) topnotch solutions in distributed processing, encryption, artificial intelligence and other areas becoming even more important to business. Accenture (ACN) has similar capabilities and believes that blockchain is "a disruptive technological platform;" it should know.

One need not read many SA articles to know that IBM has its detractors. Indeed, there are many IBM bashers out there including disgruntled (former?) employees and contractors as well as investors like me who are very disappointed with the company's failure to deliver results either organically or through its many acquisitions. IBM has been playing defense for way too long and everyone knows it.

Everyone also knows that the main source of IBM's problems stems from its pathetic performance on the top line from which all else flows. This baffles me because years ago I learned first-hand that IBM has fine products and services - I was a client of IBM for a decade and later a sub-contractor to the company advising its other clients. I came to know that IBM was well adept at "monetizing" its offerings in the tradition of its founder, Thomas J. Watson, who was known as "the world's greatest salesman."

The company's current leadership under Ginni Rometty has lost the touch. But, blockchain offers the company a chance to drive growth through an amalgam of at least four revenue sources: 1) consulting and development fees, 2) seat or subscriber licenses, 3) on-going enhancements including sidechains, and 4) outsourced processing because blockchain participants will not entrust the systems environment to one of their peers.

Let's take a stab at how much revenue could be involved by first assuming that we are only talking about one blockchain application for international shipping. Let's further assume that: a) Companies, like Maersk, that participate upfront in that initiative would get all follow-on services for free; b) In return, IBM would be able to license, without having to pay royalties, the co-development work to other companies; c) The revenue of which would approximate what Bloomberg grosses annually for its terminal services - $20,000 for each of an estimated 325,000 subscribers worldwide or $6.5 billion. Then, to get to pre-tax income, let's haircut that number by 50% to cover cost-of-sales and associated G&A. This scratchpad exercise suggests - does not prove - that it's not much of a stretch to see that the international shipping blockchain alone could put IBM back on a growth-positive trajectory, both on its top and bottom lines.

Now, as to that other number we were holding, $200 billion in cost-takeout benefits to international shippers annually, against $6.5 billion in revenue benefits to IBM every year. Do these numbers feel low to you? They do to me; eminently achievable. What if we add trade finance, food handling, and other major applications of blockchain that are easily identified through a quick Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) search. Hmmm. But, can IBM deliver? (I sure wish Michael Bloomberg were running the place.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, ACN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Always do your own due diligence in consultation with a licensed and competent financial adviser who puts your interests ahead of their own. Remember, there are added considerations in owning foreign securities, including those associated with buying and selling the pinks, foreign withholding taxes on dividends, and ADR fees. (All my proceeds from contributing to SA go to charity.)