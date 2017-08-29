The No. 1 Reason That Simon Cannot Beat Tanger

Tanger Factory Outlet has one special quality that Simon Property Group lost a few years ago; two charts provide investors with added clarity.

However, there are times where even a winner isn't the right investment choice because of higher order, strategic investment principles.

It's useful to compare one REIT against another REIT to tease apart an investment thesis and gain a deeper understanding of each businesses.

This is a good question for REIT investors: Should you invest in Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) or Simon Property Group (SPG)?

I believe I have a single, simple answer that ultimately comes down to two charts for conservative REIT investors.

But first, here's an excellent article putting SKT up against SPG. I encourage you to read that article, but for now, let's take a quick peek at the findings of that article in quick summary format:

Price to FFO - "SKT is a better value by its 11.1 P/FFO ratio, but its FFO growth is expected by analysts to decline an average of 13% this year."



Funds from Operations Growth - "Tanger Outlets and Simon Property Group are neck and neck on FFO growth from 2010 through to the end of 2016. I have to give the win to SPG though, as it is growing extremely well for its size."



Dividends & Buybacks - "The latest dividend increase for SKT was 5.4% and 9.2% for SPG on an annualized basis. In addition, when you look at the dividend growth since 2010 SPG is a clear winner with nearly double the dividend growth rate."



Debt - "All in all, it is about even. SPG has a steady amount coming due while SKT has peaks and valleys. Both companies have a clear handle on their debt and I can find no clear winner here."



Occupancy and Sales at Properties - "But SPG blows away SKT in both sales and rent Per Square Foot."



Tenant Diversification and Leases - "Due to less reliance on any single retail operator and lower rates of lease expirations per year, SPG gets the nod in this category."

And the summary:

Price to FFO - SKT wins

FFO Growth - SPG wins

Dividend Yield & Growth - SKT wins

Debt Management - Tie

Occupancy & Sales - SPG wins

Tenant Diversification & Leases - SPG wins

In the words of the author:

"With a score of 3 to 2 and a tie, the winner is Simon Property Group."

Again, I encourage you to review the article because you will see some excellent details that matter. If you're an investor in SKT or SPG, or you're thinking about it, that due diligence will pay off.

But Did SPG Really Win?

I won't hold you in suspense: I do not agree that SPG beats SKT.

Two charts summarize my feelings clearly. If you're a conservative REIT investor, come in close.

About three years ago, Brad Thomas wrote "These REITs Should Weather The Storm," and it changed my perspective forever. Before that article, I was looking at the entire REIT universe without an intelligent boundary.

Here's what Brad explained that provided enormous clarity (emphasis mine):

As Ben Graham taught us, companies that have a long legacy of paying a dividend and increasing it, are indicative of healthy and strong profitable enterprises. In one of the worst economic downturns in history, The Great Recession, there are only 15 REITs that managed to continue paying and increasing annual dividends. These REITs are considered some of the most dependable forms of income, and for many investors, the dividend is the primary reason that they own the stock.

At that point, I made the decision to save that article and print out this chart, which I always review when others are talking about any REIT:

Source

And Brad also included this extra piece of gold:

In addition, there are a handful of other REITs that did not cut their dividend (during the Great Recession).

Here's that chart:

Source

When I look at those two charts, guess who's not there?

You got it, I'm not seeing SPG, but I am seeing SKT.

REIT Investing Based on Core Principles

I try to operate at the level of standards and rules I've set for myself with REITs, and really all of my investing. Therefore, I can quickly reject SPG as an investment and I can potentially accept SKT.

It's critical to realize that that doesn't mean I ignore REITs like SPG. Indeed, they get attention and I read and learn. I just won't invest, at least not for a very long time (10+ years). REITs that cut their dividends during the Great Recession are in the dog house still. They must prove they are well beyond their mistakes or weaknesses; that'll take several more years.

I also keep reading and learning so that I can understand the market better, and competitive landscape better. I seek awareness and understanding relentlessly. SPG might be "GREAT!" but I just won't invest right now.

Even with SKT "winning" versus SPG, this does not mean I'll automatically invest in SKT. I might not put in any money at all. It's not a "free pass" and it doesn't reduce my due diligence or anything of the sort. It simply means that I will give it a chance and it might get my money and it might not.

True to My Word

Here, I'll let the truth out completely. I'm long SKT.

I am also long W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC), Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI), and that's it right now.

I've been watching Realty Income Corporation (O) for a couple of years. I'll eventually get it. And I did extremely well with Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR). A couple of other REITs from the two charts above get my attention and my money from time to time. But otherwise? Nope.

As you can see, I keep my focus very narrow. My money will only flow into REITs that were able to weather the storm. As time goes on, and other REITs "age gracefully" beyond the Great Recession, I'll start to warm up again.

But quite frankly, I'm in no rush. I like this self-imposed restriction because it helps me focus and concentrate. This is a case where avoiding the negative is far superior to reaching for the positive. For me, capital protection with steady dividends is more important than getting a screaming deal. SKT wins!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT,WPC,OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.