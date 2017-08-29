Debt Growth And Sector Performance

As in past episodes, if debt growth and mis-investment can lead to future underperformance, SA readers need to understand what sectors are growing leverage faster than the market.

The article looks at telecom in the late 1990s, financials in the mid-2000s, and energy in the early 2010s.

In this article, I show that debt growth in certain market sectors has led to future underperformance of that sector's debt and equities.

In this article, we are going to wade into a bit of an esoteric topic, but I think gaining an understanding of the phenomenon at work can make Seeking Alpha readers better stock and bond investors.

I will show that a sector's debt growth can portend future underperformance of that sector's bonds and stocks. We will examine three sectors through three unique periods - the dot-com/telecom bubble, the financial crisis, and the commodity crash.

In the lead-up to the bursting of the late 1990s tech bubble, debt growth in TMT (technology, media, and telecommunications) mushroomed. Driven by deregulation after governments opened up markets to new entrants, the telecommunications sector underwent a historic investment spree. That investment was spurred by the rise of new technologies like mobile telephony and internet access that were becoming increasing components of consumers' lives. Like we saw in equity markets, which drove tech stocks to soaring heights, this excitement led to increased debt issuance. The graph below shows that from the end of 1997 to the end of 2001, telecom debt in the investment grade corporate bond index (NYSEARCA:LQD) roughly doubled.

With this debt-financed liquidity injection, companies were able to finance large-scale investment projects. These projects notably included the construction of vast fiber optic cable networks. Companies also paid ever-increasing prices for electromagnetic spectrum financed by debt. Rapid debt growth risks mis-investment in projects that do not generate sufficient economic returns to service the debt. Eventually, booms turn to busts - and it was not just higher corporate defaults and widening bond spreads in the TMT space, equities swooned as well.

The graph below shows the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (NYSEARCA:IYZ) from its inception in May 2000 to mid-2003. As telecom equities soared, this ETF sought to capitalize on that growth, but instead nearly top-ticked the market, producing -31% annual returns for investors over roughly the next three years.

When it became clear that the hoopla over the burgeoning telecommunications sector had progressed too far, expectations normalized and investors became much more prudent in financing new projects. Surviving companies in the sector worked to repair their overlevered balance sheets populated by large non-profitable fixed assets. As a result of these dual actions, telecom debt as a percentage of the index began to level off by mid-2003, but the damage had been done.

While the mess from the debt-funded telecom spending spree was getting cleaned up, a new and larger trouble spot was forming. From the end of 2003 to the end of 2007, financials' percentage of the investment grade bond universe climbed a full 10%. Banks gorged on hundreds of billions of dollars of incremental debt, driven in part by the relaxation of regulation, a redux of the telecom boom/bust cycle.

For a time, financial stocks (NYSEARCA:XLF) tracked the broader market, but that began to diverge in late 2007 as the onset of the subprime crisis made markets realize that once again the debt increase of an industry was used to finance investments that were not going to generate positive economic returns. Financials swooned, highlighted by some several of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.

In retrospect, the overleverage of the financial industry seemed obvious. By the end of 2010 - the end of the time horizon above - a new party was already quietly starting. Fueled by rising oil prices and a technological revolution in domestic shale plays, money flowed to the energy sector like a Clampett well. The high yield bond market was more than welcome to finance the new bonanza. Below I show the independent energy subsector of the U.S. High Yield bond market (HYG, JNK). The broader energy sector climbed to become roughly 15% of the high yield market.

By late in 2014, the party was over. The U.S. high yield market largely finances U.S. and Canadian energy plays, given the government intervention in resource plays throughout most of the developing world. As the Saudis decided not to limit supply, they forced higher marginal cost production to be shut in. As oil prices stayed low, bankruptcies for North American oil companies increased and credit spreads widened. Market access became limited, even for larger, investment grade companies. We all know what happened to energy stocks (NYSEARCA:XLE). Similar to the previous pain in telecom and financials, energy companies badly underperformed the market.

Over the past fifteen years, we have seen three distinct periods where debt growth presaged equity underperformance. This should be an important indicator for both equity and debt investors. In a coming article, I will look at where we have seen rising debt growth over the past few years and give readers a chance to analyze whether that debt growth will lead to future underperformance.

