Exa's (EXA) CEO Steve Remondi on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rick Gilbody

Thank you, Operator, and good afternoon, and welcome to Exa's earnings conference call for the second quarter of fiscal 2018, which ended on July 31, 2017. My name is Rick Gilbody, Exa's Chief Financial Officer. And with me on the call is, Steve Remondi, Exa's President and Chief Executive Officer. A more complete disclosure of our results can be found in our press release issued earlier today, as well as in our related Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

To view the press release and the financial details, please see the investor relations section of our website at investor.exa.com. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available following the conclusion of the call.

During this call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking under federal securities laws. These statements reflect our views only as of today, and should not be considered as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or outlook.

These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from expectations. For a further discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to those contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2017, which is on file with the SEC.

Also, during the course of today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. There is a reconciliation schedule showing GAAP versus non-GAAP results currently available in our press release.

With that, let me turn the call over to Steve for his prepared remarks and then I will provide details regarding our second quarter results and our outlook for the third quarter and fiscal 2018.

Steve Remondi

Thanks, Rick, and thanks to those of you joining our call today. Revenue in the second quarter was $17.5 million and was in the middle of our guidance range. Adjusted EBITDA was at the upper end of our guidance range at break even.

Our growth rate in the first half of the year has been frustrating but as anticipated reflects the pause in our automotive customers upgrade cycle that began at the end of FY17. But before getting into more specifics, I’d like to start by saying that despite our slower than our target growth in the first half of the year, the fundamental drivers of our passenger car market and Exa’s leadership position in it remained strong.

Our customers continue to focus on leveraging our solutions to enable earlier and more accurate digital testing and are saving money in the process with less physical testing, leading in the end to fewer late stage problems that result in unanticipated product costs.

While macro uncertainty remains in the status of NAFTA and the potential of relief and fuel economy and emissions standards, the long term benefits of a simulation driven product development process has enormous economic potential for our customers, and this remains our focus.

Looking at the quarter in more detail, recurring license revenue of $15.2 million increased 3% from a year ago or 4% at constant currency. Project revenue of $2.3 million decreased 2% from a year ago.

In the second quarter, growth in the automotive market was flat as just discussed, however, we are focussed on our pipeline of renewal and capacity upgrades in this important market as our customers continue to push for deeper deployments and expanded applications. In fact, we expect that number of our largest OEM customers to significantly increase their orders in the second half of the year, which will improve our growth in the second half and more importantly position the company for growth next year.

Within Q2, the automotive business continues to be strong particularly in Japan, China and India, where we just opened an office, while growth started to improve in the U.S. It’s also important to note that we expect a number of our automotive customers to engage in more project based activity in the second half of the year as they were to close their license capacity gap with their short term demands.

In addition, we expect our pipeline of cloud based licenses in the automotive supplier segment to contribute to our growth as well. Of particular note in the third quarter, we will deliver an initial version of Denso’s Engine Cooling Module library [ph] to our first joint customer.

In the heavy vehicles segment, we were pleased to deliver further improvement in revenue growth which increased 15% year-over-year expanding the 10% growth we saw in the first quarter after a prolonged period of underperformance. This recovery is especially in off-highway appears to be in its early stages and we look forward to continuing our expansion in agriculture, mining, construction, drilling and other equipment.

In particular the North American market is driving the early stages of this rebound in off-highway with Europe continuing to drive growth in the railway market.

In Aerospace, we continued our track record of delivering even faster growth in our overall results, strongly driven by the Americas. Airframe and unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturers continue to focus on high lift stability and noise. In addition we are really pleased with the progress we are making penetrating the jet engine segment of this market with recent project activity and we are projecting conversion of customers to licenses as they deploy deeper into strategic - as we deploy deeper into strategic customers in this vertical.

Lastly, we are very excited about the strong market reaction to our oil and gas solutions, and activity in the area of DigitalROCK. Our recently announced relationship with BP and our success with Access DigitalROCK expanded in the second quarter.

BP’s very public disclosures of the benefits they are achieving has resonated within the oil and gas industry. In just four months since announcing our first commercial transaction in this vertical, we are in active commercial discussions and project engagements with most of the super majors and a number of independent and national oil companies who want to assess how our solutions can help them with some of their immediate challenges. We are optimistic that this rapidly growing interest in our unique simulation capabilities for this market will translate to meaningful services and license agreements in the sizeable market in the quarters ahead. In fact, we are expecting faster growth in oil and gas than in any other market that we venture.

We expect this initial activity to be generated via project revenue in these early engagements and then migrate to cloud based licenses which we plan to deliver via our new cloud offering at Digitalrock.com.

In summary, we are not satisfied with the top line growth in our first half, but we are confident that we will see our growth improve in the second half of the year as customers in the automotive market expand capacity to better correspond with increasing demand and usage in that market.

At the same time we are pleased to see the return of growth in the heavy vehicle market after a long period of underperformance and we truly excited about the meaningful contribution we expect from the oil and gas market in the quarters and years ahead. This combination of factors gives us confidence that we will return to our target model growth rates.

Now let me turn the call over to Rick to provide more color on our second quarter performance as well as our guidance for the third quarter and FY 18. Rick?

Rick Gilbody

Thanks, Steve. Total revenue in the second quarter was within our guidance range at $17.5 million, an increase of 2% from a year ago. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 3% year-over-year.

Recurring license revenue was $15.2 million, up 3% from a year ago and 4% on a constant currency basis. Project revenue was $2.3 million consistent with $2.3 million a year ago.

From a geographic perspective, we saw a shift mix towards Asia and the Americas. In Q2, 40% of our second quarter revenue was from Europe, down 4 percentage points from 44% a year ago, while 31% was from Asia up from 30% a year ago.

North America represented 29% of revenue, an increase from 26% in the second quarter of FY17 due primarily to growth from our oil and gas vertical as well as healthy growth from the aerospace and heavy vehicle markets.

We will discuss our profitability measures on both the GAAP and non-GAAP basis and have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in our earnings press release with the only reconciling items being stock-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangibles.

As Steve outlined in his remarks, the uncertainty that impacted renewal growth in the first half of FY18 appears to be temporary in nature as we anticipated. Based on this, in the first half we did not alter our strategy and commitment to invest in strategic growth initiatives and key resources, particularly in the field and new verticals in order to capitalize on near and long term growth opportunities.

With only modest growth in revenue for the second quarter and these continued investments our profitability metrics were down from FY 17 consistent with our guidance.

GAAP gross margin for Q2 was 69.5% down from 72.9% a year ago, due to flat revenue growth and continued investment at fuel resources in ExaCLOUD infrastructure. Total GAAP operating expenses were $19.8 million in the second quarter, an increase of 13% from a year ago. This increase reflects investments in field headcount and resources to expand our market opportunity both geographically and in new end markets such as oil and gas.

As a result, our GAAP net loss in the second quarter was within our guidance at $2.6 million or a loss of $0.18 per share. This compares to a loss of $0.7 million or $0.05 per share a year ago.

GAAP expenses included $1.1 million in stock-based compensation and $0.1 million in amortization of intangibles assets. Excluding these non-cash items, non-GAAP net loss in the second quarter was also within our guidance at $1.9 million or a loss of $0.12 per share compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $0.3 million or $0.02 per share in the same period a year ago.

For the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA was at the high end of our guidance range at break even, compared to a positive $1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

Turning to our balance sheet, we ended the second quarter with $18.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of $8.2 million from the end of the first quarter. This reduction is attributed to our capital investment in our ExaCLOUD infrastructure, timing of billing and collections and normal seasonality.

Total deferred revenue was $23.9 million at the end of the second quarter compared to $27.8 million a year ago. The majority of this reduction is due to the first half renewal revenue growth and normal billings patterns.

Now, turning to our outlook, we are increasingly optimistic about improving revenue growth and margins in the second half of the year. We are in renewed discussions with a number of customers for the second half of the year and the progress has been promising. We are also seeing opportunities in oil and gas growth faster than anticipated. Therefore our full year guidance remains largely consistent with our prior expectations which anticipated improving growth in the second half of the year.

Based on exchange rates of $1.17 per euro and ¥110 to the U.S. dollar for the third quarter of FY18, we anticipate revenue in the range of $19.4 million to $21.2 million. We expect adjusted EBITDA to range from $2.0 million to $3.0 million. And we anticipate non-GAAP net income to range from $0.1 million to $1.1 million. We estimate basic share count of 15.1 million shares and fully diluted share count of approximately 15.5 million shares for the third quarter.

For the full year of fiscal 2018, which ends on January 31, 2018, we continue to anticipate revenue in the range of $76.0 million to $80.0 million. This represents growth of between 5% and 10%. We continue to expect license revenue to grow at a faster rate than overall revenue.

We anticipate adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $6.0 million to $8.2 million, and an adjusted EBITDA margin to range from approximately 7.9% to 10.3%, representing an increase in the lower end of our expectations. And we now anticipate non-GAAP net loss to range from $2.7 million to $0.5 million. We estimate basic share count of 15.0 million shares and fully diluted share count of approximately 15.5 million shares for the year.

In summary, our second quarter results were within our guidance ranges and reflected a lower growth as a result of some renewals from automotive customers that we expected. As we have said in previous calls, these renewals and upgrades were not in line with demand that we see with these customers and in the market place. As we are getting increasing visibility into renewal activity in the automotive market that better reflects consumption demand and the heavy vehicle market shows further signs of growth we are confident that our revenue growth will improve in the second half of the year.

At the same time we are excited about the opportunities we are seeing in the oil and gas market that expands our market opportunity and can further compliment our growth in the second half and in future quarters.

Operator, we are now ready to open the call to questions.

David Hynes

Hey thanks guys. So as we think about guidance for the second half of the year, right, and it obviously implies a reacceleration. I think it gets you to the double digits growth in Q4. I mean, what kind of visibility do you have in the business. And I guess how much of that improvement is baked in -- in terms of kind of improved execution on renewals?

Steve Remondi

So – I think there are a number of components for this. I think we are seeing things in – it’s a pretty broad based set of customers that we see expanding. There are some large ones in there. We will book as I’ve mentioned. We will book some of our largest deals ever and have some of our biggest customers reach new levels of license capacity and make big steps, but we also see the breadth of it and the bulk of it is smaller increases and smaller dollar-based amounts and increments at the OEM’s department levels, supply chain and now into the off-highway and heavy vehicle side.

So, its a little bit more broad based than we’ve seen in the past, which I think is good. And we’re still seeing, I’d say, even though we’re seeing some – automotive guys take big steps and be very committed to its growth we’re still seeing some hesitation with others. It’s still [Indiscernible] their product plans and a few other pieces. So it’s still a mix bag in auto, but that’s enough for us - that’s a broad enough base for us to forecast the way we are.

David Hynes

Yes. And in these really large renewal conversations that you’re having, what kind of role is pricing playing? What are you seeing on that front? How aggressive are you guys willing to get to drive that second half acceleration? Just help us think through that dynamic and then I have one more question.

Steve Remondi

Sure. No problem. So, no change in our pricing strategy whatsoever in the market, we approach this market on a long term basis and with our customers on a long term basis. And frankly in the first half of the year, pricing, discounting even further wouldn’t have moved deals.

David Hynes

Okay.

Steve Remondi

But at the same time, but that being said, we do offer and every one of our customer understands the volume based discount. If their volume grows, the price point per simulation unit, per simulation can decrease. So that [negative] [ph] is in place, and we offer. So that's favorable for the customers on a per unit basis. And we continue on that same strategy.

David Hynes

Okay.

Steve Remondi

No change.

David Hynes

That’s good to hear. And then last on DigitalROCK. Obviously it sounds like you guys are pretty excited about what you're seeing there. As I think of this opportunity kind of relative to what the success you had in kind of core auto. I mean, it was a long slog getting to kind of meaningful adoption in core auto, right? It really involves kind of design process change. Is that the same case do you expect in DigitalROCK or is this mark a little bit different where we could see uptick -- uptake of the product kind of happen faster?

Steve Remondi

We are very hopeful on the last part, that we will see uptake faster, and we’re already seeing that the first engagement move at a faster pace, because there isn’t a process change for the customer. They currently take samples on the field instead of -- and send them to the laboratory for testing and instead of sending to laboratory for testing, they can send smaller samples and cheaper samples to a scanner and then to the cloud for same data back. So it fits their workflow exactly as is. Nothing else has to change. They just believe in the digital test giving them result that they currently do through a very laborious six month delayed process for physical test results. So that’s where we’re really excited about this. It’s a really is a data-driven app and no process change required, just it’s a wonderful replacement.

David Hynes

Okay.

Steve Remondi

But that’s helps lot. Yes. But that helps a lot, I think for us. But still that being said, just to expand a little bit on that comment, we’re seeing more firms reach out to us as part of the press coverage that we’ve gotten with our announcements with BP that we just did in May in the quarter, in the second quarter we did it just at the start and press coverage is still rolling. We just got an article in one of the major oil and gas journals about that announcement just came out. And so we continue to get demand coming to us even before we even have a chance to get to it.

So, I mentioned in our press release some of the national oil companies. These were not part of our initial scope of activity as we launch products to start building the team and yes, they are coming in and we’re responding to them with potential partner engagements and ways to bring our capabilities to them, but they're excited about what BP has said they have and they are looking to bring that in-house for themselves or bring that into their capabilities as well. So, lot more demand than we expected right off the bat.

David Hynes

That’s great to hear. I mean, it obviously helps to start with a marquee reference customers. So, thank you guys. I’ll pass the line.

Matt Lemenager

Thanks guys. This is Matt Lemenager on for Rob. On the consumption trends in the quarter you talked about starting to get some increasing visibility. So, as we sit at the first half of the year on consumption trends and consumption levels where does those fit in relation to kind of a normal half way through the year point. Would you say they’ve recover to kind of a normal point or are we still catching up to bit? I just didn’t know if there is any color that we’re half way through the year?

Steve Remondi

So in general, there’s quite a bit of variations across the customer base, but in general the trend is everyone is on target or ahead, meaning, they’re consuming ahead of the capacity they purchased. So that continues to give hope for the second half of the year in terms upgrade and potentials to finish off the top of orders, slightly earlier renewals with upgrades and capacity. But certainly that helps us give confidence in addition to, but also on our discussions we’re deploying in new departments or deploying new applications.

That gives us a visibility and the discussions for increase capacity come from that activity. And so, as we enter in a lot of our December renewals now those discussions are already well underway from our planning, capacity needs, application capabilities, proofs, finishing up the projects to demonstrate new capabilities, those kind of things are all underway and that what gives us increasing confidence as well.

Matt Lemenager

And on ExaCLOUD, it sounds like a few auto suppliers will contribute to growth in the third quarter. Can you talk about the success you're seeing there? And maybe other -- any other areas, any other segments that ExaCLOUD has early adoption?

Steve Remondi

So, first on suppliers, we mentioned, we announced -- well, it was about a year ago now, we announced our strategic partnership with Denso and really a complicated process of bringing their -- a digital version of their library in a simulation environment to their customers. You can build -- just engine cooling models alone, there are billions of combinations of product and sizes and structures that we have to be able to configure for customers to the fly.

And so, but that – and Denso has spoken at a number of our user forums and customer events about this activity and how they think the strategic is critical for strategic relations with the OEMs. This is bringing other suppliers also into the awareness and moving up and move a move bit quicker, just like BP is helping in the oil and gas industry. Denso is really helping set the stage around their strategic intent in the automotive supplier side.

So we’re seeing others like them, that our suppliers like to engage and engage at a fast -- we were engage, but engage in faster, more deep way. And now we’re doing other pieces around noise so there’s a whole new segment around – we’ve done a lot of work around brakes and pistons, but now in the last year we have done lot of work on mufflers. And so now the muffler suppliers around noise, internal noise are now coming into the ecosystem around cloud. And all the suppliers are engaged – effectively almost all, there’s probably one or two that aren’t, but almost all are engaged in ExaCLOUD as a way of deployment.

They are also fragmented. They have engineering – everybody has engineering centers near their customers too, so they have a very fragmented, distributed engineering organizations. And so cloud is really the perfect solution for these global customers and how they deal with their end customer. So that is the first part of the question.

The second one in general around ExaCLOUD, you know they continue to be -- so all the oil and gas by the way had --- BP is on premise as they said, but we expect almost the rest of the market to be just cloud-only and so we’re going to market with cloud-only for oil and gas branded across not ExaCLOUD but it branded on same infrastructure as ExaCLOUD, but branded on DigitalROCK.com as the cloud portal for that particular application. And then in jet engines and others the engagement with all those guys has been cloud.

Matt Lemenager

Great. That’s helpful color. Thank you.

Rich Valera

Thank you. Certainly encouraging to hear that you're seeing that the renewals are coming in line more with the consumption. I’m curious, so you applied fourth quarter guidance on the revenue line, is kind of mid to upper teens at the midpoint of your guide, and this is despite what sounds like a continued kind of mixed environment, the mix demand environment in auto due to some of sort of macro uncertainty you’d mentioned.

So trying to get a handle on that, if we in fact saw auto become let’s the way it was before that sort of instability hit. What does that mean for the overall business? Because it seems like you’re going to have a really good fourth quarter even without kind of -- without firing on all cylinders, I'm just wondering what does that mean for next year if in fact we do get a kind of a more robust recovery in auto?

Steve Remondi

Well, that’s exactly the point. If we did get even a robust growth and capacity orders and renewal with upgrades at the end of the year than we’re currently projecting, that would set up even stronger FY 2019. So, as we finish -- and we’ll have more visibility at the end of Q3 to that, right? That will help. That will improve and then obviously in the end of Q4 that would set our guidance for FY 2019 in a much stronger way.

So, we can grows those deals -- and this demand, the interesting point I want to make and that’s why I try to make the point originally, the fundamentals of our market and grant [ph] especially in automotive, there -- nothing has changed, right. Position is really strong. The demand far exceeds their supply of capacity and what they’ve ordered.

So -- and we keep adding more applications and more applications and we keep adding to the infrastructure and the supply chain and then into heavy vehicle side. So, we keep fundamentally adding to that growth of that business. And if we fire on all cylinders, we said, we’ll be above the – we’d be at the high range of our target model growth range just in the core market and then oil and gas, but I [Indiscernible].

Rich Valera

Sure. And what would you say -- you mentioned a handful of kind of macro headwinds at the beginning that you mentioned NAFTA and kind of the potential for some deregulation I guess. is that – are those the two key things are hearing from some of your customers that are keeping them a little bit hesitant?

Steve Remondi

Yes. So, two things, first on deregulation side. So the heavy truck side ,the highway truck side has a impending second-tier greenhouse gas regulations, sort of CAFE standard Phase 2 that’s to be implemented and enforced next year. The industry is expecting relief, and we were expecting growth from that. So that’s still hasn’t reappeared in a strong way. Okay. So if that were to remain in place and to be in effect for next year, they’ll have to catch up and that will also help drive growth. But we’re not projecting at this point because they are not projecting that at this point. But yes, there’s been no regulatory relief in place on that topic.

So that’s one area and particularly the CAFE standard for cars, for passenger cars, the mid term we view its still open, our sense of that and I think our customer sense of that is that maybe they extend the time frame a bit towards implementing the large tranche of improvements, but we don’t expect that to be wiped off the table. I think just – because what will happen is if the U.S. government wipes off the table California will step back and actually set a double standards.

So the East Coast and West Coast they fill up their own standards which is what happened before this CAFE was implemented, and there’ll be two standards in the country which the automotive guys don’t want. So they’ll negotiate some solution that will keep California happy and the standards improving. So we don’t expect big, big changes on that front. On NAFTA, so their focus on around auto and [Indiscernible] border adjustment taxes sort of disappeared. But the big in terms of a threat, the big issue right now that’s dominating automotive news is around NAFTA and in order for -- there are parts -- there’s been great study. There are parts across the NAFTA border seven times before the final car is delivered.

So you’ve got all this back-and-forth of supply chain, and right now they're working on you know North American content that has to be there, the certain percentage, but there are -- the rules are antiquated, so there are current loopholes that they take advantage of a certain component. And if those get closed that could again affect supply chain issues and supply line. So they are still nervous about this because it affects everything. So if they change NAFTA and they give a five-year phase and period, its problem. If they change NAFTA and try to force a very short compliance period or tax to cover that compliance period, increasing taxes on cars will slow demand that’s for sure.

And so, if that’s in fact we worry about, the industry still worried about, we want to call out particularly, we didn't maybe call out as strong as we should been our in our Analyst Day, to me, that threat is still -- and everyone who sales into the U.S. market is subject. Toyota manufacturers in Mexico, Mercedes manufacturers in Mexico, I mean, everybody is manufacturing across and suppliers are manufacturing in Canada and Mexico and across borders. So everyone who sells here is subject to that that agreement and pays attention to – that’s all.

Rich Valera

That’s helpful color.

Steve Remondi

Yes, we colored, but there is one issue that I think is still causing some to be hesitant around their outlook for the future and how aggressive they want to be.

Rich Valera

Understood. Makes perfect sense. And just one more if I could on Denso. Nice to hear that you’ve got that first join order with Denso and one of their partners. How does that pipeline look for additional orders there and when do we think that agreement kind of move the needle from a revenue perspective if that’s in the time horizon you’re thinking of?

Steve Remondi

So, I think what I can say at this point is that, the dominant part of that would be in the FY 2019 piece. That would come in FY 2019. There will some pickup in the second half of the year, but this first program will be -- we want to drive the strong success. And so that will be sort of the second half of this year and then the pickup will be next year. That will be the dominant part of it.

Rich Valera

Right. And I guess question, do you have other engagements where you see similar deals there?

Steve Remondi

Our plan of go-to-market around particular customers and we are pitching a jointly now a number of customers around this potential of changing the way the design their – the front end of their cars. So we’re working that pipe, absolutely, though material revenue wise it won’t show up until next year.

Rich Valera

Make sense. Okay, gentlemen. Thank you. That’s it from me.

Adam Borg

Great. Hi, Steve and Rick, and thanks so much for taking the questions. Just a little bit more around DigitalROCK, and just given the better-than-expected early success. I was just curious is to what your plans are in ramping just sales headcount or focused around the opportunities? Thanks.

Steve Remondi

So, in – I’ll let Rick comment as well. We certainly started to hire the team. We have now a team in Houston, which we’re absolutely very concerned about them and their families in the current environment and natural disaster they are living in through, but that will – that office will continue to expand. We’re now starting to work through plans of other office around the world than sales team expansion.

We are also getting to some of our customers through channels and partners as we always -- as we had sort of lay out, I think in Investor Day when we talked about this market we expect to go to certain customers through some of the engineering service providers in this industry, because they do -- they would integrate our abilities into a broader set of upstream reservoir modeling prediction, operating fields, asset assessments and operating prediction capabilities. They offer that as a complete service, so some of the activity will actually go through channels. So that’s also part of our strategy. And we’re already with a number RFQ like activities with some channel partners just specifically for those deals.

And I think in the end we’ll probably want to be a broad-based set of partners, because these oil companies seem to have their own preference around their service providers that they like working with and have a history of working with. And so we don’t want to necessarily just align with one probably, but already we’re starting on that path. So you'll see both channel team to support and then expansion sales team. At this point we got two people on the sales, two sales people at this point in the headcount already running.

Rick Gilbody

And I would just add that we are focused on cloud infrastructure in support of the scale of this business, so we’re get our eye on that well, make sure we stay ahead of capacity and demand on the cloud.

Adam Borg

Got it. Great. And then maybe just one on heavy vehicle, so its been about six months now that you've seen a rebound and maybe just talk a little bit more about the drivers what’s leading to the better growth?

Steve Remondi

So, I think we’ve cover the main pieces, right? So, I get the question right, in the terms of the drivers for the second half, it’s been what we continue to be focused on. We’re going to see – I made a note. I want to make sure I call this out too. We’ll see some of that activity show up in Q3. We see a larger driver in productivity for the third quarter for sure. A number of activity will show up in project based activity, because some of our customers now, they ordered less licenses, they ordered sort of flat license capacity, so some of them have a challenge to go back in and get license capacity deals middle of the year and find money.

So some of that will show up as project based activity and sort of help close that gap, and so we expect a good healthy project line and project revenue growth in the third quarter. There are macro things like the heavy vehicle side that we talked about, strong, that’s really nice to see getting that back upto 15%. T hat could be larger. The response on the field has been there are many more programs, now vehicle machine development programs activated. You can only take so long off and suppress that market for so long. Unit sales are up, revenue is improving in the market. On the macro side, commodity prices are improving, so those are the kind of things that are helping drive growth in that space.

Adam Borg

Great. Thanks again.

Steve Remondi

Yup.

Operator

Thank you. And I’m showing no further questions. So now, it’s my pleasure handing the conference back over to Mr. Steve Remondi, Chief Executive Officer for some closing comments remarks. Sir?

Steve Remondi

Great, thank you. In conclusion, I just hope we were able to share today that we remain focussed on the fundamental and deep opportunity in ground transportation and continue to grow our addressable market by leveraging our capabilities into the aerospace and oil and gas markets. And we look forward to speaking with you again soon. Thank you.

