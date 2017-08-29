9% Yielder That Cannot Sustain Its Distributions

Crude oil and natural gas related LPs have struggled since 2015 due to declining commodity prices. As a result of low revenues, several companies have suspended distributions even to preferred shareholders, such as Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ: LGCY). I continue to analyze other LPs that remain distributing cash to their shareholders and determine the sustainability of the distributions. Recently, I discussed why I believe that Martin Midstream (NASDAQ: MMLP) should slash its distributions.

In this article, I would like to focus on Archrock Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: APLP). The MLP distributes $0.285 per quarter, yielding 9%. Let this be the starting point of your research for you to determine whether the distribution is sustainable.

The macro outlook

As I mentioned in the other articles, the World Bank expects a prolonged price recovery for crude oil and natural gas. Crude oil is expected to trade close to $55 per barrel on average for 2017, and natural gas is projected to trade at $3.00 per MMBTu.

Today, I do not see a catalyst that would push the commodities prices higher. There have been meetings and talks among OPEC members, but so far, there is no tangible strategy to cut production in the interim in an effort to drive prices higher.

APLP’s distributions are not sustainable

The biggest problem that I have with APLP is the fact that as of the first six months of 2017, the company’s cash flow from operating activities does not cover the capital expenditures and the distributions to the unitholders. So far, there is a $11.1-million deficit. I agree that the MLP business is cyclical. However, for the same period a year ago, the company had a cash flow surplus of $18.8 million. The decline in CFO is troublesome for me. APLP’s current strategy is not sustainable and the company is likely to cut the distributions in the interim.

Since APLP only had $217,000 in cash at the beginning of the period, APLP incurred $30 million in debt. The company must revise the strategy for distributions, and it must set a distribution that is sustainable in the long term.

Financially, the company is sound. Net income increased YOY for 2Q17 from $3.2 million to $5.17 million. Moreover, the EBITDA to interest expense ratio is 3.0, which complies with the covenant in the credit agreement of 2.5. If you have a long exposure in APLP, continue monitoring the EBITDA to expense ratio because it is fairly close to the threshold.

Regarding debt, the credit agreement has $408 million undrawn. However, the company only has $207 million available due to financial ratio requirements.

In brief

I believe that APLP is a financially sound company. However, the distributions are very high and the company cannot support this strategy. Therefore, management should consider shrinking the distributions so that APLP is sustainable in the long term. If you invest in this company, keep monitoring the CFO, CapEx and distributions. If the coverage does not improve, it may be time to drop your shares since a cut will be imminent.

Disclosure: I am/we are short APLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.