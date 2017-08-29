Madison Square Garden Co.: Exposing Your Portfolio To Sports And Entertainment At A Bargain

In this piece, I explore the Madison Square Garden Co. (NASDAQ:MSG) for exposure to the growing multi-billion-dollar sports industry. The MSG business model boasts a diversity in asset classes and a solid franchise at great value.

Background

The Madison Square Garden Co. is a holdings company, owned by the Dolan family, that comprises of two key divisions: sports and entertainment.

The MSG Sports division (which represents circa 2/3rd of the top line) manages the firm’s professional sports teams: the NBA New York Knicks, WNBA New York Liberty and NBA G League Westchester Knicks basketball teams, and the NHL New York Rangers and AHL Hartford Wolf Pack ice hockey teams. The key assets here are the NBA New York Knicks (and their respective stadium, Madison Square Gardens) and the NHL New York Rangers.

The MSG Entertainment division manages non-sporting events at the Madison Square Garden, "arena" events and The Theatre at Madison Square Garden. MSG Entertainment owns the rights to operate the Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan, as well as the Chicago Theatre in New York, co-booking at the Wang Theatre (Boch Center) in Boston (formerly The Metropolitan, or "The Met"), controlling interest in Boston Calling Events and ownership in The Forum in Inglewood, California (which will be soon transformed to compete with the Staples Center). In addition, MSG Entertainment produces performances by The Rockettes, a stable franchise that rakes in $100m/annum consistently, bearing resemblance to the cultural timelessness and popularity of blockbusters Les Miserables and The Lion King.

In February of this year, MSG acquired 62.5% interest in the Tao Group, a day-life, nightlife and restaurant (hospitality) portfolio that spans four major cities (New York, Las Vegas, Sydney, Los Angeles) in two continents (America and Australia), featuring names such as Marquee and Tao, to name a couple. Only last month, MSG Entertainment’s reach entered e-sports through an acquisition of a controlling stake in Counter Logic Gaming, although it has had some prior experience within the space, playing host to some events for Riot.

Valuations

The sports business space is one which presents almost negligible opportunity to gain exposure through a public company. Sports teams for a long time have been traded privately, behind closed doors, amongst the world’s tycoons as a novel outlet for entertainment and passion on a personal level, and in many cases, as crown assets that facilitated immense wealth growth (with an added tax-shielding aspect) - mirroring pursuits such as the collecting of art, wines and haute horology.

Generally, some pure-play sports stocks such as Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) don’t have significant growth potential because they are capped in terms of reach (and the associated reach multiple on income) and, subsequently, income. Rights contracts tend to span long-periods, and income sees only a slight dent in times of poor performance due to customer loyalty and reliable ticket sales. MSG is diversified, though, and has several areas of growth potential, and the NBA sports structure also allows for income expansion potential (increases in network deal value, for example).

Forbes has famously provided valuations for NBA teams (in which the New York Knicks rank #1 at a respectable $3.3 billion), which are fairly valued on a cash flow basis. The franchise is solid, and delivers, proving to be recession-proof. Due to the nature of the market and sheer childhood dream-style novelty, NBA teams have historically sold for irrational prices, trumping the Forbes estimates with quite some margin. Furthermore, the average valuation of an NBA franchise currently stands at $1.36 billion, denoting a 3.5-fold increase over the past 5 years. If the New York Knicks were to be sold and the proceeds returned to shareholders, this would be a handsome return. The asset stripping method poses some difficulties, and there is another obstacle to this thesis, as I shall discuss ahead.

Similarly, in Forbes’ valuations of hockey teams, the Rangers secure the top spot with a $1.25 billion current value. The framework mirrors that of the Knicks, displaying consistent growth and no notable troughs, even withstanding times of economic downturn with quite a bit of resilience. The median hockey franchise displays a 3% increase in value YOY%. With Forbes’ rational economic valuations, we arrive at a total of $4.55 billion in combined value of the Knicks and Rangers.

The "world’s most famous arena" weighs in at a tax-assessed $1.2 billion valuation, but this, of course, does not account for airing rights (estimated to be in the hundreds of millions), the surrounding area or development rights. The Rockettes, as mentioned, also contribute circa $100 million in revenue per annum - another solid, consistent cash flow. Eliminating The Rockettes from the equation, we arrive at a $5.75 billion figure. The Tao Group and the e-sports arm are also yet to be accounted for. What we have is a figure that represents only the Madison Square Garden’s real estate value (minus airing rights), a revenue multiple value of the New York Knicks (at a point where their revenue is relatively low, given the failure to qualify for the play-offs) and the conservative valuation for the Rangers (in a year when they didn’t qualify for the Stanley cup). The Madison Square Garden Co.'s market cap is currently $5.10 billion.

Financials

Madison Square Garden Co. does not pay dividends. The strength of the franchise is bolstered by net cash of $1.2 billion, rendering its Enterprise Value circa $3.8 billion ($3.74 billion total assets, $1.15 billion total liabilities). MSG’s 10-Q revealed revenues of $386 million, up from circa $336 million in FQ12016, and a near $25 million drop in direct operating expenses.

Threat

This play’s biggest asset and threat is management. Over the years, MSG has displayed capable capital allocation and strategic partnering, helping to improve its financials and drive steady growth - the Dolans and their apt board are experts in allocating capital. However, the Dolan family (namely James Dolan) has faced widespread public criticism for its share structure, tight grip and alleged bullying, supposedly sparking the Knicks’ downfall. Furthermore, the best opportunity to realize MSG’s value would be a sell-off of its assets (the irrational buyer argument), a path that the Dolans may not be looking into - and even if they do, the process would be long, with an array of potential obstacles to overcome. These assets are highly illiquid. For the investor, though, the Dolans' active share buyback scheme which has been rolling over for several years may be the way to a sensible profit.

The Optimistic View

For the enthusiastic investor, one may hope to see the Knicks and Rangers excel in their respective sports leagues, triggering an increase in value. Another supposed catalyst would be the sale of an NBA team, a repeat Ballmer purchase (like the $2 billion purchase of the Clippers, almost 20 times more than they were previously bought for, and around 4x the valuation dictated by Forbes only a few months prior), to re-balance all of the NBA franchise valuations. At a time where the Knicks’ performance has dipped and the only way is up, a buy looks like a real steal.

Looking Forward

The biggest hurdle will be an event to spark the realization in MSG’s true value. Some investors will be convinced by the catalysts discussed, and others will be more skeptical - after all, what is the use of owning a stagnant stock that’s undervalued. As a long-term play, this is certainly a decent stock to provide some diversification and solid, consistent growth (up 25% YOY%).

This is not investment advice, you are advised to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.